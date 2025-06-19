Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: Hero adjustments, balance changes, and more

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update is currently live. Moonton Games had announced that it would bring a new Hero in Zetian, a burst-heavy mage. It also announced certain changes to some Heroes to make the meta even more competitive. Moreover, it has adjusted many heroes in this update, which is expected to shake up the whole meta.

This article details changes made with the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: New Hero and lane pre-selection system

According to the official Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update, Zetian, the queen of the Cadia Riverlands, is arriving. She will be the 129th Hero in the game.

This burst-heavy mage has the power to summon a phoenix to attack her enemies. She will be available for free during her launch event.

The update is also introducing a roll pre-selection system. You can preselect your lanes before a match. This way, matchmaking will be faster. The developers can also fine players who did not choose the preselected lanes during a match.

Thus, the competition will be fairer when no two allies take the same lane during Ranked Games. You can check out more about this feature from our update preview article.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: All Hero Buffs

Moonton Games has announced many hero adjustments arriving in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update. This segment discusses all the Hero Buffs.

Rafaela

Reworked Passive: Divine Resurrection

At regular intervals, Rafaela can use a special skill to instantly resurrect a fallen allied hero after a brief channeling. The resurrected allied hero will respawn at the base and is granted increased Movement Speed.

The skill's cooldown is determined by its base cooldown and the remaining respawn time of the revived hero. It is not affected by Cooldown Reduction.

Skill one

Cooldown: 4 seconds at all levels to 5-3 seconds.

4 seconds at all levels to 5-3 seconds. Base Damage: 225-500 to 225-400.

225-500 to 225-400. Consecutive Hits Time Requirements: From 5 seconds to 6 seconds.

Aamon

Passive

Speed Boost: From 60% to 80%

From 60% to 80% All enhanced Basic Attacks reduce all skill cooldowns by 0.5 seconds to The first enhanced Basic Attack after leaving the Camouflage state reduces all skill cooldowns by 1 second.

Skill one

Cooldown: Seven seconds at all levels to 7-5.5 seconds.

Seven seconds at all levels to 7-5.5 seconds. Armor Charge Interval in Camouflage State: From 1 second to 0.5 seconds.

From 1 second to 0.5 seconds. Removed Effect: Casting a skill will charge the armor.

Casting a skill will charge the armor. Foreswing time reduced by 25%.

Fixed an issue where Aamon threw his shards with the next Enhanced Basic Attack after reaching four charges.

Skill two

Cooldown: Reduced from 13-11 seconds to 12.5-10 seconds.

Ultimate

Cooldown: Reduced from 55-45 seconds to 50-40 seconds.

Arlott

Skill two

HP Recovery: 90%-160% Total Physical Attack to 70-270 + 60% Total Physical Attack.

90%-160% Total Physical Attack to 70-270 + 60% Total Physical Attack. New Effect: Gain a bried significant Movement Speed boost when hitting marked targets.

Ultimate

New Effect: Each level-up reduces the Passive cooldown by one second.

Each level-up reduces the Passive cooldown by one second. The Ultimate can only be interrupted by Suppression during casting.

Lesley

Passive

Each Point of Fixed Physical Penetration Converts to Crit Damage: Increased from 0.5% to 1%

Increased from 0.5% to 1% New Effect: Each 1% of Physical Penetration converts to 1% Crit Damage.

Skill one

New Effect: After entering the Camouflage state, gain 0.5 seconds of protection during which damage will not immediately break the Camouflage.

Ultimate

Gain Crit Chance: Increased from 5%-15% to 10%-20%

Ixia

Attributes

Basic Attack range: Reduced from 5 to 4.8

Passive

New Effect: [Siphon Starlium] reduces the target's Movement Speed by 25% for one second upon hit.

[Siphon Starlium] reduces the target's Movement Speed by 25% for one second upon hit. Non-Hero units' HP Recovery: Changed from 20 (+100*Lifesteal)% to 20 (+150*Lifesteal)%.

Skill one

Movement Speed Gained after Hitting a Hero: Increased from 40% to 50%

Increased from 40% to 50% Slightly increased skill width and cast speed.

