Is Tribe Nine a gacha game?

Tribe Nine is a new brutal action RPG from Akatsuki Games Inc. released on February 18, 2025. It's primarily a gacha game that requires players to use a three-character party consisting of a variety of 2-star and 3-star characters to progress through the narrative. Moreover, these units can also be equipped with Tension Cards, which function like weapons and can also be obtained from the gacha system.

On that note, this article discusses the gacha mechanics of Tribe Nine to help beginners.

How does the Tribe Nine gacha system work?

Set in the futuristic setting of Neo Tokyo, Tribe Nine follows the story of the main protagonist, Yo Kuronaka, a teenager who wakes up with no memories of the past. However, there is one goal on his mind, and that is to defeat the main antagonist, Zero.

As players progress through the RPG, they must engage in battles and other activities using a team of three characters equipped with Tension Cards. In the title, the lower rarity characters are referred to as 2-stars, whereas the higher rarity ones are the 3-stars. Similarly, Tension Cards are also present in various rarities, such as 1-star, 2-star, and 3-star.

The only way to obtain exclusive characters and Tension Cards is via summoning on the gacha banners which are called Synchros in the game. However, to do so, players must collect Enigma Entity, which is Tribe Nine's gacha currency. They will require 120 Enigma Entities for a single pull, whereas a 10 pull will cost them 1200 of these units.

As of now, gamers can use their Enigma Entities on three different types of gacha banners. Let's look at their details:

1) Limited-time character banner

Tsuruko Semba's banner (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

These are special character banners that run for a limited time only. They offer the chance to obtain an exclusive 3-star character with the odds being at 0.3%. Two featured 2-star characters also get a rate-up on this type of banner.

Similar to Genshin Impact, Tribe Nine's gacha also includes a pity system where every 10 pulls is guaranteed to offer a 2-star item and every 80 pulls are guaranteed to provide a 3-star item. Moreover, if the first 3-star unit the player acquires in their pulls isn't the pick-up character, the next one is sure to be it. As such, fans are ensured the get the featured 3-star within 160 pulls or 19,200 Enigma Entities.

2) Tension Card banner

Tsuruko Semba's Tension Card banner (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

The Tension Card banner functions similarly to the limited-time character banner. However, instead of the pick-up 3-star character, it offers the character's exclusive 3-star Tension Card. It boasts the same odds as the previous entry.

3) Standard banner

Standard banner (Image via Akatsuki Games Inc.)

The standard gacha banner works exactly the same as the limited-time character banner but with one major difference: there is no particular pick-up 3-star. Instead, it offers a hotchpotch of a variety of 3-stars that fans have an equal chance to get upon reaching pity.

Additionally, the standard banner of Tribe Nine has a unique Special Invitation mechanic where players can select any of the normal 3-stars upon performing 300 summons. This ensures they can get the character of their choosing from the available options.

