Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog (February 15 - 21): Schedule, event details, and more

Scopely has revealed the latest Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog on the game's official X channel, highlighting the lineup of events running from February 15 – 21, 2025. These global battles offer players the chance to earn various rewards, including legendary Knull character shards and other exclusive in-game items.

Ad

This article provides a detailed breakdown of the latest Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog.

Event highlighted in the Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The first event mentioned in this blog starts on February 17, 2025. Here's the complete schedule:

February 17 at 1:00 PM (PST)

S.T.R.I.K.E. Pass – featuring Jean Grey

Hold the Line Event

February 18 at 1:00 PM (PST)

Battleworld Returns!

Life and Liberty Event

Heavy Shoes to Fill Web Event

February 21 at 1:00 PM (PST)

Unbreakable Quick Rumble

Old Man Logan Trials

Event details provided in the Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog

Knull character shards are available in the first event (Image via Scopely || FoxNext)

Battleworld Returns!

Ad

Players should prepare for the return of the Battleworld siege by upgrading the necessary traits and fine-tuning their rosters. With Knull character shards up for grabs, they must make their final adjustments before February 18 at 1:00 PM (PST) to ensure victory. Coordinating with Alliances will be crucial as the next Battleworld Siege begins.

Life and Liberty

Key details of this event are given below:

Earn Peggy Carter shards and XP to progress in the Race to 105 Event.

Score points by participating in Battleworld and War with Mighty Avengers or purchasing the Phoenix Awakened Ability Orb.

Rewards include Peggy Carter shards, XP, and Crimson Skill Gear.

Ad

Heavy Shoes to Fill

The Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog revealed that players can score points in this event by spending Liberty Energy. This will enable them to acquire in-game items as rewards and progress in the Life and Liberty bar.

Hold the Line

As per the Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog, players can participate in this event to earn Path to Peggy Carter shards and Medals of Honor. Furthermore, they will receive bonus medals if they use Astral, Annihilators, Illuminati, and Infestation teams.

Ad

Unbreakable Quick Rumble

Similar to the Hold the Line, this event also rewards players Medals of Honor using blitz tactics by leveraging 5- or 7-star characters.

Also read: Marvel Strike Force Early 2025 Sneak Peek: Battle World, Cosmic Crucible updates, and more

Free rewards present in the Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog

Free in-game item (Image via Scopely || FoxNext)

Friday Free Claim

Ad

It can be claimed until February 15 at 1:00 PM PST. Rewards include:

25,000 In Love and War Milestone points

20,000 Cupid’s Arrows

Daily Free Claims

Players can claim daily free rewards via the official website throughout the week.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback