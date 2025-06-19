Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: Hero adjustments, balance changes, and more

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update is currently live. Moonton Games had announced that it would bring a new Hero in Zetian, a burst-heavy mage. It also announced certain changes to some Heroes to make the meta even more competitive. Moreover, it has adjusted many heroes in this update, which is expected to shake up the whole meta.
This article details changes made with the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update.
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: New Hero and lane pre-selection system
According to the official Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update, Zetian, the queen of the Cadia Riverlands, is arriving. She will be the 129th Hero in the game.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
This burst-heavy mage has the power to summon a phoenix to attack her enemies. She will be available for free during her launch event.
The update is also introducing a roll pre-selection system. You can preselect your lanes before a match. This way, matchmaking will be faster. The developers can also fine players who did not choose the preselected lanes during a match.
Thus, the competition will be fairer when no two allies take the same lane during Ranked Games. You can check out more about this feature from our update preview article.
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: All Hero Buffs
Moonton Games has announced many hero adjustments arriving in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update. This segment discusses all the Hero Buffs.
Rafaela
Reworked Passive: Divine Resurrection
At regular intervals, Rafaela can use a special skill to instantly resurrect a fallen allied hero after a brief channeling. The resurrected allied hero will respawn at the base and is granted increased Movement Speed.
The skill's cooldown is determined by its base cooldown and the remaining respawn time of the revived hero. It is not affected by Cooldown Reduction.
Skill one
- Cooldown: 4 seconds at all levels to 5-3 seconds.
- Base Damage: 225-500 to 225-400.
- Consecutive Hits Time Requirements: From 5 seconds to 6 seconds.
Aamon
Passive
- Speed Boost: From 60% to 80%
- All enhanced Basic Attacks reduce all skill cooldowns by 0.5 seconds to The first enhanced Basic Attack after leaving the Camouflage state reduces all skill cooldowns by 1 second.
Skill one
- Cooldown: Seven seconds at all levels to 7-5.5 seconds.
- Armor Charge Interval in Camouflage State: From 1 second to 0.5 seconds.
- Removed Effect: Casting a skill will charge the armor.
- Foreswing time reduced by 25%.
- Fixed an issue where Aamon threw his shards with the next Enhanced Basic Attack after reaching four charges.
Skill two
- Cooldown: Reduced from 13-11 seconds to 12.5-10 seconds.
Ultimate
- Cooldown: Reduced from 55-45 seconds to 50-40 seconds.
Arlott
Skill two
- HP Recovery: 90%-160% Total Physical Attack to 70-270 + 60% Total Physical Attack.
- New Effect: Gain a bried significant Movement Speed boost when hitting marked targets.
Ultimate
- New Effect: Each level-up reduces the Passive cooldown by one second.
- The Ultimate can only be interrupted by Suppression during casting.
Lesley
Passive
- Each Point of Fixed Physical Penetration Converts to Crit Damage: Increased from 0.5% to 1%
- New Effect: Each 1% of Physical Penetration converts to 1% Crit Damage.
Skill one
- New Effect: After entering the Camouflage state, gain 0.5 seconds of protection during which damage will not immediately break the Camouflage.
Ultimate
- Gain Crit Chance: Increased from 5%-15% to 10%-20%
Ixia
Attributes
- Basic Attack range: Reduced from 5 to 4.8
Passive
- New Effect: [Siphon Starlium] reduces the target's Movement Speed by 25% for one second upon hit.
- Non-Hero units' HP Recovery: Changed from 20 (+100*Lifesteal)% to 20 (+150*Lifesteal)%.
Skill one
- Movement Speed Gained after Hitting a Hero: Increased from 40% to 50%
- Slightly increased skill width and cast speed.
- Removed the effect that reduces the enemy hero's Movement Speed by 40% on hit.
Ultimate
- Optimized auto-cast targeting logic for Skill one and two during the Ultimate state.
- Cooldown: Reduced from 54-42 seconds to 42-30 seconds.
Bruno
Passive
- Crit Chance per stack: Increased from 2% to 2.5%
- Max Stacks: Decreased from 10 to 8
Skill one
- Mana Cost: Reduced from 75-125 to 50-100
Natan
Skill one
- Cooldown: Reduced from 8-6 seconds to 8-5 seconds
Lylia
Skill two
- Cooldown: Decreased from 9.8-5 seconds to 6 seconds at all levels.
- Mana Cost: Reduced from 40-100 to 32-80.
