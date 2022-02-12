The massive Age of Empires 2 stalemate match finally ends after 97 hours

The Age of Empires 2 match, which lasted for nearly sixty hours, has finally concluded, crowning Andre_2i as the winner by default.

For context, this match started gaining attention when people noticed two streamers were playing the game for over thirty hours. The game was held in a stalemate, where both players essentially had no way of total victory but were too stubborn to surrender.

The game was held at a stalemate because both players were out of resources and could no longer build attacking units or fortify defenses. With both players at a point similar to each other, they decided to make it a game of patience and see who could outlast the other.

This took far longer than they could have ever expected, spanning a total of fifty-seven hours and forty-seven minutes. The usual Age of Empires 2 could take thirty minutes to an hour, but this match undoubtedly exceeded that average by a long shot.

The incredibly long match has ended in an unsatisfying way, with Andre_2i being crowned the winner as his opponent Rubenstock disconnected from the game servers. This came as a shock to viewers, as they weren't expecting a disconnection to be why someone won.

Age of Empires 2 epic stalemate match ends with an anti-climactic disconnection

After the sudden disconnection screen came on announcing Andre_2i as the winner by default, he started talking to his chat, saying that he was a little happy that the match was finally over, saying he needed to sleep.

"I was not looking forward to another sleepless night, to be honest."

Users on Reddit shared their reactions to the match's conclusion, with some theorizing about how Rubenstock got disconnected.

This sudden victory was very unexpected, leaving many disappointed that the match ended in a fluke without a climactic finale. However, when Age of Empires 2 showed that Rubenstock was disconnected, it also said that a backup of the match was created.

This means that if both players ever wanted to find a more definite conclusion to their elongated match, they could load the save and continue where they left off.

