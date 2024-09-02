  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters: All rewards, cost, and more

Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters: All rewards, cost, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Sep 02, 2024 15:09 GMT
Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters
Monster Maddness Pass in now available in Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

The Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters is the seasonal gem pass for September 2024. This pass features 30 tiers, each with in-game resources as rewards. It is progression-based with each tier requiring 50 gems. On top of it, there is a premium pass that players can purchase for extra rewards.

This article highlights all the rewards you can get from the Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters.

Everything to know about Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters

also-read-trending Trending

Details

Each gem pass lasts for a total of 30 days. So, since the current pass commenced on September 1, 2024, it will run till September 30, 2024. Players who claim all 30 tiers within that period will be able to collect gems for a Pinata Bank.

The Pinata Bank contains rewards, including characters, coins, hammers, style tickets, and more. Players have to collect 3000 gems to open a Pinata Bank, and only three can be opened in a day.

Rewards of Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters

The free version of the pass is called the Gem Pass, while the premium version has been named the Super Gem Pass. Players will have to collect 1500 Coins to complete the Pass.

The rewards for both tiers are as follows:

15,000 coinsAny Super of choice
2Epic Chest13,000 coins
330 Style Tickets100 Style Tickets
4Rare ChestEpic Chest
53x chest multiplierHoger Rider: Spooky Pup Skin and Emote
620 Style Tickets4x chest multiplier
72,000 coins11,000 coins
8Common ChestRare Chest
920 Style Tickets10,000 coins
101,000 coinsGolden Yeti Statue
1130 Style Tickets
50 Style Tickets
122x Chest Multiplier10,000 coins
132000 Coins100 Style Tickets
14Rare Chest3x chest multiplier
1510 Style TicketsRare Chest
163000 Coins11,000 coins
1720 Style TicketsEpic Chest
18Epic Chest50 Style Tickets
193000 Coins3x chest multiplier
20Infernal skin for Battle Healer10,000 coins
21Common ChestEpic Chest
2210 Style Tickets10,000 coins
231,000 coins100 Style Tickets
2430 Style Tickets3x chest multiplier
252x chest multiplierRare Chest
263,000 coins4x chest multiplier
2730 Style Tickets10,000 coins
28Emote PackEpic Chest
293x chest multiplier15,000 coins
305,000 coins300 tickets

The most sought-after rewards of this Season Pass are the Infernal Healer Skin at tier 20 of the free pass, and the Hog Rider Spooky Pup at tier 5 of the Super Gem Pass. Additionally, a free Gold Yeti Statue is rewarded at tier 5 of the premium pass.

It is also important to note that players who purchase the Super Gem Pass will be able to claim both sets of rewards.

Also read: Best Green World characters in Squad Busters

Cost of the Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters

The Super Gem Pass can be purchased with real money. The price varies according to one's location and is charged in local currency. For reference, it costs 13.99 USD in the USA.

In total, the paid Super Gem Pass rewards the following:

  • Any Super-level character
  • 100,000 Coins
  • 700 Style Tickets
  • 4 Epic Chests
  • Spooky Pup and Emote
  • 2 Chest 4x multipliers
  • 3 Rare Chests
  • Golden Yeti Statue for Plaza
  • 3 Chest 3x Multipliers

Check out our other coverage on Squad Busters:

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी