Supercell to remove Barbarian King and Royale King from Squad Busters

Supercell recently announced their plans to remove Barbarian King and Royale King from Squad Busters in their current forms. This is the second set of troops that will be removed from the game this month. Apart from the Kings, the developers have also announced that Archer Queen and Mortis will be taken off Squad Busters.
This article further highlights Supercell's decision to remove Barbarian King and Royale King from Squad Busters.
Barbarin King and Royale King will soon be removed from Squad Busters
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Supercell has announced via the in-game news tab that the Barbarian King and Royale King will be removed from the game in their current forms. Therefore, we can expect them to return in future updates in alternative forms.
Once the troops are removed from the game, players will not find them in Chests, Shop Offers, and Player Lineups. The date and other details of troop removal are as follows:
Date
Barbarain King and Royal King, along with Archer Queen and Mortis, will be removed from Squad Busters on April 29, 2025. The troops are currently in the game and can be used in battles.
Also read: 5 best characters in the Loot Goblins Rush battle mode in Squad Busters
Compensation for removing Barbarian King and Royale King:
The developers have announced that players will be compensated for losing their troops when the May 2025 update goes live. The details are as follows:
- Any progress lost by troop removal will be transferred to a random Squaddie. For instance, players who have an Ultimate Royale King will get a random Ultimate troop, and so on.
- A new currency will be allocated to players based on the value of Baby troops converted. On that note, Supercell is yet to announce the name and use of the currency.
- Any skins of the removed troops that players own will be compensated with Style Tickets.
Notably, players should merge all the extra copies of Royale King, Barbarian King, Archer, and Mortis, as no compensation will be granted for unmerged units.
Check out our other articles on Squad Busters:
- Squad Busters Squad vs Monsters event: Details and rewards explored
- How to play Leon in Squad Busters: Information, stats, and strategies
- How to play Archer in Squad Busters: Information, stats, and strategies
- Best characters for Whack-A-Mole battle mod in Squad Busters
- How to play Heavy in Squad Busters: Information, stats, strategies, and more