By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 07, 2024 18:51 GMT
Marvel
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch notes (March 7): Version 1.002.000 release notes revealed (Image via Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch notes for March 7 update are now online. The latest update brings the long-awaited New Game Plus (NG+) update into the mix. It also introduces mission replay, the option to change the time of day, photo mode changes, and more. Hellfire Gala Suits are also now available in-game.

Insomniac Games also revealed that a second update immediately followed the first one and that players needed to download both to enjoy all the features.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch notes (March 7) explored

The official patch notes for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 March 7 update are as follows:

WHAT'S NEW?

New Game+ (NG+) Features

  • Ultimate Levels: Go beyond the base game level cap in NG+
  • Note: Ultimate Levels are NOT tied to any difficulty
  • Symbiote Suit Styles: Unlock new story symbiote suit styles via Ultimate Level progression
  • Golden Gadget Styles: Upgrade your gadgets with exclusive Golden looks
  • Suit Tech Fusion: Unlock both perks in a shared Suit Tech slot
  • PlayStation Trophy Unlock a new trophy for completing the story in NG+

Additional Features

  • Mission Replay: Replay *that* mission (and many others) as much as you'd like now
  • Time of Day: Change the time of day in the post-game via 'Gameplay' settings
  • Tendril Colors: Swap symbiote tendril color in the post-game via 'Gameplay' settings
  • Photo Mode - Action Figure Mode: Scale down characters for photo opportunities
  • Photo Mode - Stickers: Decorate your photos with new stickers
  • Hellfire Gala Suits: Added two new suits inspired by the Hellfire Gala designs
  • Gameheads Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack: Two new suits for Peter and Miles, plus Photo Mode content. Available via purchase, official details here

NEW IN ACCESSIBILITY

  • Audio Descriptions: A narrator will describe key visuals and actions during cinematics
  • Sub Option: Volume Slider
  • Screen Reader: Audio narration relaying text across menus, tutorials, and control hints
  • Sub Options: Volume Slider, Repeat Delay Time, Repeat Delay Scale
  • Mono Audio: Combine all audio into a singular output
  • Captions: Display captions for important in-game sounds during cinematics and some gameplay
  • Sub options: Size, Color, Background Color, Background Opacity
  • In-World Text Translations: Enable text boxes to show translated in-world text
  • High Contrast Outlines: Outline friendlies and enemies with specific High Contrast colors
  • High Contrast Outlines Friendly
  • High Contrast Outlines Enemy
  • High Contrast Presets: Access preset High Contrast settings for streamlined use
  • Center Dot Color: Adjust the color of the center dot on screen
  • Aim Arc Color: Adjust the color of the arc that displays during certain moments when aiming
  • Target Arc Color: Change the color of the arc indicator when throwing certain items on target
  • Motion Sensor Aiming: Aim using the DualSense Controller's motion sensors
  • Sub Options include Calibration & Sensitivity
  • UI Holds: Switch UI holds to toggle
  • Touch Pad in Combat: Disable the touchpad during combat to prevent accidental presses

IMPROVEMENTS / FIXES

GENERAL

  • General improvements to game stability
  • Addressed global crashing and freezing issues that may occur during cutscenes and/or gameplay
  • Addressed global visual issues that may occur during cutscenes and/or gameplay
  • Addressed issues where hiding HUD would prevent the next mission from spawning
  • Addressed issues where players wouldn't be able to progress certain tutorials or sections
  • Addressed an issue where Web Wings would automatically deploy if tutorials are set to off
  • Addressed an issue where trick animations would reset during dives
  • Addressed issues relating to incorrect player spawns after failing or restarting checkpoint
  • Updated Webbed Suit textures
  • Addressed clipping and artifact issues with some suit lenses
  • Improved deformation across several suits
  • Various additional fixes across the game

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Made several improvements and fixes to High Contrast settings
  • Addressed visibility issues across several enemy types, attacks, puzzles, and interactable objects
  • Added the pause menu option to skip Adaptive Trigger minigames, joining previously included features such as:
  • Turning off Adaptive Triggers via PS5 console settings to automatically skip these puzzles
  • QTE Autocomplete can automatically skip these puzzles
  • Made improvements and fixes to Toggles
  • Enabling Swing/Parkour toggle adds tap on/off functionality for Spider-Bot Jump Jets
  • Enabling Swing/Parkour toggle adds functionality for MJ to navigate squeeze-throughs automatically
  • Toggle icons display properly when restarting the game
  • Addressed an issue where tutorials would interfere with Swing/Parkour toggle functionality
  • Addressed an issue where Swing/Parkour wouldn't enable fast enough when sprinting as MJ
  • Addressed issues with Aim Mode toggle with MJ's lure
  • Addressed issues with Friendly Neighborhood Challenge Level
  • Symbiote nests and tanker crimes can no longer be failed
  • Made several improvements to Look at Waypoint across several missions in the game
  • Added Point of Interest (POI) Audio Indicator
  • This feature emits audio feedback ticking when Spider-Senses are used, and there is a POI on the screen to aid in judging distance, height, and occlusion
  • Made several improvements to DualSense haptics
  • When the Haptics setting is set to Functional and the POI Audio Indicator is enabled, the system includes an additional haptic component for the waypoints.
  • Added distinct haptics for Abilities and Gadgets ready with Functional Haptics turned on
  • Added hot/cold haptics when doing object navigations with Functional Haptics turned on
  • Added haptic feedback when interact prompt is on screen
  • Adjusted haptics across different puzzles and combat scenarios in the game
  • Toned down damage received haptic a bit.
  • Selected Shortcuts now display in the first boot menu
  • Added the ability to enable Screen Reader in the first boot menu via Square button press
  • Fixed resolution and other oddities when setting Button Prompt Size to Largest
  • If enabled, Auto-Heal can save the player from fall damage death if the player has a full Focus bar

