How to get the Magician Emote in Squad Busters for free

Supercell has recently released promo links that grant the Magician Emote in Squad Busters for free. The emote is themed after the ongoing Save Squad event that tasks you to collect Gems to fix the currently broken Plaza. This item resembles the Magician, who is usually atop the Plaza Castle, absorbing Gems to gain power.
This article will explain how you can unlock the Magician Emote in Squad Busters for free.
Note: The reward link is working as of May 1, 2025, but it may become inactive at any time. Hence, players are advised to claim the freebie ASAP.
Unlock the Magician Emote in Squad Busters for free
Squad Busters has teamed up with Supercell creators and released promo links that unlock the new emote for free. The links are different for each creator but reward the same goodies.
The exact steps to unlock the emote are listed below:
- Step 1: Click on the link: https://link.squadbusters.com/voucher/save-squad-Claz
- Step 2: Wait for the game to load. Tap 'yes' on the pop-up that asks if you want to claim the emote now.
- Step 3: Tap the 'Claim' button.
Additionally, the reward link for each Supercell creator is unique. The link here is attached to the YouTuber SirClaz. You can also find promo links for their favorite creators on their Social Media Handles.
How to use the Magician Emote in Squad Busters?
In Squad Busters, you can use emotes to express yourself during battles. To equip them, click on your profile in the top-left corner of the screen. Then select Emote Deck or Action Emote options to swap or select emotes.
You can use the Magician Emote in Squad Busters as an action emote or in the emote deck:
- Emote Deck: You can use these emotes during battles by tapping on the Dialogue Button, placed above the Spell Slot. You can have up to 4 emotes in the Emote Slots.
- Action Emotes: These emotes are automatically activated when a specific action occurs. You can assign emotes for five actions: Bust Squad, Bust Squad, Get Busted, Get Fusion, First Place, and Top 5.