- Damage: Increased from 220-370 + 100% Magic Power to 220-430 + 115% Total Magic Power.
- Gloom Damage Growth per Level: Reduced from 30% to 20%.
- A max-level Gloom will restore 50% of Shadow Energy's Recharge Time when it hits an enemy Hero is changed to Gloom restores 20% of Shadow Energy's Recharge Time when it hits an enemy Hero.
Kadita
Attributes
- Movement Speed: Increased from 240 to 255.
Skill one
- Dashing Speed: Reduced from 10 to 8.
- Mana Cost: Reduced from 80-130 to 55-80
Skill two
- Airborne Delay: Reduced from 1.1 seconds to 0.8 seconds.
- Mana Cost: Reduced from 90-140 to 75-100.
Ultimate
- The Ultimate can only be interrupted by Suppression during casting.
- Foreswing: Reduced from 0.7 seconds to 0.5 seconds.
Kagura
Passive
- Shield: Increased from 280 + 50% of Total Magic Damage to 450 + 80% of Total Magic Damage.
Skill two
- New Effect: Gain a brief Control Immunity effect when removing the debuffs.
Odette
Skill one
- Mana Cost: Rediced from 90-140 to 80-105.
Skill two
- Reduced Foreswing time by 25%
- Removed backswing
Ultimate
- Mana Cost: Reduced from 200-280 to 160-240
Roger
Basic Attack
- Removed the Basic Attack backswing in human form.
Skill one
- Reduced the foreswing time of Skill one in human form by 20%.
- Reduced the backswing time of Skill one in human form by 25%.
Ultimate
- Cooldown: Reduced from 9-4.5 seconds to 7.5-4.5 seconds.
Helcurt
Attributes
- Attack Growth: Reduced from 11.05 to 8
Skill one
- New Effect: Reveals the position of terrified enemies.
Skill two
- Extra Physical Attack Bonus: Increased from 42% to 50%
- New Effect: Skill two prioritizes targets affected by Skill one's Terrify effect.
Ultimate
- Removed the delay after casting Ultimate. Now, casting Ultimate restricts enemies' sight range immediately.
Lancelot
Skill one
- Mark Duration: Reduced from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.
- Base Damage: Increased from 100-250 to 150-275.
Gusion
Skill two
- Cooldown: Reduced from 11-9 seconds to 9seconds at all levels.
Ultimate
- Cooldown: Reduced from 28-20 seconds to 24-26 seconds.
- The second cast dashing distance is increased by 33%, and the dashing speed is increased by 66%.
Nolan
Passive
- Energy Regen: Increased from 15 to 20.
- Base Damage: Increased from 220 to 240.
Yu Zhong
Passive
- Improved the efficiency of lost HP recovery.
Ultimate
- HP Boost: Increased from 600-1000 to 1000-1200.
Minsitthar
- Base Damage: Increased from 300 to 400
- Basic Regen: Increased from 300 to 400
Skill one
- Damage Bonus: 200% Extra Physical Attack >> 40% Total Physical Attack
Skill two
- Cooldown: 7-5s >> 4s at all levels
- Enhanced Basic Attack Damage: 100% Total Physical Attack >> 100-200 + 45% Total Physical Attack.
- Damage: 300-500 + 180% Extra Physical Attack >> 100-200 + 45% Total Physical Attack.
X.Borg
- Optimized X.Borg's team fight performance in mid and late game and increased the effectiveness of his perfect Ultimate.
- Number of Rotations: Increased from 7 to 14
- Rotation Damage: From 200 + 130% Extra Physical Attack + 90% Total Magic Power to 90-110 + 60% Extra Physical Attack + 45% Total Magic Power.
- New Effect: Firaga Supplies touched during Ultimate will not be absorbed. When Ultimate ends, all nearby Firaga Supplies will be absorbed immediately.
Uranus
Passive
- Effect Adjustment: Uranus's Basic Attack deals Magic Damage equal to 80% Total Physical Attack + 4-8 (scales with level) x Radiance stacks.
Skill one
- New Effect: Skill one deals extra Magic Damage equal to 8-16 × Radiance stacks.
- Removed Effect: Skill 1 no longer stacks on enemies hit or increases damage based on stack count.
Lapu-Lapu
Skill 1: Great Sword Stance
- Cooldown: Reduced from 10 seconds to 10-7 seconds.
- This skill can only be interrupted by Suppression during casting.
Skill 2 - Great Sword Stance
- Cooldown: Adjusted from 4 seconds to 6-4 seconds.
