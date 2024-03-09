5 tips and tricks to get better at Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV is a real-time strategy (RTS) game that has been around for quite some time. It is part of a storied franchise dating back to the late 90s. The series can be difficult to get into, but once you climb that learning curve, the titles are incredibly enjoyable.

Age of Empires IV is widely popular among RTS fans. For players unfamiliar with the game, now is a great time to try it out, thanks to the new DLC and updates down the road. To gain the upper hand in the title, players must learn to adapt to situations, devise new strategies, and exercise control.

This article lists some tips and tricks you can apply to any civilization in Age of Empires IV.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 great tips to get better at Age of Empires IV

1) Play to the map's strengths

Maps like High View offer great positions to ambush enemies (Image by Relic Entertainment)

Knowing the battlefield is paramount in Age of Empires IV. There are a lot of maps in the game, and you must use different strategies to win on them. The maps are usually open, having choke points and elevated areas. This means they can be difficult to defend.

If you are a new player, you would be better off practicing on maps that have a lot of choke points. You can easily defend these positions and utilize the terrain to your advantage. Always fortify key strongholds with towers and keeps. Identifying and pressing the advantage from these key strategic positions will always pay dividends in the long run.

2) Use advanced military tactics

In this Age of Empires game, a good fortified army can win you a match. However, a large army is not necessarily required to win a fight. You should actively try to maximize your troops' damage capabilities and capitalize on their strengths. The best way to do this is to read up on enemy counters and use the unit formations.

One of the worst ways to lose your troops is to Mangonel fire or cavalry charges. You can negate some of this damage by spreading your troops out using the various formations available to you. Such advanced military tactics can help you turn the tide against a superior foe.

3) Utilize scouts

Scouts are the first unit players receive in Age of Empires IV, and they are incredibly underrated. They might not be good in a fight, but they can be useful in key situations. A proactive player will always have a small troop of scouts, even in the Imperial Age.

Scouts are primarily used to herd sheep, but their real value is in watching enemy positions from a safe distance. You should always have a scout to watch over vulnerable positions on the map and enemy troop compositions.

4) Use seige weaponry

The Ottoman's Great Bombard is an excellent siege weapon to quickly raze buildings (Image via Relic Entertainment)

Siege weapons, when used effectively, can decimate entire armies in Age of Empires IV.

Siege weaponry is first unlocked in the Feudal Age in the form of Battering Rams and Siege Towers. Battering Rams can help with your aggression in the early game, provided you have the wood for it.

Siege weaponry's true potential lies in the Imperial Age. Civilizations are granted access to cannons and gunpowder, which can drastically change the outcome of the game.

The most powerful versions of the cannons are the Ottoman's Great Bombard and the French Royal Cannon. When produced in large numbers and protected by a decent army, these weapons can end stalemates in the game.

5) Read about the different civilizations and their bonuses

The Delhi Sultanate is a tough civilization to master and has many unique units (Image by Relic Entertainment)

Age of Empires IV has a roster of civilizations that require unique playstyles. While the core gameplay remains the same, you must read up on these civilizations to get better at the game. This will help you determine many actions, such as knowing when your Unique Unit has a power spike in the game and when to start going on the defensive.

Reading up on civilizations in the 'Learn' tab can help you understand their strengths and weaknesses. For example, the French Royal Knight can be a pain in the early game, but they are weak to Spearmen formations and English Longbowmen. Knowing is half the battle, and with some light reading, you can predict enemy movements easily.

The easiest civilizations to pick up and play are the English and the French because of their straightforward playstyle.

For more articles on Esports and Gaming, check out the ones linked below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch notes || When is the next Steam Sale in 2024? || 5 Best Card Games || 5 pro tips for Helldivers 2 || 5 games like Helldivers 2