Removed the effect that reduces the enemy hero's Movement Speed by 40% on hit.

Ultimate

Optimized auto-cast targeting logic for Skill one and two during the Ultimate state.

Cooldown: Reduced from 54-42 seconds to 42-30 seconds.

Bruno

Passive

Crit Chance per stack: Increased from 2% to 2.5%

Increased from 2% to 2.5% Max Stacks: Decreased from 10 to 8

Skill one

Mana Cost: Reduced from 75-125 to 50-100

Natan

Skill one

Cooldown: Reduced from 8-6 seconds to 8-5 seconds

Lylia

Skill two

Cooldown: Decreased from 9.8-5 seconds to 6 seconds at all levels.

Decreased from 9.8-5 seconds to 6 seconds at all levels. Mana Cost: Reduced from 40-100 to 32-80.

Reduced from 40-100 to 32-80. Damage: Increased from 220-370 + 100% Magic Power to 220-430 + 115% Total Magic Power.

Increased from 220-370 + 100% Magic Power to 220-430 + 115% Total Magic Power. Gloom Damage Growth per Level: Reduced from 30% to 20%.

Reduced from 30% to 20%. A max-level Gloom will restore 50% of Shadow Energy's Recharge Time when it hits an enemy Hero is changed to Gloom restores 20% of Shadow Energy's Recharge Time when it hits an enemy Hero.

Kadita

Attributes

Movement Speed: Increased from 240 to 255.

Skill one

Dashing Speed : Reduced from 10 to 8.

: Reduced from 10 to 8. Mana Cost: Reduced from 80-130 to 55-80

Skill two

Airborne Delay: Reduced from 1.1 seconds to 0.8 seconds.

Reduced from 1.1 seconds to 0.8 seconds. Mana Cost: Reduced from 90-140 to 75-100.

Ultimate

The Ultimate can only be interrupted by Suppression during casting.

Foreswing: Reduced from 0.7 seconds to 0.5 seconds.

Kagura

Passive

Shield: Increased from 280 + 50% of Total Magic Damage to 450 + 80% of Total Magic Damage.

Skill two

New Effect: Gain a brief Control Immunity effect when removing the debuffs.

Odette

Skill one

Mana Cost: Rediced from 90-140 to 80-105.

Skill two

Reduced Foreswing time by 25%

Removed backswing

Ultimate

Mana Cost: Reduced from 200-280 to 160-240

Roger

Basic Attack

Removed the Basic Attack backswing in human form.

Skill one

Reduced the foreswing time of Skill one in human form by 20%.

Reduced the backswing time of Skill one in human form by 25%.

Ultimate

Cooldown: Reduced from 9-4.5 seconds to 7.5-4.5 seconds.

Helcurt

Attributes

Attack Growth: Reduced from 11.05 to 8

Skill one

New Effect: Reveals the position of terrified enemies.

Skill two

Extra Physical Attack Bonus: Increased from 42% to 50%

Increased from 42% to 50% New Effect: Skill two prioritizes targets affected by Skill one's Terrify effect.

Ultimate

Removed the delay after casting Ultimate. Now, casting Ultimate restricts enemies' sight range immediately.

Lancelot

Skill one

Mark Duration: Reduced from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.

Reduced from 5 seconds to 3 seconds. Base Damage: Increased from 100-250 to 150-275.

Gusion

Skill two

Cooldown: Reduced from 11-9 seconds to 9seconds at all levels.

Ultimate

Cooldown: Reduced from 28-20 seconds to 24-26 seconds.

Reduced from 28-20 seconds to 24-26 seconds. The second cast dashing distance is increased by 33%, and the dashing speed is increased by 66%.

Nolan

Passive

Energy Regen: Increased from 15 to 20.

Increased from 15 to 20. Base Damage: Increased from 220 to 240.

Yu Zhong

Passive

Improved the efficiency of lost HP recovery.

Ultimate

HP Boost: Increased from 600-1000 to 1000-1200.

