The Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters is the seasonal gem pass for September 2024. This pass features 30 tiers, each with in-game resources as rewards. It is progression-based with each tier requiring 50 gems. On top of it, there is a premium pass that players can purchase for extra rewards.

This article highlights all the rewards you can get from the Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters.

Everything to know about Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters

Expand Tweet

Trending

Details

Each gem pass lasts for a total of 30 days. So, since the current pass commenced on September 1, 2024, it will run till September 30, 2024. Players who claim all 30 tiers within that period will be able to collect gems for a Pinata Bank.

The Pinata Bank contains rewards, including characters, coins, hammers, style tickets, and more. Players have to collect 3000 gems to open a Pinata Bank, and only three can be opened in a day.

Rewards of Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters

The free version of the pass is called the Gem Pass, while the premium version has been named the Super Gem Pass. Players will have to collect 1500 Coins to complete the Pass.

The rewards for both tiers are as follows:

1 5,000 coins Any Super of choice 2 Epic Chest 13,000 coins 3 30 Style Tickets 100 Style Tickets 4 Rare Chest Epic Chest 5 3x chest multiplier Hoger Rider: Spooky Pup Skin and Emote 6 20 Style Tickets 4x chest multiplier 7 2,000 coins 11,000 coins 8 Common Chest Rare Chest 9 20 Style Tickets 10,000 coins 10 1,000 coins Golden Yeti Statue 11 30 Style Tickets

50 Style Tickets 12 2x Chest Multiplier 10,000 coins 13 2000 Coins 100 Style Tickets 14 Rare Chest 3x chest multiplier 15 10 Style Tickets Rare Chest 16 3000 Coins 11,000 coins 17 20 Style Tickets Epic Chest 18 Epic Chest 50 Style Tickets 19 3000 Coins 3x chest multiplier 20 Infernal skin for Battle Healer 10,000 coins 21 Common Chest Epic Chest 22 10 Style Tickets 10,000 coins 23 1,000 coins 100 Style Tickets 24 30 Style Tickets 3x chest multiplier 25 2x chest multiplier Rare Chest 26 3,000 coins 4x chest multiplier 27 30 Style Tickets 10,000 coins 28 Emote Pack Epic Chest 29 3x chest multiplier 15,000 coins 30 5,000 coins 300 tickets

The most sought-after rewards of this Season Pass are the Infernal Healer Skin at tier 20 of the free pass, and the Hog Rider Spooky Pup at tier 5 of the Super Gem Pass. Additionally, a free Gold Yeti Statue is rewarded at tier 5 of the premium pass.

It is also important to note that players who purchase the Super Gem Pass will be able to claim both sets of rewards.

Also read: Best Green World characters in Squad Busters

Cost of the Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters

The Super Gem Pass can be purchased with real money. The price varies according to one's location and is charged in local currency. For reference, it costs 13.99 USD in the USA.

In total, the paid Super Gem Pass rewards the following:

Any Super-level character

100,000 Coins

700 Style Tickets

4 Epic Chests

Spooky Pup and Emote

2 Chest 4x multipliers

3 Rare Chests

Golden Yeti Statue for Plaza

3 Chest 3x Multipliers

Check out our other coverage on Squad Busters:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!