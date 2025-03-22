Marvel Strike Force weekly blog (March 22-28, 2025): Schedule, event details, and more

The Marvel Strike Force weekly blog features a range of events, rewards, and challenges for players to engage with. Red Dead Rematch returns alongside the new Freedom Spire prison break event, offering strategic battles and exclusive rewards. The introduction of the Command Center aims to streamline daily and weekly objectives for efficient progression.

Here's the detailed schedule and event breakdown for the week (March 22-28, 2025).

Schedule of Marvel Strike Force weekly blog

Here are the key events described in the latest Marvel Strike Force weekly blog:

March 24, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT):

Battle Pass

Freedom Spire

7th Time is the Charm

7th Year Bash

The Legend Continues

March 25, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT):

Red Dead Rematch

Ultimate 32 Begins

March 27, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT):

Chaotic Storm Raids

March 28, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT):

Sinister Seven Quick Rumble

Event details specified in Marvel Strike Force weekly blog

Starjammer team members (Image via Supercell)

1) Freedom Spire

The Freedom Spire event features a large-scale prison break in Kyln, introducing a challenge where players must navigate through 58 high-security cells using three-character squads. Trait requirements will determine squad selection, and key heroes — Falcon (Jaquin), Patriot, and Peggy Carter — will be at full strength for this event.

Here are the key rules of Freedom Spire event:

Characters do not have a cooldown period between battles.

Health and abilities persist throughout the event.

Restarting a run resets progress but fully restores all characters.

Clearing each Cell provides milestone rewards.

The rewards featured in this event are

The Legend Continues Milestone Points

X-Coins, Gold, Training Modules

Raid Orbs, Armory 16-19 Orbs

Three Diamonds for Patriot upon completing the final Cell

2) Red Dead Rematch

Scarlet Witch (Zombie) is featured in the returning Red Dead Rematch event, allowing players to acquire Scarlet Witch (Zombie) shards, enhance the Undying team, and earn X-Coins for the Gear Tier 20 shop.

Types of missions available in this event:

Story Mode: Available for players at Commander Level 28 and above.

Available for players at Commander Level 28 and above. Challenge Mode: Requires Level 45+ and a four-player squad.

Requires Level 45+ and a four-player squad. Bonus Missions: Available for players with Scarlet Witch (Zombie) and the Undying team at increasing Star Levels for additional rewards.

Here are the top rewards for this event:

Scarlet Witch (Zombie) shards

Dark Promotion Credits

Gold and XP

Up to six Red Stars for Scarlet Witch (Zombie)

3) Ultimate 32 Returns

Per the latest Marvel Strike Force weekly blog, the Cosmic Crucible Tournament is resuming, where players can compete in a five-day battle against 32 opponents. Participants can earn M’kraan Crystals, which are essential for unlocking Lilandra and eventually recruiting Professor Xavier.

4) Chaotic Storm Raids

The upcoming Raid cycle will introduce Chaotic Storm Raids as a replacement for Ultimate (Green) Raids. A new "Individual Raid Difficulty Selector" will allow players to adjust the challenge based on their roster capabilities. Further details will be released soon.

5) 7th Anniversary events

The Marvel Strike Force weekly blog states that the anniversary-themed events will feature exclusive costumes while providing a way to boost experience point and acquire valuable gear.

7th Time is the Charm: Progress by completing Daily Objectives and using Global characters.

Progress by completing Daily Objectives and using Global characters. 7th Year Bash: Earn points by spending Eventful Energy and Starship Energy.

Earn points by spending Eventful Energy and Starship Energy. Sinister Seven: Gain extra rewards by using Sinister Six characters in Blitz mode.

Gain extra rewards by using Sinister Six characters in Blitz mode. The Legend Continues: Participate in Freedom Spire and Cosmic Crucible to earn Howard the Duck shards and X-Coins.

Free rewards described in Marvel Strike Force weekly blog

Free Friday reward (Image via Supercell)

1) Friday free claim

A limited-time Free Claim is available until March 22, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT):

1,000 Legend Orb Fragments

Five Howard The Duck character shards

2) Twitch drops: Week 4

As per the Marvel Strike Force weekly blog, the official twitch stream viewers will earn the following rewards based on their engagement:

30 minutes: 500 L3 Training Modules

500 L3 Training Modules 1 hour: 500 Power Cores

500 Power Cores 2 hours: Nightcrawler’s “7th Anniversary” Costume

