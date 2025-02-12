Invincible Guarding the Globe update 2.0: New content, changes, and more

Ubisoft has dropped the Invincible Guarding the Globe update 2.0 to create a breathtaking experience for fans in the popular RPG title. The Invincible universe is known for its gory action and the new update promises to take it to the next level. With it, you can now smack your enemies.

In this article, we will learn about the new content, changes, and the latest issues fixed in the Invincible Guarding the Globe update 2.0.

Invincible Guarding the Globe update 2.0: New content

Whether you are a seasoned GDA agent or a fresh recruit, there's something for everyone to warm up their fists in the battle arena. The new update introduces the GDA Pass, a new system for earning in-game rewards. Dive into the action and collect pass tokens to unlock heroes, artifacts, and resources.

The new update brings two badass heroes, Kid Omni-Man and Multi-Paul along with the Medical Headband artifact. A new campaign has been introduced where Season 2 continues with Chapters 14 and 15, set in the new Nuclear Base environment.

The Hall of Fame leaderboards have been revamped to track Top Collection, Top Hero, and Top Alliance. On top of this, the Alliances will gain 10 regions, and new missions have been implemented for them. The update amps the on-screen aesthetics by adding a new splash screen featuring Kid Omni-Man and Multi-Paul.

Other changes to the game include adjustments to Multiverse Arena matchmaking, improved AI consistency, and automatic demotion of inactive Alliance owners. Players can now invite others to Alliances by tapping on their profiles.

Furthermore, the developers have improved the chat icons in the Invincible Guarding the Globe update 2.0. A ban icon has been added, which will appear on the screen to highlight the banned players.

Invincible Guarding the Globe update 2.0: Changes and fixed issues

The following changes have been introduced:

Multiverse Arena matchmaking formula changed.

UI consistency for Multiverse Arena and Cecil’s Nightmares leaderboards improved.

Alliance owner is now automatically demoted after a month of absence.

You can now invite player to Alliance from Player Profile.

Chat Icon has been reviewed (it’s more visible now).

Changed icons on Alliance chat when a new chat message is received.

A ban icon is shown if the user has been banned in the chat.

Updated Splash Screen.

Live Events images size polished and now they fit in all resolutions.

Collection characters polished.

Hide tab buttons when the GDA Ops can never be ranked up.

Bonus packs tweaks.

The developers have fixed the following issues in the Invincible Guarding the Globe update 2.0 to smoothen the gaming experience for players:

Shop offers orders.

Battle button doesn't get highlighted after unlocking a GDA slot from pre-battle menu has been fixed.

Localization doesn't update on the friend system tabs has been fixed.

Game returns to the Attack screen if the user presses the Back Button during the first two seconds in a Multiverse Arena Battle.

League info button does not work in multiple languages.

