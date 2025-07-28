Mobile Legends Bang Bang Metro Zero event: Release date, all skins, and more

Moonton Games has announced the arrival of the upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang Metro Zero event skins, and the community is excited about it. The announcement on the developer's X page arrived amid rumors of a possible MLBB x SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration, and according to the X post, this event will bring three new event-exclusive skins for the community.This article will discuss everything to know about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Metro Zero event. Mobile Legends Bang Bang Metro Zero event: Release date and skinsThe Mobile Legends Bang Bang metro Zero event banner will arrive in the game on August 8, 2025, according to a post on the title's X page. During this event, you can use Diamonds (in-game currency) to draw in the event. Each draw will help you earn event-exclusive tokens, which you can use later to purchase the event-exclusive skins from the shop.The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Metro Zero event banner brings three skins for Ixia, Roger, and X.Borg. We have an Ixia &quot;Invoker Command&quot; skin, a Roger &quot;Invoker's Restraints&quot; skin, and an X.Borg &quot;Invoker's Flame&quot; skin.According to the Advance Server, all of these skins will be available in the event shop for 1200 Crests (event-exclusive tokens). You can earn these tokens by completing simple in-game tasks and by drawing in the event banner using Diamonds.While we await more details on the new Mobile Legends Bang Bang Metro Zero skins, it looks like you will need 100 1x draws or ten 10x draws to collect the event crests to unlock any one of these skins. So, you might need 1500-2000 Diamonds to unlock each skin. Check out our previous article on how to collect Diamonds in MLBB and refill your stock before the event starts.You can get more free skins in MLBB in August 2025Moonton Games also announced the arrival of a new event, Wish Fair, which will be live from August 1, 2025, to September 4, 2025.During this event, you can complete simple tasks to get up to four free skins, including Julian's Meowkin series skin, a new Aldous skin, new Avatar Borders, and more.Moonton Games also released a sneak peek video on the title's official X page, announcing the event's arrival.