Minsitthar

Base Damage: Increased from 300 to 400

Increased from 300 to 400 Basic Regen: Increased from 300 to 400

Skill one

Damage Bonus: 200% Extra Physical Attack >> 40% Total Physical Attack

Skill two

Cooldown : 7-5s >> 4s at all levels

: 7-5s >> 4s at all levels Enhanced Basic Attack Damage: 100% Total Physical Attack >> 100-200 + 45% Total Physical Attack.

100% Total Physical Attack >> 100-200 + 45% Total Physical Attack. Damage: 300-500 + 180% Extra Physical Attack >> 100-200 + 45% Total Physical Attack.

X.Borg

Optimized X.Borg's team fight performance in mid and late game and increased the effectiveness of his perfect Ultimate.

Number of Rotations: Increased from 7 to 14

Increased from 7 to 14 Rotation Damage : From 200 + 130% Extra Physical Attack + 90% Total Magic Power to 90-110 + 60% Extra Physical Attack + 45% Total Magic Power.

: From 200 + 130% Extra Physical Attack + 90% Total Magic Power to 90-110 + 60% Extra Physical Attack + 45% Total Magic Power. New Effect: Firaga Supplies touched during Ultimate will not be absorbed. When Ultimate ends, all nearby Firaga Supplies will be absorbed immediately.

Uranus

Passive

Effect Adjustment: Uranus's Basic Attack deals Magic Damage equal to 80% Total Physical Attack + 4-8 (scales with level) x Radiance stacks.

Skill one

New Effect : Skill one deals extra Magic Damage equal to 8-16 × Radiance stacks.

: Skill one deals extra Magic Damage equal to 8-16 × Radiance stacks. Removed Effect: Skill 1 no longer stacks on enemies hit or increases damage based on stack count.

Lapu-Lapu

Skill 1: Great Sword Stance

Cooldown : Reduced from 10 seconds to 10-7 seconds.

: Reduced from 10 seconds to 10-7 seconds. This skill can only be interrupted by Suppression during casting.

Skill 2 - Great Sword Stance

Cooldown : Adjusted from 4 seconds to 6-4 seconds.

: Adjusted from 4 seconds to 6-4 seconds. Damage Reduction Duration : Decreased from 4 seconds to 3 seconds.

: Decreased from 4 seconds to 3 seconds. Effect Changed: "For each enemy hero hit, Lapu-Lapu gains 10% extra Damage Reduction" is changed to "Lapu-Lapu gains 30% Damage Reduction upon hitting an enemy hero, plus 8% for each additional enemy hero hit."

Terizla

Skill 1

Cooldown: Reduced from 9s to 8.5s.

Skill 2

Damage to Minions: Increased from 70%-100% to 80%-100%.

Paquito

Skill 2

Cooldown: Reduced from 8.5-6.5 seconds to 8-6 seconds.

Ultimate

Cooldown: Reduced from 18-15 seconds to 17-13 seconds.

Ruby

Passive

Base Spell Vamp : Increased from 5% to 6%-20% (scales with level)

: Increased from 5% to 6%-20% (scales with level) Defense Increase After Dashing: Reduced from 9-30 to 8-25

Aldous

Mana Cost: Reduced from 60-85 to 45-60.

Esmeralda

Ultimate

Mana Cost: Reduced from 150 to 100.

Reduced from 150 to 100. Cooldown: Reduced from 32-24 to 30-20 seconds.

Ling

Ultimate

New Effect: Slows hit targets by 40% for 1.5s.

Khufra

Skill one

Reduced the backswing time by 60% when hitting heroes.

Ultimate

The Ultimate can only be interrupted by Suppression during casting.

Minotaur

Attributes

Base Physical Defense : Increased from 18 to 23.

: Increased from 18 to 23. Base Magic Defense: Increased from 10 to 15.

Increased from 10 to 15. Physical Defense Growth: Increased from 5.5 to 6.7.

Increased from 5.5 to 6.7. Magic Defense Growth: Increased from 2.5 to 4.

Atlas

Passive

Time Needed to Freeze Enemies in Frigid Breath: Reduced from 3 seconds to 2 seconds.

Guinevere

Skill 2

Airborne Duration: 0.8 seconds to 1 second.

Vale

The new Resilience effect has affected Vale's combo of Skill 2 into Ultimate. We'll compensate by increasing the Airborne.

