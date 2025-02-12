How to get Kimera Automobili EVO37 in Asphalt Legends Unite

Kimera Automobili EVO37 in Asphalt Legends Unite is one of the new cars released in the title's February 2025 update. You can try out and unlock this car for free from the ongoing Grand Prix event. The event started on February 11 and will be available till February 26, 2025. Afterward, you will be able to unlock the car by collecting enough blueprints from resource packs.

This article explains how you can unlock Kimera Automobili EVO37 in Asphalt Legends Unite.

How to win Kimera Automobili EVO37 in Asphalt Legends Unite from the Grand Prix event

You can unlock the Evo 37 car from the Grand Prix event, which takes place in the following stages:

Qualification rounds

Practice: You can use the Kimera Automobili EVO37 in Asphalt Legends Unite for free on a selected track. They are also assigned some tasks, and completing them unlocks rewards.

Qualifiers: In Qualifiers, players will be sorted in groups of 20. Here, you get three tries to get your best timing on a specified race track, and the fastest time is recorded. Those who manage to secure the top 10 ranks in a group are allowed to participate in the final rounds.

Final Rounds

In the Final Rounds, you and other eligible players are again sorted into groups of 20. Additionally, groups will be categorized into five tiers based on the performance of the comprising players.

Players with the best performance are placed in Tier 1, and the ones with just enough points to qualify comprise Tier 5. The Final Stage takes place in three rounds and each round lasts for two days.

In each round, the Kimera Automobili EVO37 in Asphalt Legends Unite is used on a specific race track. Each player is allowed three attempts, and at the end of each round, players are rewarded points based on their ranking.

Once all the rounds are done, players with the following rank in each group will get the key for Kimera Automobili EVO37 in Asphalt Legends Unite.

Tier Rank with Keys Tier 1 10 Tier 2 5 Tier 3 3 Tier 4 2 Tier 5 1

Therefore, you need to secure one of the top 10 ranks in Tier 1 groups to get Keys to unlock the Kimera Automobili EVO37 in Asphalt Legends Unite.