- Damage Reduction Duration: Decreased from 4 seconds to 3 seconds.
- Effect Changed: "For each enemy hero hit, Lapu-Lapu gains 10% extra Damage Reduction" is changed to "Lapu-Lapu gains 30% Damage Reduction upon hitting an enemy hero, plus 8% for each additional enemy hero hit."
Terizla
Skill 1
- Cooldown: Reduced from 9s to 8.5s.
Skill 2
- Damage to Minions: Increased from 70%-100% to 80%-100%.
Paquito
Skill 2
- Cooldown: Reduced from 8.5-6.5 seconds to 8-6 seconds.
Ultimate
- Cooldown: Reduced from 18-15 seconds to 17-13 seconds.
Ruby
Passive
- Base Spell Vamp: Increased from 5% to 6%-20% (scales with level)
- Defense Increase After Dashing: Reduced from 9-30 to 8-25
Aldous
- Mana Cost: Reduced from 60-85 to 45-60.
Esmeralda
Ultimate
- Mana Cost: Reduced from 150 to 100.
- Cooldown: Reduced from 32-24 to 30-20 seconds.
Ling
Ultimate
- New Effect: Slows hit targets by 40% for 1.5s.
Khufra
Skill one
- Reduced the backswing time by 60% when hitting heroes.
Ultimate
- The Ultimate can only be interrupted by Suppression during casting.
Minotaur
Attributes
- Base Physical Defense: Increased from 18 to 23.
- Base Magic Defense: Increased from 10 to 15.
- Physical Defense Growth: Increased from 5.5 to 6.7.
- Magic Defense Growth: Increased from 2.5 to 4.
Atlas
Passive
- Time Needed to Freeze Enemies in Frigid Breath: Reduced from 3 seconds to 2 seconds.
Guinevere
Skill 2
- Airborne Duration: 0.8 seconds to 1 second.
Vale
- The new Resilience effect has affected Vale's combo of Skill 2 into Ultimate. We'll compensate by increasing the Airborne.
- Duration of his Skill 2.
Skill 2
- Airborne Duration: Increased from 0.6 seconds to 0.8 seconds.
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: All Hero Nerfs and Hero Adjustments
The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update has also nerfed and adjusted several other heroes in the roster to balance the meta.
Kalea
Passive
- Removed the knockback effect from the first Enhanced Basic Attack.
- Second Enhanced Basic Attack Base Damage: Reduced from 300 to 200.
Skill 1
- Base Damage: Reduced from 250-400 to 200-350.
Skill 2
- Leaping Distance after Colliding with an Obstacle during Charge: Increased from 5 to 4.5.
Ultimate
- Slamming Distance: Reduced from 5.5 to 5.
Lukas
Passive
- Resolve Gained per Second: Reduced from 1 to 0.5.
- No longer retains the Resolve upon death in Sacred Beast form.
Skill 1
- Base Damage: Reduced from 270-570 to 220-520.
- Combo Damage Bonus: Reduced from 50% Total Physical Attack to 45% Total Physical Attack.
Skill 2
- Cooldown: Increased from 12-8 seconds to 14-8 seconds.
Hayabusa
Passive
- Hayabusa can now only apply one stack of Shadow Mark each time.
Kimmy
Ultimate
- Cooldown: Increased 40-30 seconds to 50-40 seconds.
- Range reduced by 10%.
- Optimized the Ultimate's collision logic. The explosion center point will now be closer to the first target hit.
Selena
Ultimate
- Cooldown: Increased 5.5-4 seconds to 5.5 seconds at all levels.
- New Effect: Gain 5-20 Magic Power.
Zhuxin
Skill 2
- Skill 2 no longer reveals the vision of the entire bush, now only reveals the vision of heroes hit.
Luo Yi
Ultimate
- During the Ultimate casting, Luo Yi's position will be revealed (teleport destination remains hidden).
- His Skill 4 was too unexpected, so we want to give his enemies some warning.
Skill 4
- Skill 4 now has a I-sec foreswing and reveals Chip's position for 1.5 sec.
Mathilda
Skill 2
- Self Shield: From 350-800 to 350-600
- Allied Hero Shield: From 60% to 50%
Floryn
Ultimate
- Removed Effect: Removes all allies' Healing Reduction received upon activation.
- New Effect: Increases all allies' Healing Received by 12% upon activation.
Angela
Ultimate
- Shield: Reduced from 1000-1600 + 2000/0-3000/0 Magic Power to 800-1300 + 250% Magic Power at all levels.
