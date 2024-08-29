How to play Witch in Squad Busters: Details, stats, and strategy

Witch in Squad Busters is an Epic character that can be unlocked from the Greenworld. She is a glass cannon, having high damage and low hitpoints. The Witch is categorized as an attacker and fires projectiles to weaken her foes. Additionally, she passively summons skeletons that track and hunt the nearest enemy squad.

This article briefly highlights the Witch in Squad Busters.

More on Witch in Squad Busters

Trending

Details

The Witch's ability allows her to summon friendly skeletons that track down and attack the nearest enemy squad. Additionally, the number of skeletons depends on the Witch's form.

Abilities

In Squad Busters, troops evolve into new forms to get stronger. Although the stats remain unchanged, each form grants new abilities or improves the already unlocked ones. Here are the abilities of each one of Witch's forms:

Baby Form: Summon two skeletons every seven seconds that seek enemy squads.

Summon two skeletons every seven seconds that seek enemy squads. Classic Form: Summons three skeletons every seven seconds.

Summons three skeletons every seven seconds. Super Form: Gives the Squad a Skeleton Barrel Spell.

Gives the Squad a Skeleton Barrel Spell. Ultra Form: Skeletons get boosts in attack and hitpoints.

Also read: How to play Pam in Squad Busters: Details, stats, and strategies

Stats

In Squad Busters, the stats remain unchanged after evolution. The stats of the Witch are as follows:

Health: 1400

1400 Damage: 230

230 Fusion Health: 4200

4200 Fusion Damage: 460

Strategies for Witch in Squad Busters

The Witch in Squad Busters is a ranged attacker, therefore, Archer Queen is a good teammate for her. The latter Increases the attack speed of all ranged attackers. Additionally, having multiple Archer Queens in the squad will have a greater impact on attack speed as this ability can stack.

Another viable teammate for her, in Ultra Form, can be the Wizard. The Ultra Form Witch gives a Skeleton Barrell spell, which will occupy the spell slot. As the Wizard gives an extra spell slot, he will enable the squad to hold two spells. Furthermore, the Wizard also can reap the benefits of having an Archer Queen in the Squad.

The Witch is a fragile troop and should not engage in battles alone. Therefore, she requires high hitpoint defenders that can absorb damage while she attacks. Moreover, since she cannot heal herself she also needs a healer in the squad.

Witch's skeletons track the nearest enemy squad. If you believe your enemy is strong enough, use the skeletons to find and bust other weaker squads.

Check out our other coverage on Squad Busters:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!