How to get more Candies in Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event

Candies in Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event are crucial for this year's Brawl-O-Ween. Candies will help you buy the Trick or Treat Trophy Boxes. The former will help you grab event-exclusive Brawl-O-Ween skins, Cosmetics, Star Power, Gadgets, and more. On the other hand, if you choose the Treat Boxes, you can use Candies to upgrade them to Ultra Boxes and earn Hypercharge skins and more. Check out our previous article for more details about the latest Brawl Stars Brawl-O-Ween event.

In this article, we will discuss the best ways to grab Candies in Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event. Read on to learn more.

Different ways to get Candies in Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event

1) In-game Shop rewards

Get free Candies from shop (Image via Brawl Stars)

You can get free Candies in the Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event from the in-game Shop. The developer released 30 Candies for free in the shop as an apology for the matchmaking issues. Since it costs 99 Candies to open a Trophy Box during this event, these 30 units can give a major boost to your event progress.

2) Sugar Rush Bonus

Activate Sugar Rush for bonus Candies (Image via Supercell)

There is a Sugar Rush button in the Trick or Treat menu that goes live at certain times. Click on it to activate it before entering a match, and you can earn bonus Candies for winning matches and boss battles. This is a great way to earn some extra currency during the event.

So if it's available, always activate the Sugar Rush button before entering a battle. However, do note that once activated, the boost will last for 10 minutes. So if you activate it for just one game, you will be wasting the bonus.

3) Daily Wins

Daily Wins (bottom left corner) can also help you earn Candies (Image via Supercell)

You can earn Candies after bagging your second, fourth, and sixth daily wins. Each of these helps you earn seven Candies. So, you can earn up to 21 every day from your Daily Wins. Therefore, you should log in and play every day during the Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event to get the most out of the daily wins.

4) Complete Boss Battles

Get Candies in Brawl Stars from Boss Battles (Image via Supercell)

Each Boss Battle in Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event has six levels, i.e., Normal, Hard, Expert, Master, Insane, and Impossible. The bosses gain new abilities and an increase in difficulty every time you defeat them. Note that you also get eight Candies in Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event every time you defeat a Boss. So, defeating a Boss in all six levels will help you earn up to 56 Candies.

5) Complete Special Quests

Special Quests can also help you earn some Candies in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

You can also complete Special Quests from the Quest page to earn some extra Candies. Target the event-specific quests. While they take some time to complete, completing each one of them also grants a ton of said currency.

You can get up to 546 Candies from total Daily Wins (21 per day), 160 from the Special Quests, 900 from Boss Fights, 630 from the Sugar Rush Bonus, and 100 from affiliated content creators for free by following them on their socials. This means you can earn up to 2336 Candies in total by the end of this event.