Duration of his Skill 2.

Skill 2

Airborne Duration: Increased from 0.6 seconds to 0.8 seconds.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: All Hero Nerfs and Hero Adjustments

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update has also nerfed and adjusted several other heroes in the roster to balance the meta.

Kalea

Passive

Removed the knockback effect from the first Enhanced Basic Attack.

Second Enhanced Basic Attack Base Damage: Reduced from 300 to 200.

Skill 1

Base Damage: Reduced from 250-400 to 200-350.

Skill 2

Leaping Distance after Colliding with an Obstacle during Charge: Increased from 5 to 4.5.

Ultimate

Slamming Distance: Reduced from 5.5 to 5.

Lukas

Passive

Resolve Gained per Second: Reduced from 1 to 0.5.

Reduced from 1 to 0.5. No longer retains the Resolve upon death in Sacred Beast form.

Skill 1

Base Damage : Reduced from 270-570 to 220-520.

: Reduced from 270-570 to 220-520. Combo Damage Bonus: Reduced from 50% Total Physical Attack to 45% Total Physical Attack.

Skill 2

Cooldown: Increased from 12-8 seconds to 14-8 seconds.

Hayabusa

Passive

Hayabusa can now only apply one stack of Shadow Mark each time.

Kimmy

Ultimate

Cooldown : Increased 40-30 seconds to 50-40 seconds.

: Increased 40-30 seconds to 50-40 seconds. Range reduced by 10%.

Optimized the Ultimate's collision logic. The explosion center point will now be closer to the first target hit.

Selena

Ultimate

Cooldown : Increased 5.5-4 seconds to 5.5 seconds at all levels.

: Increased 5.5-4 seconds to 5.5 seconds at all levels. New Effect: Gain 5-20 Magic Power.

Zhuxin

Skill 2

Skill 2 no longer reveals the vision of the entire bush, now only reveals the vision of heroes hit.

Luo Yi

Ultimate

During the Ultimate casting, Luo Yi's position will be revealed (teleport destination remains hidden).

His Skill 4 was too unexpected, so we want to give his enemies some warning.

Skill 4

Skill 4 now has a I-sec foreswing and reveals Chip's position for 1.5 sec.

Mathilda

Skill 2

Self Shield: From 350-800 to 350-600

From 350-800 to 350-600 Allied Hero Shield: From 60% to 50%

Floryn

Ultimate

Removed Effect : Removes all allies' Healing Reduction received upon activation.

: Removes all allies' Healing Reduction received upon activation. New Effect: Increases all allies' Healing Received by 12% upon activation.

Angela

Ultimate

Shield: Reduced from 1000-1600 + 2000/0-3000/0 Magic Power to 800-1300 + 250% Magic Power at all levels.

Baxia

Passive

Target Shield and HP Regen Reduction: From 50% to 40%

Hanzo

Skill 1

Cooldown : Increased from 25-15 seconds to 30-20 seconds.

: Increased from 25-15 seconds to 30-20 seconds. When targeting the Turtle, Lord, or enemy hero, this skill's cooldown is increased from 50% to 60%.

Freya

Passive

New Effect: Freya's Basic Attacks only deal 75% damage to Creeps.

Alpha

Passive

New Effect: This skill only deals 75% damage to Creeps.

Jawhead

Passive

New Effect: Limited to 50% for Creeps.

Julian

Passive

New Effect: Enhanced Basic Attacks only deal 75% damage to Creeps.

Lunox (Adjustment)

Skill three

Now, while Power of Chaos is enhanced, skill one (Starlight Pass) shares a shorter cooldown with skill one (Chaos Assault). However, using Starlight Pulse will interrupt the Power of Chaos enhancement state.

Fanny (Adjustment)

Skill 1

Energy Cost: Reduced from 15 to 12

Skill 2

Energy Cost: Increased from 16-11 to 19-14

Ultimate

Energy Cost: Reduced from 15 to 12

Estes (Adjustment)

Skill 1

Basic Healing : Adjusted from 250-325 + 110% Total Magic Power to 200-325 + 110% Total Magic Power.

