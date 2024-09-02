The Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters is the seasonal gem pass for September 2024. This pass features 30 tiers, each with in-game resources as rewards. It is progression-based with each tier requiring 50 gems. On top of it, there is a premium pass that players can purchase for extra rewards.
This article highlights all the rewards you can get from the Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters.
Everything to know about Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters
Details
Each gem pass lasts for a total of 30 days. So, since the current pass commenced on September 1, 2024, it will run till September 30, 2024. Players who claim all 30 tiers within that period will be able to collect gems for a Pinata Bank.
The Pinata Bank contains rewards, including characters, coins, hammers, style tickets, and more. Players have to collect 3000 gems to open a Pinata Bank, and only three can be opened in a day.
Rewards of Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters
The free version of the pass is called the Gem Pass, while the premium version has been named the Super Gem Pass. Players will have to collect 1500 Coins to complete the Pass.
The rewards for both tiers are as follows:
The most sought-after rewards of this Season Pass are the Infernal Healer Skin at tier 20 of the free pass, and the Hog Rider Spooky Pup at tier 5 of the Super Gem Pass. Additionally, a free Gold Yeti Statue is rewarded at tier 5 of the premium pass.
It is also important to note that players who purchase the Super Gem Pass will be able to claim both sets of rewards.
Also read: Best Green World characters in Squad Busters
Cost of the Monster Madness Pass in Squad Busters
The Super Gem Pass can be purchased with real money. The price varies according to one's location and is charged in local currency. For reference, it costs 13.99 USD in the USA.
In total, the paid Super Gem Pass rewards the following:
- Any Super-level character
- 100,000 Coins
- 700 Style Tickets
- 4 Epic Chests
- Spooky Pup and Emote
- 2 Chest 4x multipliers
- 3 Rare Chests
- Golden Yeti Statue for Plaza
- 3 Chest 3x Multipliers
Check out our other coverage on Squad Busters:
- How to play Witch in Squad Busters: Details, stats, and strategy
- Best Squad Busters characters to use in the Royal World
- Squad League in Squad Busters: Everything that you need to know
- How to play Pam in Squad Busters: Details, stats, and strategies
- Squad Busters tier list: Best characters to build your Squad with
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!