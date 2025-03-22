Marvel Strike Force weekly blog (March 22-28, 2025): Schedule, event details, and more

The Marvel Strike Force weekly blog features a range of events, rewards, and challenges for players to engage with. Red Dead Rematch returns alongside the new Freedom Spire prison break event, offering strategic battles and exclusive rewards. The introduction of the Command Center aims to streamline daily and weekly objectives for efficient progression.
Here's the detailed schedule and event breakdown for the week (March 22-28, 2025).
Schedule of Marvel Strike Force weekly blog
Here are the key events described in the latest Marvel Strike Force weekly blog:
March 24, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT):
- Battle Pass
- Freedom Spire
- 7th Time is the Charm
- 7th Year Bash
- The Legend Continues
March 25, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT):
- Red Dead Rematch
- Ultimate 32 Begins
March 27, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT):
- Chaotic Storm Raids
March 28, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT):
- Sinister Seven Quick Rumble
Event details specified in Marvel Strike Force weekly blog
1) Freedom Spire
The Freedom Spire event features a large-scale prison break in Kyln, introducing a challenge where players must navigate through 58 high-security cells using three-character squads. Trait requirements will determine squad selection, and key heroes — Falcon (Jaquin), Patriot, and Peggy Carter — will be at full strength for this event.
Here are the key rules of Freedom Spire event:
- Characters do not have a cooldown period between battles.
- Health and abilities persist throughout the event.
- Restarting a run resets progress but fully restores all characters.
- Clearing each Cell provides milestone rewards.
The rewards featured in this event are
- The Legend Continues Milestone Points
- X-Coins, Gold, Training Modules
- Raid Orbs, Armory 16-19 Orbs
- Three Diamonds for Patriot upon completing the final Cell
2) Red Dead Rematch
Scarlet Witch (Zombie) is featured in the returning Red Dead Rematch event, allowing players to acquire Scarlet Witch (Zombie) shards, enhance the Undying team, and earn X-Coins for the Gear Tier 20 shop.
Types of missions available in this event:
- Story Mode: Available for players at Commander Level 28 and above.
- Challenge Mode: Requires Level 45+ and a four-player squad.
- Bonus Missions: Available for players with Scarlet Witch (Zombie) and the Undying team at increasing Star Levels for additional rewards.
Here are the top rewards for this event:
- Scarlet Witch (Zombie) shards
- Dark Promotion Credits
- Gold and XP
- Up to six Red Stars for Scarlet Witch (Zombie)
3) Ultimate 32 Returns
Per the latest Marvel Strike Force weekly blog, the Cosmic Crucible Tournament is resuming, where players can compete in a five-day battle against 32 opponents. Participants can earn M’kraan Crystals, which are essential for unlocking Lilandra and eventually recruiting Professor Xavier.
4) Chaotic Storm Raids
The upcoming Raid cycle will introduce Chaotic Storm Raids as a replacement for Ultimate (Green) Raids. A new "Individual Raid Difficulty Selector" will allow players to adjust the challenge based on their roster capabilities. Further details will be released soon.
5) 7th Anniversary events
The Marvel Strike Force weekly blog states that the anniversary-themed events will feature exclusive costumes while providing a way to boost experience point and acquire valuable gear.
- 7th Time is the Charm: Progress by completing Daily Objectives and using Global characters.
- 7th Year Bash: Earn points by spending Eventful Energy and Starship Energy.
- Sinister Seven: Gain extra rewards by using Sinister Six characters in Blitz mode.
- The Legend Continues: Participate in Freedom Spire and Cosmic Crucible to earn Howard the Duck shards and X-Coins.
Free rewards described in Marvel Strike Force weekly blog
1) Friday free claim
A limited-time Free Claim is available until March 22, 2025, 2:00 PM (PDT):
- 1,000 Legend Orb Fragments
- Five Howard The Duck character shards
2) Twitch drops: Week 4
As per the Marvel Strike Force weekly blog, the official twitch stream viewers will earn the following rewards based on their engagement:
- 30 minutes: 500 L3 Training Modules
- 1 hour: 500 Power Cores
- 2 hours: Nightcrawler’s “7th Anniversary” Costume