: Adjusted from 250-325 + 110% Total Magic Power to 200-325 + 110% Total Magic Power. Sustained Healing : Adjusted from 325-400 + Total Magic Power to 250-400 + Total Magic Power.

: Adjusted from 325-400 + Total Magic Power to 250-400 + Total Magic Power. New Effect: Increases the linked ally's Hybrid Defense by 15-30.

Ultimate

Enhanced Skill 1 Basic Healing : Adjusted from 500-700 + 220% Total Magic Power to 400-650 + 220% Total Magic Power.

: Adjusted from 500-700 + 220% Total Magic Power to 400-650 + 220% Total Magic Power. Enhanced Skill 1 Sustained Healing: Adjusted from 1170-1470 + 210% Total Magic Power to 900-1500 + 225% Total Magic Power.

Adjusted from 1170-1470 + 210% Total Magic Power to 900-1500 + 225% Total Magic Power. Self Healing: Adjusted from 1230-1470 + 210% Total Magic Power to 1020-1500 + 225% Total Magic Power.

Barats (Adjustment)

Passive

Hybrid Defense Increase : Increased from 3-9 to 4-10.

: Increased from 3-9 to 4-10. Removed the 5% Resilience increase each stack.

New Effect: Gain 20% Resilience at max stacks.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: Jungle creeps adjustments

Turtle

We hope to make it easier for side lane heroes to join team fights.

Current

Duration of Current : 15s before the Turtle spawns >> Persists from 15s before the Turtle spawns until the Turtle is killed

: 15s before the Turtle spawns >> Persists from 15s before the Turtle spawns until the Turtle is killed Exp Lane Siege Minion

Exp Reward: Significantly increased the EXP granted during 2-5 minutes.

Exp Lane Scavenger Crab

Respawn Timer: 1 min 45s

1 min 45s Physical & Magic Defense: From 37 to 0

Gold Lane Scavenger Crab

Respawn Timer : 1 min >> 45s

: 1 min >> 45s Gold Rewards : Reduced by 22%.

: Reduced by 22%. Physical & Magic Defense: 37 0

Molten Fiend

First Spawn Time: 20s >> 25s

Base HP increased by 30%.

Base Attack decreased by 15%.

Thunder Fenrir

First Spawn Time: 20s >> 25s

Base HP increased by 30%.

Base Attack decreased by 15%.

Fire Beetle

Base HP increased by 30%.

Base Attack decreased by 15%.

Wind Lizard

Base HP increased by 30%.

Base Attack decreased by 15%.

Lava Golem

Base HP increased by 30%.

Base Attack decreased bv 15%.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: Battle Spells adjustments

Inspire

Basic Attack Enhancement Opportunities : 8 6

: 8 6 Ignore target's Physical Defense when Inspire is active Ignore target's Hybrid Defense when Inspire is active.

HP Regen per Basic Attack : Changed from 60 + 15% Total Physical Attack + 15% Total Magic Power to 60 + 15% Total Physical Attack +

: Changed from 60 + 15% Total Physical Attack + 15% Total Magic Power to 60 + 15% Total Physical Attack + 10% Total Magic Power

Retribution

Ice Retribution

Duration: Reduced from 4 seconds to 3 seconds.

Flame Retribution

Duration : Reduced from 4 seconds to 3 seconds.

: Reduced from 4 seconds to 3 seconds. Physical & Magic Power Increase: Increased from 58-100 to 71-120.

Bloody Retribution

Duration : Reduced from 4 seconds to 3 seconds.

: Reduced from 4 seconds to 3 seconds. HP Stolen: 250 + 20% of the caster's Extra HP 300 + 24% of the caster's Extra HP.

Revitallize

Healing Received: Decreased from 25% to 20%.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: All equipment adjustments

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update is bringing certain equipment adjustments and much more.

Endless Battle

Attributes

Removed Effect: 8% Hybrid Lifesteal, Build Path adjusted accordingly.

Unique Passive - Divine Justice

New Effect : When triggered, recover (80 + 40% of Total Physical Attack) HP.

: When triggered, recover (80 + 40% of Total Physical Attack) HP. Removed Effect: When triggered, gain 10% Movement Speed.

