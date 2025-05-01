How to get the Magician Emote in Squad Busters for free

Supercell has recently released promo links that grant the Magician Emote in Squad Busters for free. The emote is themed after the ongoing Save Squad event that tasks you to collect Gems to fix the currently broken Plaza. This item resembles the Magician, who is usually atop the Plaza Castle, absorbing Gems to gain power.

Ad

This article will explain how you can unlock the Magician Emote in Squad Busters for free.

Note: The reward link is working as of May 1, 2025, but it may become inactive at any time. Hence, players are advised to claim the freebie ASAP.

Unlock the Magician Emote in Squad Busters for free

The emote also rewards 5000 Gems (Image via Supercell)

Squad Busters has teamed up with Supercell creators and released promo links that unlock the new emote for free. The links are different for each creator but reward the same goodies.

Ad

Trending

The exact steps to unlock the emote are listed below:

Step 1: Click on the link: https://link.squadbusters.com/voucher/save-squad-Claz

Click on the link: https://link.squadbusters.com/voucher/save-squad-Claz Step 2: Wait for the game to load. Tap 'yes' on the pop-up that asks if you want to claim the emote now.

Wait for the game to load. Tap 'yes' on the pop-up that asks if you want to claim the emote now. Step 3: Tap the 'Claim' button.

Additionally, the reward link for each Supercell creator is unique. The link here is attached to the YouTuber SirClaz. You can also find promo links for their favorite creators on their Social Media Handles.

Ad

Also read: How to play Heavy in Squad Busters: Information, stats, strategies, and more

How to use the Magician Emote in Squad Busters?

Emote Deck in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

In Squad Busters, you can use emotes to express yourself during battles. To equip them, click on your profile in the top-left corner of the screen. Then select Emote Deck or Action Emote options to swap or select emotes.

Ad

You can use the Magician Emote in Squad Busters as an action emote or in the emote deck:

Emote Deck: You can use these emotes during battles by tapping on the Dialogue Button, placed above the Spell Slot. You can have up to 4 emotes in the Emote Slots.

You can use these emotes during battles by tapping on the Dialogue Button, placed above the Spell Slot. You can have up to 4 emotes in the Emote Slots. Action Emotes: These emotes are automatically activated when a specific action occurs. You can assign emotes for five actions: Bust Squad, Bust Squad, Get Busted, Get Fusion, First Place, and Top 5.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Squad Busters:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More