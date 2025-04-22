Squad Busters Squad vs Monsters event: Details and rewards explored

The Squad Busters Squad vs Monsters community event has arrived, and it is set to run for 10 days. The event tasks the player base with hunting monsters to advance through a Squad vs Monsters Tracker. Additionally, the event has introduced a temporary game mode slot that rotates between modes, and any monsters busted in these modes grant extra points.

This article further highlights the Squad Busters Squad vs Monsters event.

Squad Busters Squad vs Monsters event: All you need to know

Here are the details of the Squad Busters Squad vs Monsters event:

Duration

The Squad Busters Squad vs Monsters event arrived on April 22 and will be available till May 1, 2025. Therefore, players have 10 days to complete the event and claim the rewards.

How to participate in the event

To participate in the Squad vs Monsters event, you have to defeat monsters and win points to advance the Squad vs Monsters tracker. Additionally, any monsters that are busted in the new game modes, namely Mega Boss Revenge, Whack-A-Trolls, Ice Spirit Invasion, and Mad Forest, grant more points.

Notably, these modes are PVP, and players will try to eliminate each other's squad, while the monsters work together.

Mode rotation

During the first three days, the mode slot will rotate between the Megaboss Revenge and Mad Forest gamemodes. On day 4, a new slot will arrive, and it will rotate between Whak-A-Trolls and Ice Spirit Invasions. The rotations will occur every six hours.

These modes will occupy the same slot in the game mode selection screen and will be shuffled over time. Furthermore, you can pick your squad line-up in the event gamemodes.

Rewards

The Squad vs Monsters Tracker started at 50% progression, which is increased when monsters are busted. However, whenever a Squad is busted, the progression decreases. The rewards are as follows:

60% progress: Spooky Kaiju Statue and 10,000 Coins

80% progress: 1x Star Chest

100% progress: Exclusive Busted Kaiju Emote.

Do note that players who already have the Spooky Kaiju Statue will receive 2500 Hammers as the first reward.

