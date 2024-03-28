How to pre-register for Age of Empires Mobile? All rewards explained

Age of Empires Mobile, developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Level Infinite, is based on real-life history and requires players to manage armies to conquer vast lands. This game also features natural elements of Gold, Copper, and other resources that players need to search and gather to fund their empire.

The first beta version of this game will be released on March 28, 2024, in three countries: France, the Philippines, and Indonesia. While the current release is limited, there's anticipation that subsequent versions will expand to reach a global audience. It's important to note that the developers have not revealed the official global release date as of this writing. However, the App Store reflects the expected release date to be August 19, 2024.

This article delves into the steps needed to pre-register for Age of Empires Mobile and also highlights rewards that can be acquired through pre-registration.

What are the steps required to pre-register for Age of Empires Mobile?

Here's how you can complete the required process:

Search and open the Age of Empires official website. Click on the Games tab and select Age of Empires Mobile options. Click on the Age of Empires: Mobile Website (external) button to redirect to the pre-registration page. On the opened page, click on the Pre-register Now button to proceed. A prompt will appear where you must enter your email address and confirm the privacy policy agreement. Finally, click on the Submit button to complete the process.

Age of Empires pre-registration rewards explained

Required rewards in the game (Image via Level Infinite)

Here's a breakdown of all the rewards:

For completing 100,000 pre-registrations, each player will be rewarded with in-game items such as Wood x 150,000, Food x 150,000, Stone x 150,000, and Gold x 150,000.

After successfully completing 500,000 pre-registrations, Tencent Games will reward every player with potions. These potions include Building Speed-Up x 1 hour, Research Speed-Up x 1 hour, and Training Speed-Up x 1 hour.

Completing 1,000,000 pre-registrations will reward every player with 1000 Empire Coins and 10 pieces of Copper.

Reaching the milestone of 2,000,000 pre-registrations will grant access to Special Frame within the game.

The final milestone is set at 3,000,000 pre-registrations. Achieving this milestone will unlock Hero: Darius I for every pre-registered player.

In conclusion, pre-registering for Age of Empires Mobile secures your place in the initial wave of players and also grants access to a host of exclusive rewards that will be credited to your gaming profile at the time of global release.

