Important tips to use Bo in Squad Busters

Bo is one of the most popular characters in Squad Busters and can be unlocked in the Desert World. He is a common attacker who is ranked high on the Squad Busters tier list. You can use his ranged ability to attack monsters and enemy squads from a distance.

Baby Bo has low health but deals massive damage to enemies. He has 1200 hit points and deals 125 damage. This baby ability allows him to deal double damage to opponents.

This article lists five tips you can follow to make the best use of Bo in Squad Busters.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best tips to follow when using Bo in Squad Busters

1) Use Archer Queen with Bo

Baby Archer Queen allows ranged units like Bo to attack faster (Image via Supercell)

Archer Queen and Bo have one of the best squad synergies in Squad Busters. Baby Archer Queen has a special ability that allows all ranged units around her to attack faster. Bo already deals additional damage to enemies, but with the help of this ability, he will be able to take down opponents even quicker.

Classic Archer Queen fires explosive arrows that also help Bo beat enemy squads faster. Additionally, Ultra Archer Queen grants an X-Bow Spell, enabling you to place an X-Bow anywhere on the map.

2) Fuse Bo as soon as possible

Bo deals additional damage to monsters (Image via Supercell)

You should try to get three Bo characters from the first few chests in the game. When three Bo units are together, they fuse into the Fusion Bo.

Fusion Bo has increased health of 3600 and deals massive damage of 250. He can take down enemies in a single shot and boss monsters in just a couple of hits.

3) Add defenders to your squad

Barbarian King is one of the best defenders to use with Bo (Image via Supercell)

Bo is very effective offensively but has low health, so you should look to add some defenders to your squad. Ranged defenders can be placed in front of Bo to attack enemies and eat up all the damage. This will allow him to deal ranged damage to opponents from the back without losing much health.

Defenders like Barbarian King, El Primo, and Nita are great with Bo.

4) Make Bo the priority in Tree Giants and Loot Goblin Rush battle mods

Bo can easily take down loot monsters in Loot Goblin Rush and Tree Giants battle mods (Image via Supercell)

Bo should be the first preference in Squad Busters' Tree Giants and Loot Goblin Rush battle mods. Both battle mods have monsters in the form of Loot Goblins and Tree Giants. Since Bo deals additional damage to monsters, he can easily take them down.

Loot Goblins are pretty quick, so use Bo to deal ranged damage to them and earn more resources like gems and coins. Since Tree Giants have massive health, you can use Bo to quickly take them down before third-party attacks from the enemy team.

5) Use Bo early in the game

Use Bo early in the game to take down monsters and get coins (Image via Supercell)

Due to his low health, Bo may not be very useful in the final minutes of a battle when all squads are close to each other. You should use the character in the early game so that he can take down small and medium monsters in a few hits.

Taking down monsters early provides you with a lot of gems and coins. This would help you create a better and stronger squad to defeat enemies easily in the final minutes.

