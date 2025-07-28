Mobile Legends Bang Bang Wish Fair event sneak peek: Schedule, sub-events, and more

Developer Moonton Games has released the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Wish Fair event sneak peek via an X post on the title's official page. The upcoming event will bring a new free skin from the Meowkin series, and a lot of other content, as per the official video. This article will talk about everything we know so far about the upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang Wish Fair event. It will discuss the schedule, all the skins arriving in the game, and more.The complete schedule of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Wish Fair event and moreThe Mobile Legends Bang Bang Wish Fair event is scheduled to go live on August 1, 2025. The promotion will seemingly last for a month before expiring on September 4, 2025.Also read: MLBB Starlight Pass August 2025This event is set to bring plenty of skins for the community. While the entire calendar is yet to be released, the sneak peek video revealed that free permanent skin giveaways will be present.Permanent Basic Skin giveaways: This will begin on August 1, 2025, and will run until August 10, 2025. The developer has promised some Basic Skin giveaways during this time. While the sneak peek video did not reveal much, it seems like you can get a Basic Skin of any of the heroes, like Melissa, Paquito, and Xavier.Free Elite Skin giveaways: This will begin on August 1, 2025, and it will run until September 1, 2025. While the developer will not hand you free Elite Skins during it, you can get one by signing in to the game every day during the event. Sign in for eight days straight to get a free Elite Skin of any one of the heroes, like Johnson, Miya, and others.Julian &quot;Meowkin Tracker&quot; Skin: The Julian &quot;Meowkin Tracker&quot; skin will be available for free during the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Wish Fair event. You can collect Mystic Tokens throughout the run (i.e., from August 1 to September 1, 2025) and collect the skin by earning requisite tokens.Aldous &quot;Fathom Terror&quot; Skin: You can also get this new Aldous skin for free from the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Wish Fair event. The daily boost sub-event will be live in the game from August 15 to September 4, 2025. You can complete in-game tasks to get the skin for free.Also read: Alice revamp in MLBB leakedThe Mobile Legends Bang Bang Wish Fair event can help you earn a free Basic Skin, a free Elite Skin, Julian's Meowkin Series Skin, and an Aldous Skin for free by completing certain simple in-game tasks. However, the community will have to wait a few more days for more details about how they can bag all four skins for free in MLBB.