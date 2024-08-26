How to play Dr. T in Squad Busters: Details, stats, and strategy

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Aug 26, 2024 12:55 GMT
Dr. T in Squad Busters
The Mega Crab goes to nearest enemy squad (Image via Supercell)

Dr. T in Squad Busters is unlockable at the Ice World. Categorized as a Defender, both he and his mechanical crab have high hit points but low damage. While most of Dr. T's attacks are based on deploying his mechanical crab, they can only engage in melee combat.

Players interested in using Dr. T in Squad Busters might find this article helpful as it highlights the abilities and stats of the epic rarity character.

(Sections of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions)

Exploring Dr. T in Squad Busters

youtube-cover
Details

Dr. T can summon a robot crab, called the Mega Crab, that goes around the battlefield attacking enemy squads. The crab does not follow the player's squad and cannot attack any monsters. Additionally, only a single crab can be summoned by a squad, even if there are multiple Dr. Ts present.

Abilities

In Squad Busters, troops level up by evolving into stronger forms, each of which unlocks a new ability. Similarly, Dr. T in Squad Busters deploys a different version of Mega Crab with each form:

  • Baby Form: Summons a Mega Crab if the squad collects 10 coins
  • Classic Form: Summons Mega Crab Mk.2
  • Super Form: Deploys Mega Crab Mk.3
  • Ultra Form: Deploys Mega Crab Mk.4

Additionally, if a friendly Mega Crab is already in the field, collecting 10 coins will boost it.

Also read: Squad Busters August 2024 update: New characters, mods, and more

Stats of Dr. T in Squad Busters

The stats in Squad Busters remain unchanged, even when a character evolves. Dr. T's stats are mentioned below:

  • Health: 2800
  • Damage: 125
  • Fusion Health: 8400
  • Fusion Damage: 250

Strategies

As a defender, Dr. T is always on the frontline, absorbing damage. However, since he lacks any healing abilities, he needs a dedicated Healer to survive. At the same time, other squad members should also share some of the incoming damage to keep Dr. T on the battlefield for a long time.

The Mega Crab usually wanders off on his own to find squads to attack. However, it can attack more effectively if placed in the middle of the arena during the end game. Furthermore, Dr.T can easily deploy and boost his crab in the battle modifier 1 coin chest, since busting enemy squads drops a lot of gold.

Since only one Mega Crab can be deployed per squad, it is not recommended to have more than one Dr. T on the field.

