Luck in Black Clover Mobile: All skills and stats explored 

Vic Game Studios has introduced a new character called Luck in Black Clover Mobile. He possesses lightning magic that grants him the Double Roundhouse Kick, Thunderbolt Destruction, and Thunder Fiend abilities. The character is an SSR Debuffer entity that belongs to the Holy Lightning Boots squad. He is also known by his Japanese name, Ayumu Murase.

Read on to learn about all the abilities of Luck in Black Clover Mobile.

All abilities of Luck in Black Clover Mobile

Expand Tweet

Trending

The following are all the stats of Luck in Black Clover Mobile upgraded to Level 1:

ATK: 441

441 MATK: 441

441 DEF: 278

278 HP: 3758

3758 ACC: 207

207 CRIT Rate: 13.51%

13.51% CRIT DMG: 50%

50% CRIT RES: 0%

Skill 1: Double Roundhouse Kick

ATK: 85%, MATK: 85%

With this ability, Luck deals continuous Electrocute damage to foes for two turns.

With each character upgrade, the skill's ATK and MATK increase by 5%.

Electrocute damage: This attack deals damage equal to 20% of the skill's ATK and MATK at the beginning of a turn. It can stack up to three times.

Skill 2: Thunderbolt Destruction

ATK: 110%, MATK: 110%

This ability also allows Luck to inflict continuous Electrocute damage on enemies for two turns.

While inflicting continuous Electrocute damage, the character delivers a 30% Increased Mobility Buff to the self.

Once a player upgrades the character to level three, the skill's ATK and MATK increase by 20%. Moreover, upon upgrading him to level 5, the skill's Increased Mobility Buff increases by 20%.

Increased Mobility: This Buff increases the character's mobility by some percentage.

Skill 3: Thunder Fiend

ATK: 150%, MATK: 150%

Once an enemy receives multiple continuous Electrocute damage, the character deals a 50% Reduced Mobility Debuff on them.

If three instances of continuous Electrocute damage are present on an enemy, Luck grants them Remove All Instances of Electrocute.

Luck deals two instances of continuous Electrocute damage on a foe for two turns.

With each character upgrade, the skill's ATK and MATK increase by 15%.

Reduced Mobility: This Debuff decreases mobility by a fixed percentage.

Electrocute Removal: This Buff removes all Electrocute.

Unique Passive

At the beginning of a turn, Luck deals continuous Electrocute damage on a random foe for two turns.

These are all the skills of Luck in Black Clover Mobile. Feel free to check out more articles related to the title by Sportskeeda below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback