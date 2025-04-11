Marvel Strike Force Age of Annihilus update: All changes explored

The Marvel Strike Force Age of Annihilus update is set to introduce simplified stores and currencies. The developer has assessed numerous campaigns, events, and game modes over the past few years and concluded that the gradual increase in complexity has made event participation and resource management a bit challenging for players.

The biggest problem with resource management in this game is that currency balances get inflated over time, creating imbalances for game mode stores and narrowing distribution methods for valuable items.

To that end, the developer will attempt to simplify the in-game economy by focusing on one main currency for each Chapter while simultaneously releasing a new store packed with high-value items.

So, the question emerges: What is the new currency and store, and what are players supposed to do with their old currencies? Read on to find out.

Note: All information mentioned in this article is subject to change before going live in-game.

Everything you need to know about the Marvel Strike Force Age of Annihilus update

The Intel Store and Chapter rewards

After the Marvel Strike Force Age of Annihilus update, every Chapter will feature a unique store, and the one for the first Chapter will be called the Intel Store. All these shops will be similar to the monthly and seasonal Event Stores players have seen before, with the difference being that these stores will help players fight against Annihilus and his forces.

The new store will have the following valuable items:

New Character shards

Valuable Crimson gear

Purple Iso-8

L4 Training Materials

Also, note that new and powerful unlockable Characters will be released in this store at specific points throughout the Chapter.

Intel

Each Chapter's Intel Store will offer some of the best items in the title. However, claiming them will require Intel, a currency players must accumulate gradually as they play the Chapter. This new currency will arrive in-game with the Marvel Strike Force Age of Annihilus update.

Intel can be earned by simply playing the game. This includes participating in events, using the Command Center, battling in game modes, and reaching milestones. Note that the collected Intel will be converted into a Legacy Currency at the end of every Chapter.

Supply Credits and Supply Shop

To ensure easy access to all resources and shards, the developer will reduce the number of currencies available in-game and turn some into new Supply Credits after the Marvel Strike Force Age of Annihilus update. This will be a long-term, general-purpose currency, to be used in game mode stores and a new Supply Shop.

Unifying the store currencies

The following currencies will be converted into Supply Credits after the Marvel Strike Force Age of Annihilus update:

Blitz Credits

Gear Credits

Arena Credits

Raid Credits

Elite Raid Credits

War Credits

Elite War Credits

Cosmic Crucible Credits

Elite Cosmic Crucible Credits

