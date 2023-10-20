How to unlock Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Arachknight suit for Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was the highly anticipated game many players and superhero lovers had been waiting for this year. Since its release, the internet has been abuzz with guides, cheats, and gameplay videos. The title features an extensive open world where players can explore different locations, complete missions, and collect items. Among this title's content are about 78 costumes that Peter Parker and Miles Morales can use.

One clothing option you can find in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the Arachknight suit. If you're interested in how to get it, the next section will help you.

How to Unlock the Arachknight Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can customize your outfit (Image via Sony)

Most of the suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can be obtained in the following ways:

Level up the character

Buy the suit

Finish missions

Complete item collections

Another important detail to keep in mind is that the costumes in this title are for aesthetic purposes only. In the previous game, they sometimes included special abilities. This had pros and cons. For example, you might've come across a costume you did not like, but it had an important ability. In such a case in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, your character would look very different from how you liked it.

Now, you can equip costumes to your liking and gain skills as you progress through the game. However, some players may not feel motivated enough to look for new outfits, as they will not affect this title's mechanics or offer an advantage.

The requirements to unlock the Miles Morales Arachknight suit are as follows

Level: 20

20 Base unlock cost : 45 tech parts, 3 town tokens

: 45 tech parts, 3 town tokens Styles Unlock Cost: 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens for Styles

If you complete them all, the suit can be yours. The bonuses you received if you pre-ordered the game can help you get it faster. That said, this costume is available to everyone.

Where does the Arachknight suit come from?

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the suit is inspired by the comic's character (Image via Marvel)

Arachknight is a character that was originally a mix between Peter Parker / Spider-Man and Marc Spector / Moon Knight. It first appeared in the Marvel Comics crossover, Infinity Wars.

This hero was created by Gamora when she sealed all the souls in the universe with the Soul Gem. After that, a new reality called Warp World appeared. In this universe, Peter was bitten by a mystically enhanced spider.

The insect's neural link to ancient arachnid totems saved his life and gave him the abilities and characteristics of a spider. This came at the cost of permanently fracturing his personality. Arachnight's appearance combines the classic outfits of Spider-Man and Moonknight.

This was our guide to unlocking the Aracknight suit for Miles Morales.