You can now pre-register for Destiny: Rising global launch and download the game as soon as it launches on August 28, 2025. Announced back in October 2024, this mobile-only sci-fi shooter is set in an alternate timeline before the events of the original title. This makes it interesting for first-time Destiny players, as they don't need to learn the Destiny lore to experience the mobile version.

This article explains how to pre-register for Destiny: Rising global launch.

You can pre-register for Destiny: Rising by visiting the Google Play Store or Apple App Store page. You can also pre-register from the game's official website. Follow the steps below to complete the pre-registration process.

Visit the website to complete your pre-registration ahead of the title's global launch (Image via NetEase Games)

Pre-register for Destiny: Rising via the website

Step 1: Visit the website.

Visit the website. Step 2: Click "Pre-register Now".

Click "Pre-register Now". Step 3: Select your device (Android/iOS).

Select your device (Android/iOS). Step 4: Select the model of your phone.

Select the model of your phone. Step 5: Select your regions (country).

Select your regions (country). Step 6: Enter your e-mail ID.

Enter your e-mail ID. Step 7: Read the Privacy Policy and click on the checkbox.

Read the Privacy Policy and click on the checkbox. Step 8: Click pre-register.

Pre-registration process for Destiny: Rising via digital storefronts

Step 1: Open the digital storefront of your respective device.

Open the digital storefront of your respective device. Step 2: Search for Destiny: Rising in the store (or click this link for Android and this link for iOS to be directed to the page).

Search for Destiny: Rising in the store (or click this link for Android and this link for iOS to be directed to the page). Step 3: Click Pre-register (on Play Store) and Pre-Order (on App Store) to pre-register for the game.

Pre-registering via digital storefronts could be a better option for now, since the game will be automatically downloaded to your device after its global launch.

All the pre-registration rewards for Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase Games)

NetEase Games has also announced some exciting rewards for players who pre-register for the title ahead of its global launch. As of this writing, 10,023,671 gamers have completed the pre-registration process.

The final pre-registration reward, the Exotic Ornament, has also been unlocked. Thus, complete your pre-registration soon to earn your rewards as soon as the game launches on August 28, 2025.

While there are no system requirements available for Android yet, according to the game's App Store page, you will need at least iOS or iPadOS 11.0 or later to run this 4 GB sci-fi shooter title on your Apple devices.

