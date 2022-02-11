This 40-hour-long Age of Empires 2 match has no end in sight

Two streamers, Rubenstock and Andre_2i, have been locked in a stalemate in the game Age of Empires 2, creating a game spanning over forty hours and counting.

Both streamers have been constantly streaming the game but have never played a match quite like this. There are a limited amount of resources in the game needed to build buildings and combat units.

When those resources run dry, usually one player would have an advantage in having more defenses or troops for attacking, but that is not the case with this match.

The usual match of Age of Empires, on average, takes 30 minutes to an hour to complete, while this match of the game currently sits at just around 40 hours long. The reason for this extended match is that both players have exhausted their resources and have no way of obtaining more.

To keep himself and his chat motivated, Rubenstock exclaimed that the game was still winnable as he sent troops to try and defeat his opponent.

"It's still winnable, it's still winnable, guys, it's still winnable."



With both players having very few troops, each attack must be planned carefully and carried out without failure, or else they would be left with no remaining defenses. They try to catch each other while they sleep, launching surprise attacks while their opponent is vulnerable.

Both players have no resources left to build more units for attacking, so each player has only a small army left to wield. Instead of one player conceding to let the match end, each wants to see if they can overcome their enemy, no matter how long it takes.

Both streamers slept on stream while the game continued to run, getting their much-needed rest after hours of playing the game.

Members of Reddit reacted to the insanely long match, sharing their reactions to the ridiculous stalemate with some giving insights into Age of Empires 2's mechanics.

With no end in sight and no sign of surrender from either player, this match may go on for days or even weeks. Whatever the outcome for this elongated match of Age of Empires 2, the audience won't forget this amazing, potentially record-breaking match.

