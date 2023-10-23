10 best suits from Spider-Man 2, ranked

Spider-Man 2 is the new game of the famous Marvel superhero that has arrived with several new features for dedicated fans. In addition to the ability to play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, two of the most iconic Spider-Men, the game offers an open-world map. Thanks to it, we will be able to explore different parts of this universe, as well as complete missions and customize the characters.

In this last section, we can find many attractive options. These are ten of the costumes in the game that we consider the best.

Best costumes from Spider-Man 2

10 ) Stone Monkey

The Stone Monkey is a weird Spider-Man 2 suit (Image via Insomniac Games)

Even though Spider-Man 2 is about a superhero with an arachnid-like appearance, the game designers came up with the idea of adding an option to opt for a more monkey-like appearance. In this Stone Monkey costume, our character wears fur around his neck and ankles. It also combines dark red and blue tones.

The look is completed with a pair of gold shoes, in combination with some parts of the outfit that have gold detailing. The Stone Monkey suit is only available to players who ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2.

9) Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit

The Noir suit comes from the movie Into the Spider-Verse (Image via Insomniac Games)

In this Spider-Man 2 game, we have a very Cinema Noir version of the character. This suit already appeared in the movie Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse, but it has not appeared in any video game until now.

This costume consists of several pieces, such as a classic trench coat over his regular suit. It also includes a pair of boots and a hat that gives Spidey a more mysterious look. Once this suit is equipped, Peter's movement is slightly different from the original one in the game and looks more like the one in the Spider-Verse movie.

8) Arachknight Suit

The Arachknight Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

The Arachknight Suit is another novelty and comes directly from Earth-616 of Marvel's Spider-Man universe. In the original story, this suit belongs to the mix between Spider-Man and Moon Knight as a result of manipulations of reality by Gamora.

This look gives the character certain elements that are very visually appealing. These include thematic armor, a textured white hood, and a mask that emphasizes Spidey's large eyes.

7) 25th Century Suit

This is a futuristic suit for Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

When it came to costume design, the Spider-Man 2 team wasn't afraid to try new things. One example of this is the 25th Century Suit. As the name suggests, it is an outfit inspired by a possible future with a visionary look that combines reds with blue neon lights on the chest. The eyes also add a more science-fiction look to this combination of elements.

Apparently, the materials used to make this suit are also futuristic, as it looks very elastic and durable. Any player wearing this suit will not go unnoticed.

6) Apunkaliptic

This punk style is innovative for Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

One of the versions of Spidey that was well-received by fans of the movie Across the Spider-Verse was the one inspired by punk culture. In Spider-Man 2, we have a version adapted to the game that looks very good.

The Apunkalyptic suit is one of five outfits that players will receive when they order the Digital Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2. Our character will have the classic punk mohawk haircut as well as big yellow eyes and lightning bolts adorning the outfit. A leather jacket, gloves, and ripped jeans complete the outfit.

5) Family Business

The Family Business suit is awesome (Image via Insomniac Games)

The complex relationship between Miles and his uncle Aaron, known as Prowler, has changed the young hero's life. In the new game, the dynamic between the two characters has several easter eggs, such as the different versions of Prowler's logo that can be found scattered throughout the map.

Inspired by this relative of Miles, the Family Business suit is a modified version of the Purple Reign suit. This design, inspired by Aaron's Iron Spider suit in the Marvel comics, is notable for its elegance and standard color scheme. It's a simple, effective, and truly awesome design.

4) Puerto Rican Suit

This suit celebrates Miles' roots (Image via Insomniac Games)

This is another suit inspired by the character of Miles Morales and his universe. In this case, it's an outfit that serves as Marvel's homage to the character's roots.

The Puerto Rican costume is a simple but beautiful representation of Miles' family's cultural heritage. The flag of the country stands out from the classic black and red flag that the character usually uses in his costume. It also takes inspiration from Captain America for some of its design elements.

3) Superior Spider-Man

A beautiful suit inspired by the comics (Image via Insomniac Games)

Superior Spider-Man's costume is sleek and streamlined, with a darker-than-usual color scheme, classic metallic gauntlets, a multi-purpose belt, and reflective squinting eyes.

In this case, some elements pay direct homage to the comic book. The most obvious is the inverted color scheme in reference to Norman Osborn becoming Superior Spider-Man in the alternate universe. Also, the white and green outfit references Otto's reborn Superior Octopus arc.

2) Anti-Venom suit

The Anti-Venom suit is gorgeous (Image via Insomniac Games)

Venom is one of Marvel's most charismatic characters. Spidey's antagonist also appears in Spider-Man 2, and defeating him can earn you a suit that alludes to his destruction.

As the name suggests, the Anti-Venom suit features an all-white design with soft black undertones running through it. There are some Venom influences around the eyes and logo, but the intent is to contrast with the symbiote. We think it's the second-best suit in the game because of its surprising design and the amount of symbolism it carries.

1) Symbiote

Spider-Man 2 Symbiote suit is very popular (Image via Insomniac Games)

If Anti-Venom is one of the best Spider-Man 2 costumes, then Symbiote's outfit takes the top spot. It was in this suit that Peter had his most dangerous moments in both the comics and Sam Raimi's films.

This costume has that messy aesthetic and enhanced muscles all over, thanks to the beast inside Peter. The white Spidey logo is also a nice contrast. Players will automatically gain access to the Symbiote suit as they progress through the story.

This concludes our list of the best costumes in the game. For more details, check out our article on how to change costumes in Spider-Man 2.