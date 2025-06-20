Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event preview: Schedule, returning skins, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event is going live in a week's time, and the community is incredibly excited to learn more about it. Moonton Games has previously posted the event calendar on the official X page of MLBB. However, the official preview video arrived today only, and it has brought in more details.

This article tries to analyze the Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event preview video to provide everything you need to know to stay a step ahead of your peers. Read on to explore more.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event: Schedule and skins

The main attraction of any special MLBB event is the Hero skins that players can grab from it. The Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event, arriving on June 27, 2025, is no different. Starting in late June 2025, it will last until August 1, 2025. You can get plenty of free skins, purchase returning cosmetics, and more.

Event calendar for skins

Different sub-events and mini-games will be a part of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event. These sub-events and mini-games can help you earn certain event-exclusive cosmetics for free. However, you will still have to purchase some of the skins arriving in this event.

Check out the event calendar below for more details.

June 27 to July 17, 2025: Participate in Dino Adventure, the ALLSTAR Main Event to earn the event-exclusive ALLSTAR Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin, painted Popol and Kupa "Proto Stalker" skin, Graffiti, Elimination Effect, and other exclusive items for free.

Participate in Dino Adventure, the ALLSTAR Main Event to earn the event-exclusive ALLSTAR Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin, painted Popol and Kupa "Proto Stalker" skin, Graffiti, Elimination Effect, and other exclusive items for free. June 27 to August 1, 2025: Rafaela "Seraphic Selfie" skin, Zilong "Storm Rider" skin, Harith "Fashion Expert" skin, and some other options will also return during the MLBB ALLSTAR Main Event. These will be available for free exchange at the event shop. Earn tokens to exchange these skins from the shop.

Rafaela "Seraphic Selfie" skin, Zilong "Storm Rider" skin, Harith "Fashion Expert" skin, and some other options will also return during the MLBB ALLSTAR Main Event. These will be available for free exchange at the event shop. Earn tokens to exchange these skins from the shop. July 5 to August 3, 2025: Participate in the Jawhead "Proto Guardian" Event and purchase the Event Pass to grab the Jawhead "Proto Guardian" skin, painted skin, Custom Action, and Battle Emote.

Participate in the Jawhead "Proto Guardian" Event and purchase the Event Pass to grab the Jawhead "Proto Guardian" skin, painted skin, Custom Action, and Battle Emote. July 11 to July 13, 2025: During a two-day window, Moonton Games will make all Heroes available for a Free Trial, and you can also get Team Star Protection Points. However, the best part of this sub-event is that you can get a 100 skins free trial.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event: More details

Ever since Moonton Games announced that there would be a limited-time Dino-themed map in the game during this season, the community has been excited. According to the recent post and the Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event Preview video, this map will arrive as a part of the ALLSTAR Main Event.

Moonton Games already announced the event calendar for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event (Image via Moonton Games)

You can play matches in a limited-time Dino-themed map in the upcoming Dino Adventure Main Event. There will be mechanical dinosaurs at the edge of the map, and all the jungle monsters, including the jungle creeps, and the Lord will turn into a mechanical dinosaur.

You can team up with friends in the Team Adventure sub-event, which will also run between June 27, 2025, and July 17, 2025. From July 20 to August 1, 2025, there will be a Promo Carnival event, which can help you earn tons of Promo Diamonds. There are also other sub-events and mini-games arriving in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang ALLSTAR Event.