Starlium Scythe

Price: Decreased from 2220 to 2120

Unique Passive - Crisis

Cooldown : Increased from 1.5 seconds to 5 seconds.

: Increased from 1.5 seconds to 5 seconds. New Effect : When triggered, reduce the target's Movement Speed by 40%.

: When triggered, reduce the target's Movement Speed by 40%. Removed Effect : When triggered, gain 10% Movement Speed.

: When triggered, gain 10% Movement Speed. Glowing Wand and Sea Halberd, and Dominance Ice.

Healing Reduction Effect: Reduced from 50% to 40%.

Ares Belt

Price : Reduced from 900 to 700.

: Reduced from 900 to 700. Max HP : Reduced from 770 to 600.

: Reduced from 770 to 600. Brute Force Breastplate.

Brute Force Breastplate

Attributes

Max HP : Increased from 600 to 800.

: Increased from 600 to 800. Price: Increased from 1870 to 2070.

Unique Passive - Brute Force

Resilience at Max Stacks: Increased from 15% to 25%.

Queen's Wings

Max HP: Increased from 600 to 750.

Increased from 600 to 750. Adaptive Attack : Reduced from 40 to 30.

: Reduced from 40 to 30. Adjusted build path; now requires an Ares Belt to build.

Cursed Helmet

Adjusted build path; now requires an Ares Belt to build.

Twilight Armor

Adjusted build path; now requires 2 Ares Belts to build.

Unique Passive - Redemption (New)

When incoming damage reduces HP below 30%, recover 20% Max HP over the next 4s. This effect has a 60s cooldown.

Guardian Helmet

Max HP : Increased from 1550 to 1800.

: Increased from 1550 to 1800. Price : Increased from 2200 to 2500.

: Increased from 2200 to 2500. Adjusted build path; now requires 3 Ares Belts to build.

Thunder Belt

Max HP: Reduced from 800 to 600.

Tough Boots

Reduced the Resilience provided to align with the Resilience adjustments.

Unique Passive - Fortitude

CC Duration Reduction: From 30% to 25%

Rapid Boots

Attributes

New Effect: +12 HP Regen

+12 HP Regen Price: Reduced from 750 to 700.

Reduced from 750 to 700. Adjusted build path, now requires two additional Healing Necklaces.

Roaming Blessings

Cooldown: Increased from 10 seconds to 15 seconds.

Immortality

Max HP: Increased from 800 to 850.

Increased from 800 to 850. Adjusted build path, now requires an additional Vitality Crystal to build.

Rock Potion

Removed Effect: 25% CC Duration Reduction

25% CC Duration Reduction New Effect: 5% Damage Reduction

Rose Gold Meteor

Reduced the early-to-mid-game durability of heroes with this equipment.

Shield: Changed from 770 + 70 x Hero Level to 120 x Hero Level

Magic Blade

Shield: Increased from 385 + 35x Hero Level to 60 x Hero Level

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: Emblem adjustments

Fighter Emblem

Spell Vamp:

Hybrid Defense: Increased from 6 to 8.

Weapons Master

Attack Increase: Increased from 5% to 8%.

Festival of Blood

Max Stacks: Increased from 8 to 12.

Quantum Charge

Cooldown: Increased from 8 seconds to 10 seconds.

Fatal

Crit Damage: Reduced from 10% to 5%.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising Patch update: Battlefield Draft

The new Battlefield Draft mode, Roaring Strike, is coming soon. Available for a limited time from June 27, 2025, to August 5, 2025 (server time), this limited-time Battlefield Draft mode is designed for the ALLSTAR event. A brand-new themed map, Dino Planet, is also available for a limited period. In it, the Lord Roar and other dinosaur Creeps await your challenge.

The developer recommends switching to the themed map for the best gaming experience. However, you can still enjoy all the content on the default map as well.

The Battlefield Effect applies to both Classic and Ranked matches at Epic rank or above, as well as in MLBB Rising Open matches. When entering a match, the system will inform you of the Battlefield Effect active for that match.

Mode Guide

New Damage Skill: Bombardment: Every 3 seconds, the Lord locks onto nearby heroes and deals Extra Damage.

