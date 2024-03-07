Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch notes (March 7): Version 1.002.000 release notes revealed

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch notes for March 7 update are now online. The latest update brings the long-awaited New Game Plus (NG+) update into the mix. It also introduces mission replay, the option to change the time of day, photo mode changes, and more. Hellfire Gala Suits are also now available in-game.
Insomniac Games also revealed that a second update immediately followed the first one and that players needed to download both to enjoy all the features.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch notes (March 7) explored
The official patch notes for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 March 7 update are as follows:
WHAT'S NEW?
New Game+ (NG+) Features
- Ultimate Levels: Go beyond the base game level cap in NG+
- Note: Ultimate Levels are NOT tied to any difficulty
- Symbiote Suit Styles: Unlock new story symbiote suit styles via Ultimate Level progression
- Golden Gadget Styles: Upgrade your gadgets with exclusive Golden looks
- Suit Tech Fusion: Unlock both perks in a shared Suit Tech slot
- PlayStation Trophy Unlock a new trophy for completing the story in NG+
Additional Features
- Mission Replay: Replay *that* mission (and many others) as much as you'd like now
- Time of Day: Change the time of day in the post-game via 'Gameplay' settings
- Tendril Colors: Swap symbiote tendril color in the post-game via 'Gameplay' settings
- Photo Mode - Action Figure Mode: Scale down characters for photo opportunities
- Photo Mode - Stickers: Decorate your photos with new stickers
- Hellfire Gala Suits: Added two new suits inspired by the Hellfire Gala designs
- Gameheads Fly N' Fresh Suit Pack: Two new suits for Peter and Miles, plus Photo Mode content. Available via purchase, official details here
NEW IN ACCESSIBILITY
- Audio Descriptions: A narrator will describe key visuals and actions during cinematics
- Sub Option: Volume Slider
- Screen Reader: Audio narration relaying text across menus, tutorials, and control hints
- Sub Options: Volume Slider, Repeat Delay Time, Repeat Delay Scale
- Mono Audio: Combine all audio into a singular output
- Captions: Display captions for important in-game sounds during cinematics and some gameplay
- Sub options: Size, Color, Background Color, Background Opacity
- In-World Text Translations: Enable text boxes to show translated in-world text
- High Contrast Outlines: Outline friendlies and enemies with specific High Contrast colors
- High Contrast Outlines Friendly
- High Contrast Outlines Enemy
- High Contrast Presets: Access preset High Contrast settings for streamlined use
- Center Dot Color: Adjust the color of the center dot on screen
- Aim Arc Color: Adjust the color of the arc that displays during certain moments when aiming
- Target Arc Color: Change the color of the arc indicator when throwing certain items on target
- Motion Sensor Aiming: Aim using the DualSense Controller's motion sensors
- Sub Options include Calibration & Sensitivity
- UI Holds: Switch UI holds to toggle
- Touch Pad in Combat: Disable the touchpad during combat to prevent accidental presses
IMPROVEMENTS / FIXES
GENERAL
- General improvements to game stability
- Addressed global crashing and freezing issues that may occur during cutscenes and/or gameplay
- Addressed global visual issues that may occur during cutscenes and/or gameplay
- Addressed issues where hiding HUD would prevent the next mission from spawning
- Addressed issues where players wouldn't be able to progress certain tutorials or sections
- Addressed an issue where Web Wings would automatically deploy if tutorials are set to off
- Addressed an issue where trick animations would reset during dives
- Addressed issues relating to incorrect player spawns after failing or restarting checkpoint
- Updated Webbed Suit textures
- Addressed clipping and artifact issues with some suit lenses
- Improved deformation across several suits
- Various additional fixes across the game
ACCESSIBILITY
- Made several improvements and fixes to High Contrast settings
- Addressed visibility issues across several enemy types, attacks, puzzles, and interactable objects
- Added the pause menu option to skip Adaptive Trigger minigames, joining previously included features such as:
- Turning off Adaptive Triggers via PS5 console settings to automatically skip these puzzles
- QTE Autocomplete can automatically skip these puzzles
- Made improvements and fixes to Toggles
- Enabling Swing/Parkour toggle adds tap on/off functionality for Spider-Bot Jump Jets
- Enabling Swing/Parkour toggle adds functionality for MJ to navigate squeeze-throughs automatically
- Toggle icons display properly when restarting the game
- Addressed an issue where tutorials would interfere with Swing/Parkour toggle functionality
- Addressed an issue where Swing/Parkour wouldn't enable fast enough when sprinting as MJ
- Addressed issues with Aim Mode toggle with MJ's lure
- Addressed issues with Friendly Neighborhood Challenge Level
- Symbiote nests and tanker crimes can no longer be failed
- Made several improvements to Look at Waypoint across several missions in the game
- Added Point of Interest (POI) Audio Indicator
- This feature emits audio feedback ticking when Spider-Senses are used, and there is a POI on the screen to aid in judging distance, height, and occlusion
- Made several improvements to DualSense haptics
- When the Haptics setting is set to Functional and the POI Audio Indicator is enabled, the system includes an additional haptic component for the waypoints.
- Added distinct haptics for Abilities and Gadgets ready with Functional Haptics turned on
- Added hot/cold haptics when doing object navigations with Functional Haptics turned on
- Added haptic feedback when interact prompt is on screen
- Adjusted haptics across different puzzles and combat scenarios in the game
- Toned down damage received haptic a bit.
- Selected Shortcuts now display in the first boot menu
- Added the ability to enable Screen Reader in the first boot menu via Square button press
- Fixed resolution and other oddities when setting Button Prompt Size to Largest
- If enabled, Auto-Heal can save the player from fall damage death if the player has a full Focus bar
