MLBB Project NEXT patch preview: New hero, hero revamps, and more

The MLBB Project NEXT update of September 2025 brings a new hero, quite a few hero revamps, new maps, and a lot more. Moonton Games is not only launching Obsidia in the upcoming patch, but the highly anticipated Alice revamp is also arriving in this update, along with other major changes.
This article will elaborate on everything discussed about the MLBB Project NEXT patch update.
MLBB Project NEXT patch update: Schedule and new hero launch
The MLBB Project NEXT patch update arrives on September 17, 2025, along with Obsidia, the first abyssal marksman in the Land of Dawn.
Obsidia deals multi-hit, single-target damage, and her ultimate helps her prevent her targets from moving. She requires early-game farming to effectively dominate the mid-to-late game.
Her skills revolve around hitting enemies and collecting bone shards to increase damage. You can check out our previous article to learn more about the skills of the upcoming hero, and more.
MLBB Project NEXT patch update: Hero revamps
While the abyssal marksman prepares to set foot on the battleground, Moonton Games also plans to revamp three other existing heroes in the Land of Dawn.
Alice is getting a complete revamp, which includes a change in her appearance and skills. Alice's early game has been buffed, her life-draining capabilities are intact despite a complete redesign of her skills. Can check our coverage of the upcoming Alice revamp.
While Alice is getting a complete redesign in this update, two other abyssal Fighters, Dyrroth and Thamuz, are getting a slight revamp. The developer has updated the visual design and backstory of these heroes.
MLBB Project NEXT update: New maps
Four new maps are arriving in the game in the next update: Dangerous Grass, Broken Walls, Flying Clouds, and Expanding River.
- Dangerous Grass: It has tall bushes spread all around the map, and this is the perfect map for assassins like Saber, Lancelot, and Eudora.
- Broken Walls: The walls will be broken in this map, and new shortcuts will be created. Chasing down a retreating target will be easier now.
- Flying Clouds: In this map, the player's response time will be enhanced by taking them straight into the battlefield. A lot of comebacks might happen on this map.
- Expanding River: The water from the river area will overflow into the side lanes, providing mobility for heroes into that area. It will be easier for the side lane heroes to join the allies instantly, every time a teamfight breaks out.
MLBB Project NEXT update: New achievement system revamp and others
There will be new season achievements in the new system. You can now unlock different levels of prestigious flares based on your role and match performances. The developer is also adding a new Blue Wall of Honor, where you can show your five best achievements.
In-game controls' feel and responsiveness have been refined. These new changes are expected to fix minor issues and elevate your in-game experience.
The MLBB Project NEXT update for September 2025 arrives with plenty of other in-game changes, hero adjustments, and more. Detailed patch notes will be available in the in-game mail.