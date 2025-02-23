Rerolling in Tribe Nine will help you get the best units and stay a step ahead of the competition. Developed by TooKyo Games and Akatsuki Games, alongside the Tribe Nine anime series, this 3D action RPG title is the first of the Tribe Nine Project and brings 13 unique playable characters.

Ad

Since you can grab any of these 13 characters via rerolling, it becomes crucial to learn how to reroll in Tribe Nine and stay a step ahead of your competition.

A complete guide on how to reroll in Tribe Nine

You can reroll in Tribe Nine after completing the tutorial at the beginning. You cannot start playing without completing the tutorial stage first.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Top 5 gacha games for beginners

Expand Tweet

Ad

Once you complete the tutorial, the developer will send you free pulls via in-game mail. Use these to reroll in Tribe Nine. Follow these steps to learn the complete process of rerolling in the title.

Step 1: Open the game.

Open the game. Step 2: Open "Menu".

Open "Menu". Step 3: Click on "Return to the title".

Click on "Return to the title". Step 4: Click on the three lines button at the top left corner.

Click on the three lines button at the top left corner. Step 5: Click on "Delete Player Dtata" and select "OK".

Click on "Delete Player Dtata" and select "OK". Step 6: Login again to start rerolling.

Ad

Ad

Your goal of rerolling in this popular gacha title should be getting at least one three-star hero. This is because these three-star units are currently the best on the roster. In case you did not get the desired units on your first try, you can always repeat the reroll process until you get the hero you want.

Do note that when the game asks you to "Skip Intro", you can press Skip to directly reach the summoning part. However, do not press the "Start New Game" button, as it will require you to complete the tutorial again.

Ad

Also read: Best gacha games of 2024

Since its arrival on February 20, 2025, Tribe Nine has already created quite a fanbase with its fast gameplay, 3D graphics in combat, and more. The game brings a 2.5-pixel art style, which gives the players a fresh gameplay experience. The title also features a unique summon system that lets you interact with the characters of your choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback