Leaks hint at a possible MLBB x SpongeBob collaboration

Multiple Mobile Legends Bang Bang leakers are talking about a potential MLBB x SpongeBob collaboration event, and the community is buzzing. While Moonton conducted skin surveys for a potential SpongeBob collaboration event about six months ago, the community was too busy back then with the Kishin Densetsu event, Hanzo revamp, and more. Naturally, the hype about the collaboration died down.

However, as the dust of yet another eventful month settled in the Land of Dawn, the talks of the MLBB x SpongeBob collaboration event resurfaced, thanks to the recent posts from popular MLBB leakers on X.

This article will talk about everything we know so far about the potential collaboration.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. The readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

MLBB x SpongeBob collaboration event: All possible skins

Moonton Games rolled out a survey in January 2025 about which heroes should get a skin if the MLBB x SpongeBob collaboration were to happen. Now that popular and reliable leakers like @Txtmlbb_ and @abyssal_mlbb have started posting leaked Killing Notification, the community is eager to know which heroes are getting new skins in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x SpongeBob collaboration event.

From the leaks, it is evident that we will be getting a SpongeBob and a Patrick Star skin in this event. Mr. Krab was a part of the survey, so his skin is also expected in the MLBB x SpongeBob collaboration.

However, since the usual MLBB collaborations bring at least four skins, the community is eager to know who will be the fourth hero. It can be Sandy Cheeks or Squidward, or maybe both. Then, we might get five event-exclusive skins, one of which will be handed over to us for free (like the Gaara skin in the Naruto event).

Let's go through a list of possible skins in the section below:

SpongeBob x Cyclops: While Diggie was also one of the contenders to get the SpongeBob skin in the survey, it seems like Cyclops has won the battle, and the one-eyed magician will probably bag another event-exclusive skin after the Yoda skin from the Star Wars collaboration. Cyclops's first skill can be Jellyfish inside water bubbles, while his second skill can be water bubbles. For his ultimate, Cyclops can send a giant water bubble to trap the enemies.

While Diggie was also one of the contenders to get the SpongeBob skin in the survey, it seems like Cyclops has won the battle, and the one-eyed magician will probably bag another event-exclusive skin after the Yoda skin from the Star Wars collaboration. Cyclops's first skill can be Jellyfish inside water bubbles, while his second skill can be water bubbles. For his ultimate, Cyclops can send a giant water bubble to trap the enemies. Patrick Star x Gloo: Primarily, Franco, Bane, Khufra, and Gloo were fighting for the Patrick Star skin in the survey. However, as things turn out, Gloo will turn into the starfish from SpongeBob. This can be Gloo's first skill after his revamp. Gloo slams the ground and leaves a puddle behind using his first skill. This can be reimagined as Patrick's infamous clumsy slams to the ground in the show. For his ultimate, Gloo, Patrick can spit out mini-Patricks instead of the blob, which can latch onto the enemies, dealing damage.

Primarily, Franco, Bane, Khufra, and Gloo were fighting for the Patrick Star skin in the survey. However, as things turn out, Gloo will turn into the starfish from SpongeBob. This can be Gloo's first skill after his revamp. Gloo slams the ground and leaves a puddle behind using his first skill. This can be reimagined as Patrick's infamous clumsy slams to the ground in the show. For his ultimate, Gloo, Patrick can spit out mini-Patricks instead of the blob, which can latch onto the enemies, dealing damage. Mr. Krab: Bane and Chip were the primary contenders for a Mr. Krab skin in the survey. However, Chip never stood a chance as Bane shares too many similarities with Mr. Krab. Bane's first skill is where he throws a bouncing cannonball that deals damage and slows enemies down, which can be reimagined as Mr. Krab throwing a giant Gold Coin or a Krabby Patty. While Bane recovers by drinking Ale, Mr. Krabs can drink a soda from the Krusty Krab.

Only these three skins were discussed in the primary survey of the MLBB x SpongeBob collaboration. However, the community is also hoping for a Sandy Cheeks skin for Kimmy as it would be a perfect fit. While some YouTube videos mentioned that Squidward will only arrive as an emote, fans are also hoping for a surprise skin for one of the most popular SpongeBob characters.

While there is no confirmed release date for the MLBB x SpongeBob collaboration, many expect it to arrive as soon as the Grand Collection and the MLBB Allstar event end. However, since all of this information is based on leaks, the fans are advised not to jump to any conclusions before the confirmation.

