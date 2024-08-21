How to earn and refill chest tickets in Squad Busters?

Squad Busters is a fast-paced 10-player competitive party action mobile game designed and developed by the popular Supercell. While Coins are the primary currency, they can be used to attain various in-game items, of which chest tickets are vital. Players can hold a maximum of three tickets, each of which can be cashed in before a match in order to earn a chest.

This article will look into various ways players can earn and refill the chest tickets and some strategies to get the most out of each ticket.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Different ways to get and refill chest tickets in Squad Busters

Screenshot of Purchasing Chest Tickets (Image via Supercell)

1) Regular Refills: Chest tickets are refilled every three hours, and a maximum of three tickets can be stored. So, in a nine-hour block, players can accumulate up to three tickets.

2) Purchasing with coins: Players can also buy tickets directly from the shop for 2000 coins for a single ticket and 10,000 for a bunch of five. This can be useful for immediate use.

3) Squad Journey rewards: Progressing through Squad Journey can yield tickets as rewards. Players need to complete challenges and missions to maximize ticket acquisition.

Screenshot of Squad Journey Chest Ticket (Image via Supercell)

4) Gem Pass and Super Pass: If players can invest in Gem Pass and Super Pass, it can yield consistent tickets as rewards for progression.

5) Top Five Streaks: After every match, if a player is consistently placed in the top five, they can be rewarded with chest tickets. It promotes skill improvement and competitive play.

6) Event Participation: Participating in special in-game events can also yield chest tickets. Keep an eye on announcements to be aware of such opportunities.

7) Free rewards: When players start the game, return after a while, face updates, or experience unscheduled maintenance, they have the chance to receive free tickets in the form of rewards.

Tips to use chest tickets

Here are certain tips that can be referred to efficiently use chest tickets in Squad Busters:

If players are nearing the next map in Squad Journey, they should consider saving the chest tickets. Opening the chest in a new world can allow the characters to adapt thus strengthening the lineup.

Remember to use chest tickets strategically, choosing the ones that match the current need.

If one has a chest doubler active, buying a bundle of chest tickets can yield greater results.

