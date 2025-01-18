How to pre-register for Dark and Darker Mobile? All rewards and gameplay explained

Dark and Darker Mobile is the upcoming project of Krafton, renowned for creating PUBG Mobile. The company's latest title provides an intense survival experience challenging players to fight against shadowy monsters in medieval dungeons. Krafton describes it as a dark fantasy extraction RPG that will test teamwork and trust between players.

This article provides the steps to pre-register for Dark and Darker Mobile and also highlights its gameplay mechanics.

Steps to pre-register for Dark and Darker Mobile

Here are the steps to pre-register for Dark and Darker Mobile:

Head to the official webpage by clicking on this link. Click on the Pre-Register button to navigate to the designated section. To claim the store pre-registration reward, choose your preferred platform from the Google Play Store, App Store, or Galaxy Store. In the newly opened tab, click on the Pre-Register button for your selected platform. Then return to the official website to claim the bonus reward by registering with your email address. Select your preferred gaming store and enter your email in the provided field. Complete the process by clicking the Pre-Register button.

By following the above steps, you will receive the following rewards at the beginning of your journey:

A powerful A-rank mercenary.

Golden Mask skin, a limited S-grade costume.

Gameplay of Dark and Darker Mobile

Different character classes in the game (Image via Krafton)

Dark and Darker Mobile takes place in the medieval era where the objective is to explore dungeons. You can do so alone or with a team based on your preference. In the beginning, players take on the role of Adventurers who venture into the shadowy depths. Each dungeon requires them to face AI-controlled monsters and escape the challenging Dark Swarm to claim the intensive loot.

The game boasts six unique character classes — Fighters, Barbarians, Rogues, Rangers, Clerics, and Wizards. Each of these warriors boasts distinct skills and combat styles that complement their playstyle, ranging from impressive sword skills to devastating spells, and stealth abilities.

Teamwork plays a crucial role, as players can form strategic alliances to defeat enemies and overcome the dungeon's challenges. They might also be forced to engage in PvP encounters within their team to attain greater rewards. This game will not only test the trust between teammates but expose their greed and betrayal.

