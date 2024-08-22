Emote Party in Squad Busters: Details and rewards

Emote Party in Squad Busters is a community event announced by the game's developers via X. It aims to celebrate the newly implemented automated emote system that allows players to assign emotes to particular in-game actions. During the event, the number of emotes used by the entire playerbase will be counted and rewards will be given accordingly. Additionally, there are different milestones with rewards being offered for attaining each one.

In this article, we explain more about Emote Party in Squad Busters.

More on Emote Party in Squad Busters

Details

The Emote Party event is set to run for 10 days, starting from August 22, 2024, to August 31, 2024. Additionally, both manual and automated emotes used in the battles will be counted for rewards.

Automated emotes can be allotted for the following actions:

Busting a squad.

Busting a boss.

Getting Busted.

Fusing a character in the squad.

Finishing the round in the top five.

Getting the first place in a round.

Manual emotes can be used by tapping on the speech bubble during battle.

Rewards of Emote Party in Squad Busters

The rewards for each milestone will be handed out once they are reached. The five milestones and their rewards are as follows:

The reward for using 10 Million Emotes: 1 Emote Box

1 Emote Box Rewards for using 25 Million Emotes: 300 Style Tickets

300 Style Tickets Rewards for using 50 Million Emotes: 50 Baby Colts

50 Baby Colts The reward for using 100 Million Emotes: New Colt Skin

New Colt Skin Rewards for using 150 Million Emotes: 5 Emote Boxes

Additionally, each emote box will contain only one emote.

How to assign automated emotes for Emote Party in Squad Busters

The interface for assigning emotes (Image via Supercell)

Automated emotes are automatically used when an action or event triggers them. To assign emotes to specific actions, go to Player Profile, tap the profile icon in the top left corner, and scroll down until you see Action Emotes. Finally, assign emotes for all the action slots. Also, the same emote can be assigned to multiple actions.

Additionally, to modify the first page of manual emotes, change the emote deck.

