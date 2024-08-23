How to play Pam in Squad Busters: Details, stats, and strategies

Pam in Squad Busters is a Rare character who can be unlocked in the Royal World. As a healer, her role is to restore the hitpoints of her teammates and prolong their survivability. She has moderate health and high damage, due to which she can be a good first pick during battles. Additionally, Pam is a ranged attacker who fires projectiles using her gun.

In Squad Busters, we often don't get the characters we want to use. Therefore, having information on all units can be beneficial. For those curious, this article highlights Pam in Squad Busters, discussing her strategies, statistics, and abilities.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

More on Pam in Squad Busters

Baby Form of Pam in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

Pam is a Healer, but she can also deal some damage.

Trending

Stats

Following are Pam's stats:

Health: 1850

1850 Damage: 170

170 Fusion Health: 5550

5550 Fusion Damage: 340

Characters don't conventionally level up in Squad Busters. Instead, they change forms and appearances. Additionally, a new ability is unlocked with each form.

Also read: Emote Party in Squad Busters: Details and rewards

Abilities of Pam

Currently, Squad Busters have four forms. However, there will soon be a new one called the Ultimate Form. Here are Pam's abilities:

Baby: Upon opening a chest, she creates a heal station, which is an area of effect that heals allies.

Upon opening a chest, she creates a heal station, which is an area of effect that heals allies. Classic: When the heal station is destroyed, it restores a bulk of HP.

When the heal station is destroyed, it restores a bulk of HP. Super: Super Pam gives a healing station spell.

Super Pam gives a healing station spell. Ultra: The Heal Station heals more.

Additionally, when fused, her area of effect while healing increases.

Strategies

Even though Pam is a healer, she has a good attack stat. Therefore, she can be a good first pick to break boxes and quickly open the next chest. However, one should not engage in battles if the squad is small and Pam is one of the members.

Since Pam's Super form gives a spell, she has good synergy with the Wizard. The Wizard gives an extra spell slot to the squad. Additionally, Wizard and other attackers have low hitpoints, so Pam can be used for healing them. However, she has low hit points and attacks from a distance, so she should be placed in a squad that has defenders with melee attacks.

Check out our other coverage on Squad Busters:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!