Bombardment: Every 3 seconds, the Lord locks onto nearby heroes and deals Extra Damage. New Special Ability: Roaring Launch: Heroes near the Summoned Lord can use a special skill to throw themselves to a designated position around the Lord.

Roaring Launch: Heroes near the Summoned Lord can use a special skill to throw themselves to a designated position around the Lord. Lithowanderer Changes: Increased Movement Speed Bonus and granted continuous Mana Regen for the killer. During this time, heroes gain a Passive to detect nearby concealed enemy heroes. However, Stone Roamers will no longer spawn.

Increased Movement Speed Bonus and granted continuous Mana Regen for the killer. During this time, heroes gain a Passive to detect nearby concealed enemy heroes. However, Stone Roamers will no longer spawn. EXP Scavenger Crab Changes: Gains Damage Reduction when HP falls below 50%. The killer gains additional benefits: Increased Max HP and a Shield when at low HP.

Gains Damage Reduction when HP falls below 50%. The killer gains additional benefits: Increased Max HP and a Shield when at low HP. Gold Scavenger Crab Changes: Gains Extra Damage, Attack Speed, and Movement Speed Bonus when HP falls below 50%. The killer gains additional benefits: Adaptive Attack, Attack Speed, and the ability to deal Extra Damage and slow enemy heroes when attacking them.

Gains Extra Damage, Attack Speed, and Movement Speed Bonus when HP falls below 50%. The killer gains additional benefits: Adaptive Attack, Attack Speed, and the ability to deal Extra Damage and slow enemy heroes when attacking them. New Lord Special Mechanics - Roaring Strike: If the Lord hasn't engaged in combat for a while after spawning, it will enter a charging state. After charging for 10 seconds, the Lord will move to the other river area. The Lord's charging can be interrupted by damage, but once it enters the movement state, it becomes invincible and cannot be interrupted.

Other Battlefield Adjustments

Optimized the red-flash hit indicator feature: When players successfully hit a target, the target's model will briefly change color to provide better visual feedback for successful hits.

Fixed an issue where the enhanced Basic Attack indicators for certain heroes and their skins wouldn't expand after purchasing Malefic Gun. Affected heroes: Lesley, Khufra, Khaleed, Nolan, Chip, Lukas, Layla, Saber, Yu Zhong, Kimmy, and Kalea.

Enhanced Crowd Control Effects: Optimized the Ul display when heroes are under crowd control effects to improve clarity during combat.

New Skill Duration Timer: A timer will now appear to the left of the HP bar when crucial persistent skills are activated to improve combat clarity.

Flicker: Optimized the landing position detection when using the Flicker near walls to prevent displacement issues.

Optimized the casting experience of short-range Ultimate skills with long foreswing animations, making them interruptible only by Suppression. These skills include: Arlott's Ultimate, Kadita's Ultimate, Khufra's Ultimate, and Lapu-Lapu's Skill 1 after activating Ultimate.

Adjusted the recommended lanes and corresponding Battle Setup for some heroes based on current Ranked data.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Fanny's Skill 1 would trigger multiple times during flight.

Fixed an issue where Brody's Basic Attacks could be interrupted by immobilizing effects.

Fixed an issue where Balmond's Skill 2, Balmond's Ultimate, Dyrroth's Ultimate, Aulus's Ultimate, and Fredrinn's Ultimate could not be interrupted by Suppression.

Fixed an issue where heroes with Retribution received more rewards from Creeps than intended. (This change will slow down the time it takes for fast-jungling heroes to reach Lv.4.)

Fixed an issue where the indicator range of Natan's Skill 1 did not match its actual range.

Fixed an issue where Lukas could use Skill 1 while inside Minsitthar's Ultimate.

System Adjustments

Ranked

S36 will end at 21 on 06/17 (Server Time).

S37 will start from 00:00:00 on 06/18 (Server Time). Complete Ranked matches to claim rewards, including S37 Seasonal Skin: Faramis "Enigmatic Wayfarer" and S37 Avatar Border "Phoenix Empress Rising".

That covers everything the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising Patch update currently offers. You can find more in-game adjustments made to other modes from the Event section within the title.

