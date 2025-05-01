Squad Busters Save Squad event: Duration and rewards explored

The Squad Busters Save Squad event has arrived and will be live for ten days. This event was released after the community lost the Squad vs Monsters challenge, destroying Plaza and removing four characters from the game. The Squad Busters' developers have announced that players need to collect Gems to undo some of the damage.

This article highlights details of the Squad Busters Save Squad Community event.

Squad Busters Save Squad event: All you need to know

The Squad Busters Save Squad is a community event that tasks players to earn Gems. It offers rewards like Emotes, Chest Multipliers, and Star Tokens. The details of this event are given below:

Duration

The Save Squad event went live on April 30, and it will be available till May 9, 2025.

Rewards

The event features a progression-based reward track, which advances when players collect Gems. The complete list of rewards with required Gems is given below:

1 Billion Gems: 1x Miner Emote, 1x Bandit Emote, and 1x Poco Emote

10 Billion Gems: Five 3x Multipliers

20 Billion Gems: 20,000 Coins and 250 Style Tickets

50 Billion Gems: 500 Star Tokens

To access the rewards or to check progress, click on the Magician who is visiting the Plaza. Additionally, players who already own the emotes will get Style Tickets as the Tier 1 reward.

Creator Rewards

Apart from the in-game resources, the event also grants exclusive goodies as rewards. In the Save Squad event, Supercell creators will be ranked on a Leaderboard based on the number of Gems collected.

Afterward, creators will give away exclusive Squad Busters merch to their community members.

New Mods

The Squad Buster Save Squad Challenge features two new game modes that combine multiple Mods to help players earn Gems quickly. The Game Modes are:

Gem Chase: Loot Rush, Ring Grab, and Gem Overload

Gem Jam: Super Gem Mine, Gem Hot Pot, and Gem Overload.

To access these Game Modes, select them on the Mode selection screen. Additionally, players cannot choose their Squads before battles.

