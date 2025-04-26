Supercell to remove Archer Queen and Mortis from Squad Busters

Supercell has recently announced that Archer Queen and Mortis troops will be removed from Squad Busters, in their current forms. This decision has become a cause of concern for the community, as players will lose two Epic rarity characters they have invested in. Developers have also announced that players will be compensated for the removed troops.

Developers have yet to explain why the troops are being removed, but it may be due to some major rework. It was also announced that the troops will be removed in their "current forms"; hence, they may return in alternate forms in future updates.

Other details of Mortis and Archer Queen's removal from Squad Busters are as follows:

Troop removal date

According to the in-game news tab, the current forms of Mortis and Archer Queen will be permanently removed from Squad Busters. As such, these troops will no longer be available in Chests, Shop Offers, and Player Lineups. The characters are still in the game and will be removed on April 29, 2025.

Compensation for removing Archer Queen and Mortis

Developers have announced that players will be compensated based on the highest evolution level of the removed troops. Notably, no compensation will be provided for any units left unmerged till April 29, 2025.

Other details of the compensation are as follows:

The compensation will be distributed when the May 2025 update goes live.

The evolution progress will be transferred to another troop. For instance, players who have an Ultimate Archer Queen will evolve a random Squadie to Ultimate.

Squad Busters is set to release a new currency, which players will get based on the number of Babies converted. Developers are yet to announce the currency's name and purpose.

Players will receive Style Tickets for any owned Archer Queen and Mortis skins.

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More