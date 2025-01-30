How to get Acura NSX GT3 Evo in Asphalt Legends Unite

The Acura NSX GT3 Evo in Asphalt Legends Unite is a Class-C Epic-type car, with a maximum speed of 314.4 km/h. Players can unlock it from the Acura NSX GT3 Evo Car Hunt event, which is currently accessible from the Explore Events tab of the Daily Events section. This is the last Car Hunt event of the Year of the Snake season and it ends on February 7, 2025.

This article explains how to unlock the Acura NSX GT3 Evo in Asphalt Legends Unite by participating in its Car Hunt Event.

Car Hunt for Acura NSX GT3 Evo in Asphalt Legends Unite

Stats of a 1-star Acura NSX GT3 Evo (Image via Gameloft)

Car Hunts are recurring events that task players with various challenges to unlock a featured car. Here are the challenges and rewards of the Car Hunt event of the Acura NSX:

Finish the race: 1 Blueprint (This reward can be claimed once)

1 Blueprint (This reward can be claimed once) Beat race time of 52s using a Ferrari F40: 1 Blueprint (This reward can be claimed 5 times)

1 Blueprint (This reward can be claimed 5 times) Beat Race Time of 51s using a Rezvani Beast X: 1 Blueprint (This reward can be claimed 5 times)

1 Blueprint (This reward can be claimed 5 times) Beat the race time of 1 minute and 1 second: Car Hunt event pack. (This reward can be claimed unlimited times)

Car Hunt event pack. (This reward can be claimed unlimited times) Beat the race time of 58s : Car Hunt event pack. (This reward can be claimed unlimited times)

: Car Hunt event pack. (This reward can be claimed unlimited times) Beat the race time of 55s : Car Hunt event pack. (This reward can be claimed unlimited times)

: Car Hunt event pack. (This reward can be claimed unlimited times) Beat the race time of 51s with a 5-Star Acura NSX GT3 Evo: Car Key

The possible contents of the Car Hunt event pack are as follows:

1x Blueprint for Acura NSX GT3 Evo in Asphalt Legends Unite

1x Upgrade Handling (Purple)

1x Upgrade Nitro (Purple)

1x Upgrade Top Speed (Purple)

1x Upgrade Acceleration (Purple)

1x Upgrade Handling (Blue)

1x Upgrade Nitro (Blue)

1x Upgrade Top Speed (Blue)

1x Upgrade Acceleration (Blue)

4000 Credits

2000 Credits

For the event races, you will be given a trial Acura NSX GT3 Evo in Asphalt Legends Unite. It must be upgraded to 5 stars using blueprints to attempt the final challenge: Beat the race time of 51s with a 5-Star Acura NSX GT3 Evo.

The car will be unlocked and usable everywhere once the final challenge has been completed.

