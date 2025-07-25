Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025: New skins, perks, and more

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025 was announced via a post on the title's official X page. This pass will bring a new skin for one of the most popular mages, along with plenty of other perks for both free-to-play as well as premium gamers. Ten returning Starlight skins are also arriving in the Starlight shop, purchasable using Starlight Fragments.This article provides a breakdown of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025 edition's content to help readers decide whether they want to purchase the pass.Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025: Schedule and new skinsThe Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025 will begin on August 1, 2025, and expire on August 31, 2025. The pass features 60 levels, and completing each will unlock it for players who purchased the pass as well as those who did not.Also read: The return of Badang &quot;Leo&quot; skin in MLBBThose who purchase the MLBB Starlight Pass for August 2025 will also get three new painted skins of Kadita, her Sacred Statues, EXP and BP boosters, and more perks. Free-to-play players, on the other hand, can grab 60 in-game assets for completing the 60 milestones of the pass. Their rewards include Diamond Coupons, Skin Trial Packs, and more.The MLBB Starlight Pass for June 2025 brings the Kadita &quot;Maiden of the Tide&quot; and &quot;Muse of the Tide&quot; skinsThe original version of the Kadita &quot;Maiden of the Tide&quot; skin has a vibrant color palette, with dominant shades of blue, teal, and purple. The dress has elegant blue layers outlined by a golden lining. Furthermore, the purple bodice and the blue and white feather-like design on her back make her look more graceful.Also read: MLBB x SpongeBob collaboration leaksKadita's staff turns into a golden crescent-shaped one with blue highlights, and her hair is dyed purple.The different variants of the Silvana &quot;Maiden of the Tide&quot; skin (Image via Moonton Games)The second variant of the skin has a palette of more playful pastel colors. Sky blue, pink, and yellow replace the deeper colors of the original skin to give the hero a more friendly look. Yellow and pink replace the blue highlights on her crescent-shaped staff in the original skin.Also read: Alice revamp leaks in MLBBKadita &quot;Muse of the Tide&quot; skin in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)The Kadita &quot;Muse of the Tide&quot; skin has a completely different color palette from the &quot;Maiden of the Tide&quot; skin. She turns blonde, while the feather-like design on her back turns green. Kadita's staff is still golden with brown highlights.Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025: The returning skinsThe Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025 brings 10 returning Starlight skins you can purchase in exchange for Starlight Fragments from the shop. Their prices vary from 3,500 to 5,000 Starlight Fragments.Other perks of buying the August 2025 Starlight PassBuying the August 2025 Starlight Pass in MLBB offers several other perks as well. You will get a special trail effect, Sacred Statues of the hero, Avatar Border, and more.You can get the Sacred Statue, among other rewards, for purchasing the pass (Image via Moonton Games)You can also get BP Boost and Exp Boosts, Recall Effects, Killing Notification, and more by purchasing the pass.Also read: Five best Roamers in MLBBHow much does the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025 cost?The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025 edition's base version costs 300 Diamonds. Upon purchasing it, you can get Sacred Statues, Trail Effect, the two variants of the &quot;Maiden of the Tide&quot; skins, and become a Starlight Member. Becoming a Starlight Member will allow you to purchase the Kadita &quot;Muse of the Tide&quot; skin for only 100 additional Diamonds.The cost of a Starlight Pass in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)Also read: MLBB tier listOn the other hand, you can purchase the advanced version of the MLBB Starlight Pass August 2025 for 750 Diamonds, which will help you earn boosters, Chat Bubbles, and more.Follow Sportskeeda for more MLBB articles:Gusion build in MLBBOdette build in MLBBBest Terizla build in MLBB