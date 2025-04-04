Mechty in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium: Skills, stats, Signature Weapon, Fixed and Common Keys overview

Mechty in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium is an upcoming Elite rarity doll. She is a Support class character with an attack range of eight tiles. Her skills can buff allies, cleanse debuffs, and recover Stability points. The character can enter two undispellable modes: Patch and Turbo. The Patch mode decreases the damage she receives and Stability damage. On the other hand, her attack, defense, and Confectance Index increases in Turbo mode.

Below is the overview of Mechty's skills, stats, Signature Weapon, and Fixed and Common Keys.

Skills overview of Mechty in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Mechty in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium deals Physical and AoE corrosion damage. That said, here is an overview of her skills:

Bedtime Warmup (Basic attack): She selects one enemy and deals 80% Physical damage. The attack's Physical damage changes to corrosion-type, and she gets an increase in Stability damage by two points in Turbo mode . She also gains one Confectance Index point.

She selects one enemy and deals 80% Physical damage. The attack's Physical damage changes to corrosion-type, and she gets an increase in Stability damage by two points in . She also gains one Confectance Index point. Dreamquake (Active skill 1): She selects one enemy and inflicts 130% AoE corrosion damage to all enemies within one tile of the selected enemy. She gains Movement Up II for one turn and generates Toxic Mist tiles in an area for two turns in Turbo mode .

She selects one enemy and inflicts 130% AoE corrosion damage to all enemies within one tile of the selected enemy. She gains for one turn and generates tiles in an area for two turns in . Dreamless Night (Active skill 2): She recovers six Stability points, cleanses all debuffs from herself, and applies the Dream Guardian effect to allies within eight tiles for two turns. She can use Dreamquake or Bedtime Warmup attacks after using this skill in Turbo mode. Additionally, she gains one stack of the Sleep Aid Kit effect for two turns.

She recovers six Stability points, cleanses all debuffs from herself, and applies the effect to allies within eight tiles for two turns. She can use attacks after using this skill in Turbo mode. Additionally, she gains one stack of the effect for two turns. Dream Wonderland (Ultimate skill): She deactivates Patch mode and enters the Turbo mode for three turns. After the Turbo mode ends, she returns to Patch mode and applies Nightmarish Shroud to all allies. She also inflicts Toxin Inundation on the closest enemy for one turn.

She deactivates and enters the for three turns. After the ends, she returns to and applies to all allies. She also inflicts on the closest enemy for one turn. Mysterious Nap (Passive skill): She enters Patch mode and applies Nightmare Form to all allies.

Stats of Mechty in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Here is a stats overview of Mechty in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium at max level:

Attack: 901

901 Defense: 678

678 Health: 2206

2206 Critical Hit: 20%

20% Stability Index: 10

10 Attack Boost: 5%

5% Health Boost: 5%

5% Critical Damage: 120%

120% Action Points: 6

6 Weakness II: Hydro

Hydro Weakness I: Heavy Ammo

Mechty's Signature Weapon in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Daydream is the Signature Weapon of Mechty in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium. Its Imprint Skill increases the damage dealt to URNC units. The damage increases further if the unit has corrosion-type debuffs. Here are the details of its Trait and Effect of this GFL 2 Exilium weapon:

Trait: Mechty's Basic attack ignores the enemy's defense.

Mechty's Basic attack ignores the enemy's defense. Effect: It increases corrosion damage dealt after Mechty uses her Basic attack or Active skills. Additionally, it increases the corrosion damage of all allies.

Overview of Mechty's Fixed and Common Keys in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Mechty's Common and Fixed Keys in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium (Image via Sunborn)

Here is an overview of Fixed and Common Keys for Mechty in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium:

Fixed Keys

Dream Fragment: Mechty gains one random buff for one turn after using her Basic attack.

Mechty gains one random buff for one turn after using her Basic attack. Rest Thee Well: If she counters an enemy's Phase weakness, she applies Toxin Inundation to the enemy after the attack ends.

If she counters an enemy's Phase weakness, she applies Toxin Inundation to the enemy after the attack ends. Horror Movie Night: While using Dreamquake , she applies Acid Corrosion II for two turns before the attack ends to large enemy units.

While using , she applies for two turns before the attack ends to large enemy units. Quickly, So We Can Sleep: She generates Toxic Mist tiles within two tiles around the nearest enemy for two turns while using Dreamless Night .

She generates Mist tiles within two tiles around the nearest enemy for two turns while using . Loser's Spirit: When using Bedtime Wamup , she cleanses two buffs from the target before the attack ends.

When using , she cleanses two buffs from the target before the attack ends. Idler's Sofa Aura: Mechty's damage taken reduces when she has two or more buffs.

Common Key

Gaming Time: It increases the damage of her Bedtime Warmup Basic attack.

That concludes our overview of Mechty's skills, stats, Signature Weapon, and Fixed and Common Keys overview in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium.

