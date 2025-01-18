Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog (January 17, 2025): Schedule and event details

A new Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog, Fire Bird is the Word, went live on January 17, 2025. It brought new battle plans that will begin on January 20 and run through January 24, 2025. According to these battle plans, players can expect the arrival of a fresh character, Omega Red (Phoenix Force), free items, and other content in the upcoming weeks.

Without further ado, let's explore the latest Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog in more detail.

Battle plans details of Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog (January 17, 2025)

The following is a battle plan to be started on January 20 and end on January 24, 2025:

January 20, 2025

Kahhori S.T.R.I.K.E Pass

Korg Blitz

In the Spotlight

January 21, 2025

Mental Mastery

Survival Training

Level 105 Now Available

January 22, 2025

The arrival of Omega Red (Phoenix Force)

January 24, 2025

Immortal X-Men Quick Rumble

Event details as mentioned in the latest Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog

1) Omega Red (Phoenix Force): Rising Soon

According to the latest Marvel Strike Force Weekly Blog, Omega Red (Phoenix Force) is set to hit the battleground on January 22, 2025. Team up with the character in Cosmic Crucible and turn your enemies to dust, bypass Safeguard, and decrease enemies' Max Health.

Offers

Omega Red (Phoenix Force) is an epic character; his shards can be acquired through purchase, and Kyln: Forged in Fire event.

2) Level 105

Players can increase their roster's capabilities since the Maximum Commander and character Levels will be increased from 100 to 105 on January 21, 2025.

Celebrating the next power level with the Race to 105 Milestone, the developer will allow gamers to win Red Stars for Omega Red (Phoenix Force). All they need to do is score points by powering up their roster and reaching new Commander Levels.

3) Avengers Fitness Challenge events

Mental Mastery: Earn Jean Grey Shards

Players must spend Campaign Energy and utilize Immortal X-Men in Cosmic Crucible to score points in this challenge.

Rewards in this event include Jean Grey character shards, Skill gear, and XP.

Avengers Fitness Challenge Rewards: The Headband and Dumbbells.

Survival Training

Score points in this event by spending Uncanny Energy.

Prizes include heating the winner's progress in Mental Mastery.

This event will kick off on January 21, 2025.

In the Spotlight

Players can earn points by playing Spotlight Raid II using Jean Grey in Raids and collecting Allied Supply VI Orb Fragments.

Rewards in this event include Dumbbells and Path to Jean Grey Orbs.

This event will begin on January 20, 2025.

Immortal Training Quick Rumble

For Blitz Tactics, players can use Immortal X-Men characters with bonus points for those at five to seven Stars.

Rewards in this event include Dumbbells.

This event will start on January 24, 2025.

