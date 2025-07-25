  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025: New skins, perks, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025: New skins, perks, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 25, 2025 14:43 GMT
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025, MLBB Starlight Pass August 2025
Moonton Games announced the August 2025 Starlight Skin in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025 was announced via a post on the title's official X page. This pass will bring a new skin for one of the most popular mages, along with plenty of other perks for both free-to-play as well as premium gamers. Ten returning Starlight skins are also arriving in the Starlight shop, purchasable using Starlight Fragments.

Ad

This article provides a breakdown of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025 edition's content to help readers decide whether they want to purchase the pass.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025: Schedule and new skins

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025 will begin on August 1, 2025, and expire on August 31, 2025. The pass features 60 levels, and completing each will unlock it for players who purchased the pass as well as those who did not.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Also read: The return of Badang "Leo" skin in MLBB

Those who purchase the MLBB Starlight Pass for August 2025 will also get three new painted skins of Kadita, her Sacred Statues, EXP and BP boosters, and more perks. Free-to-play players, on the other hand, can grab 60 in-game assets for completing the 60 milestones of the pass. Their rewards include Diamond Coupons, Skin Trial Packs, and more.

The MLBB Starlight Pass for June 2025 brings the Kadita "Maiden of the Tide" and "Muse of the Tide" skins

Ad

The original version of the Kadita "Maiden of the Tide" skin has a vibrant color palette, with dominant shades of blue, teal, and purple. The dress has elegant blue layers outlined by a golden lining. Furthermore, the purple bodice and the blue and white feather-like design on her back make her look more graceful.

Also read: MLBB x SpongeBob collaboration leaks

Kadita's staff turns into a golden crescent-shaped one with blue highlights, and her hair is dyed purple.

Ad
The different variants of the Silvana &quot;Maiden of the Tide&quot; skin (Image via Moonton Games)
The different variants of the Silvana "Maiden of the Tide" skin (Image via Moonton Games)

The second variant of the skin has a palette of more playful pastel colors. Sky blue, pink, and yellow replace the deeper colors of the original skin to give the hero a more friendly look. Yellow and pink replace the blue highlights on her crescent-shaped staff in the original skin.

Ad

Also read: Alice revamp leaks in MLBB

Kadita &quot;Muse of the Tide&quot; skin in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)
Kadita "Muse of the Tide" skin in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

The Kadita "Muse of the Tide" skin has a completely different color palette from the "Maiden of the Tide" skin. She turns blonde, while the feather-like design on her back turns green. Kadita's staff is still golden with brown highlights.

Ad

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025: The returning skins

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025 brings 10 returning Starlight skins you can purchase in exchange for Starlight Fragments from the shop. Their prices vary from 3,500 to 5,000 Starlight Fragments.

Other perks of buying the August 2025 Starlight Pass

Buying the August 2025 Starlight Pass in MLBB offers several other perks as well. You will get a special trail effect, Sacred Statues of the hero, Avatar Border, and more.

Ad
You can get the Sacred Statue, among other rewards, for purchasing the pass (Image via Moonton Games)
You can get the Sacred Statue, among other rewards, for purchasing the pass (Image via Moonton Games)

You can also get BP Boost and Exp Boosts, Recall Effects, Killing Notification, and more by purchasing the pass.

Ad

Also read: Five best Roamers in MLBB

How much does the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025 cost?

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass August 2025 edition's base version costs 300 Diamonds. Upon purchasing it, you can get Sacred Statues, Trail Effect, the two variants of the "Maiden of the Tide" skins, and become a Starlight Member. Becoming a Starlight Member will allow you to purchase the Kadita "Muse of the Tide" skin for only 100 additional Diamonds.

Ad
The cost of a Starlight Pass in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)
The cost of a Starlight Pass in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Also read: MLBB tier list

Ad

On the other hand, you can purchase the advanced version of the MLBB Starlight Pass August 2025 for 750 Diamonds, which will help you earn boosters, Chat Bubbles, and more.

Follow Sportskeeda for more MLBB articles:

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications