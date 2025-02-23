You can get the Muppets skins in Fall Guys from the title shop, as the popular Beanie costumes from the Fall Guys x The Muppets collaboration event have returned in the shop. First introduced back in December 2024, this collaboration was a huge hit as it allowed the community to dress up their favorite avatar as the Muppets of their choice.

However, the return of these skins is an opportunity for players who may have missed their chances to get the Muppets skins in Fall Guys. This article will help you figure out how to get these skins from the shop.

A guide to help you get the Muppets skins in Fall Guys

Four Muppets skins, i.e., Kermit, Miss Piggy, Rizzo the Rat, and Gonzo arrived at the Fall Guys x The Muppets collaboration event. The developer confirmed the return of these skins in the title shop via an official X post on February 22, 2025.

Check out the guide below to learn how to get the Muppets skins in Fall Guys from the shop:

Step 1: Open the game and go to the in-game shop.

Step 2: Toggle between different bundles to find the Muppets bundle.

Step 3: Click on the bundle to check each of these skins individually.

Step 4: Purchase your favorite Muppets skins.

You can purchase the skins by using Show Bucks (in-game currency). Each of the four skins from Fall Guys x The Muppets collaboration cost 800 Show Bucks.

The Kermit the Frog skin in green also brings the green icon that boasts his glory. Miss Piggy wears a cute red dress and a string of white pearls. Her hair is blonde in this costume.

On the other hand, Rizzo the Rat returns to the game wearing his letterman jacket, and it looks like he is ready to play from the first minute. Gonzo wears a blue jacket and red tie, which is one of the iconic outfits that the character wears in the show as well.

Everything you need to know about the Fall Guys Festive Cowboys Fame Pass

The Fall Guys Festive Fame Pass arrived in the game back on February 5, 2025, with plenty of rewards, including new patterns, thousands of Kudos (in-game currency, colors, nameplates, and more.

The Festive Cowboys Fame Pass Premium version costs 600 Show Bucks. You can learn more about the new Fame Pass in Fall Guys from one of our previous articles.

