Alice revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Everything you need to know

The highly anticipated Alice revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is finally confirmed, thanks to Moonton Games' recent official X post. The developer has decided to tweak the Queen of Blood's design and skills to make her a more effective choice in the current meta. While the official post only discussed the hero redesign, the Advanced Server shared glimpses of the new skills.This article talks about everything we know so far about the upcoming Alice revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. Read on to learn more.Alice revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Release date and character redesignThe Alice revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang had been no more than a rumor until the developer finally announced a release date via an official X post. According to it, the Alice revamp in MLBB will go live on September 17, 2025.Since most revamps arrive with a patch update, we will probably get the details about the upcoming patch during that time.Also read: MLBB patch update August 2025 and Grock revampAs per the official X post, the developer has reimagined Alice as a fate-manipulating Blood Demon Queen. Her wingspan has grown bigger, and the wings are now slightly curved in the middle. Alice has new L-shaped horns that are moving towards each other instead of moving away.Alice wears the inverted family crown on her thigh (Image via Moonton Games)The Queen of the Abyss now wears her family crown inverted as a decoration on her thigh. In the new design, her wings, which draw power from the Blood Demon, now have emphasis on the claw and palm bone, making her look more fierce on the battlefield.Also read: MLBB Metro Zero event release date and moreThere are Demon Eyes at the backside of her wings, and blood freely turns into different ornaments on her body. She's also getting new voice lines after the upcoming Alice revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.The Alice revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Changes in gameplay mechanicsWhile the official X post does not reveal much about the upcoming Alice revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, except for the details of her new design, the Advanced Server has already revealed a little more.According to the Advanced Server, Alice will not require mana to cast skills after this upcoming revamp, and it has been replaced with stacks. She now gathers stacks by hitting enemies with skills, thanks to the new passive mechanics. Collecting four stacks will unlock her ultimate. However, just like Lukas, these stacks will start disappearing gradually as soon as you stop hitting an enemy.Also read: New Abyssal Marksman coming to MLBB, leaksAlice can get stacks for using her first skill. She gets two stacks for attacking enemy heroes and jungle creeps, and four stacks for hitting multiple enemies with that first skill. This is a clear indication that Jungler Alice will soon be back in the meta. Other than that, her first skill remains the same.The new ultimate skill of Alice in MLBB (Image via Moonton games)However, there are certain changes in her second skill and ultimate. Alice's second skill does not deal HP-based damage anymore. However, the damage-dealing and HP regeneration from the second skill will get a boost when the passive skill is active.With her new ultimate, Alice will take flight before slamming on the ground and immobilizing enemies. The damage dealt by her ultimate will depend on her Max HP. You can learn more details about the new skill designs of the Alice revamp in MLBB from our previous article.However, do note that the skill descriptions are based on those found in the Advanced Server and are subject to change. Therefore, don't create a new build right away for the Alice revamp in Mobile Legends Bang Bang until the official confirmation arrives.