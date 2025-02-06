Marvel Strike Force February event lineup: Everything you need to know 

Scopely has released the Marvel Strike Force February event lineup, announcing a packed month for players. The February event will feature Invasion of the Gods, In Love and War, Heavy Shoes to Fill, and Hold the Line, among other events. Moreover, these will offer the Medal of Honor, Zeus' Thunderbolt, Cupid's Bow, Captain America's Shield, and Falcon's Wingsuit as rewards.

Read on to learn about the release date of all the festivities as part of the Marvel Strike Force February event lineup.

Marvel Strike Force February event lineup explored

Here are all the events announced in the Marvel Strike Force February event lineup:

Invasion of the Gods (Solo event): Starting from February 3, 2025, and lasting until February 10, 2025.

In Love and War (Solo event): Starting from February 10, 2025, and lasting until February 18, 2025.

Heavy Shoes to Fill (Web Milestone): Starting from February 3, 2025, and lasting until February 10, 2025.

Heavy Shoes to Fill II (Web Milestone): Starting from February 10, 2025, and lasting until February 18, 2025.

Hold the Line (Alliance event): Starting from February 3, 2025, and lasting until February 9, 2025.

Hold the Line II (Alliance event): Starting from February 10, 2025, and lasting until February 16, 2025.

Hulkbowl (Quick Rumble): Starting from February 7, 2025, and lasting until February 9, 2025.

Couples' Therapy (Quick Rumble): Starting from February 14, 2025, and lasting until February 16, 2025.

Life and Liberty (Solo event): Starting from February 18, 2025, and lasting until February 24, 2025.

And Justice For All (Solo event): Starting from February 24, 2025, and lasting until March 3, 2025.

Heavy Shoes to Fill III (Web Milestone): Starting from February 18, 2025, and lasting until February 24, 2025.

Heavy Shoes to Fill IV (Web Milestone): Starting from February 24, 2025, and lasting until March 3, 2025.

Hold the Line (Alliance event): Starting from February 17, 2025, and lasting until February 21, 2025.

Hold the Line (Alliance event): Starting from February 24, 2025, and lasting until March 2, 2025.

Unbreakable (Quick Rumble): Starting from February 21, 2025, and lasting until February 23, 2025.

On Your Left (Quick Rumble): Starting from February 28, 2025, and lasting until March 2, 2025.

These are the events players can expect this month, according to the Marvel Strike Force February event lineup.

Who is the upcoming addition to the Marvel Strike Force character roster?

Lilandra Neramani, aka Majestrix of the Shi'ar, is set to arrive soon in Marvel Strike Force. She boasts high Health, Resistance, and focuses on keeping teammates alive on the battlefield. Moreover, she can apply negative effects to foes and guard allies in Crucible.

