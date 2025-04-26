  • home icon
  Supercell to remove Archer Queen and Mortis from Squad Busters

Supercell to remove Archer Queen and Mortis from Squad Busters

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Apr 26, 2025 19:08 IST
Archer Queen and Mortis are being removed from Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)
Archer Queen and Mortis are being removed from Squad Busters (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has recently announced that Archer Queen and Mortis troops will be removed from Squad Busters, in their current forms. This decision has become a cause of concern for the community, as players will lose two Epic rarity characters they have invested in. Developers have also announced that players will be compensated for the removed troops.

This article highlights Supercell's decisions to remove Mortis and Archer Queen from Squad Busters

Mortis and Archer Queen are being removed from Squad Busters

Developers have yet to explain why the troops are being removed, but it may be due to some major rework. It was also announced that the troops will be removed in their "current forms"; hence, they may return in alternate forms in future updates.

Other details of Mortis and Archer Queen's removal from Squad Busters are as follows:

Troop removal date

According to the in-game news tab, the current forms of Mortis and Archer Queen will be permanently removed from Squad Busters. As such, these troops will no longer be available in Chests, Shop Offers, and Player Lineups. The characters are still in the game and will be removed on April 29, 2025.

Also read: Best tips to use Battle Healer in Squad Busters

Compensation for removing Archer Queen and Mortis

Developers have announced that players will be compensated based on the highest evolution level of the removed troops. Notably, no compensation will be provided for any units left unmerged till April 29, 2025.

Other details of the compensation are as follows:

  • The compensation will be distributed when the May 2025 update goes live.
  • The evolution progress will be transferred to another troop. For instance, players who have an Ultimate Archer Queen will evolve a random Squadie to Ultimate.
  • Squad Busters is set to release a new currency, which players will get based on the number of Babies converted. Developers are yet to announce the currency's name and purpose.
  • Players will receive Style Tickets for any owned Archer Queen and Mortis skins.
Quick Links