Baxia
Passive
Target Shield and HP Regen Reduction: From 50% to 40%
Hanzo
Skill 1
- Cooldown: Increased from 25-15 seconds to 30-20 seconds.
- When targeting the Turtle, Lord, or enemy hero, this skill's cooldown is increased from 50% to 60%.
Freya
Passive
New Effect: Freya's Basic Attacks only deal 75% damage to Creeps.
Alpha
Passive
- New Effect: This skill only deals 75% damage to Creeps.
Jawhead
Passive
- New Effect: Limited to 50% for Creeps.
Julian
Passive
- New Effect: Enhanced Basic Attacks only deal 75% damage to Creeps.
Lunox (Adjustment)
Skill three
- Now, while Power of Chaos is enhanced, skill one (Starlight Pass) shares a shorter cooldown with skill one (Chaos Assault). However, using Starlight Pulse will interrupt the Power of Chaos enhancement state.
Fanny (Adjustment)
Skill 1
- Energy Cost: Reduced from 15 to 12
Skill 2
- Energy Cost: Increased from 16-11 to 19-14
Ultimate
- Energy Cost: Reduced from 15 to 12
Estes (Adjustment)
Skill 1
- Basic Healing: Adjusted from 250-325 + 110% Total Magic Power to 200-325 + 110% Total Magic Power.
- Sustained Healing: Adjusted from 325-400 + Total Magic Power to 250-400 + Total Magic Power.
- New Effect: Increases the linked ally's Hybrid Defense by 15-30.
Ultimate
- Enhanced Skill 1 Basic Healing: Adjusted from 500-700 + 220% Total Magic Power to 400-650 + 220% Total Magic Power.
- Enhanced Skill 1 Sustained Healing: Adjusted from 1170-1470 + 210% Total Magic Power to 900-1500 + 225% Total Magic Power.
- Self Healing: Adjusted from 1230-1470 + 210% Total Magic Power to 1020-1500 + 225% Total Magic Power.
Barats (Adjustment)
Passive
- Hybrid Defense Increase: Increased from 3-9 to 4-10.
- Removed the 5% Resilience increase each stack.
- New Effect: Gain 20% Resilience at max stacks.
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: Jungle creeps adjustments
Turtle
- We hope to make it easier for side lane heroes to join team fights.
Current
- Duration of Current: 15s before the Turtle spawns >> Persists from 15s before the Turtle spawns until the Turtle is killed
- Exp Lane Siege Minion
- Exp Reward: Significantly increased the EXP granted during 2-5 minutes.
Exp Lane Scavenger Crab
- Respawn Timer: 1 min 45s
- Physical & Magic Defense: From 37 to 0
Gold Lane Scavenger Crab
- Respawn Timer: 1 min >> 45s
- Gold Rewards: Reduced by 22%.
- Physical & Magic Defense: 37 0
Molten Fiend
- First Spawn Time: 20s >> 25s
- Base HP increased by 30%.
- Base Attack decreased by 15%.
Thunder Fenrir
- First Spawn Time: 20s >> 25s
- Base HP increased by 30%.
- Base Attack decreased by 15%.
Fire Beetle
- Base HP increased by 30%.
- Base Attack decreased by 15%.
Wind Lizard
- Base HP increased by 30%.
- Base Attack decreased by 15%.
Lava Golem
- Base HP increased by 30%.
- Base Attack decreased bv 15%.
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: Battle Spells adjustments
Inspire
- Basic Attack Enhancement Opportunities: 8 6
- Ignore target's Physical Defense when Inspire is active Ignore target's Hybrid Defense when Inspire is active.
- HP Regen per Basic Attack: Changed from 60 + 15% Total Physical Attack + 15% Total Magic Power to 60 + 15% Total Physical Attack +
- 10% Total Magic Power
Retribution
Ice Retribution
- Duration: Reduced from 4 seconds to 3 seconds.
Flame Retribution
- Duration: Reduced from 4 seconds to 3 seconds.
- Physical & Magic Power Increase: Increased from 58-100 to 71-120.
Bloody Retribution
- Duration: Reduced from 4 seconds to 3 seconds.
- HP Stolen: 250 + 20% of the caster's Extra HP 300 + 24% of the caster's Extra HP.
Revitallize
- Healing Received: Decreased from 25% to 20%.
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: All equipment adjustments
The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update is bringing certain equipment adjustments and much more.
Endless Battle
Attributes
- Removed Effect: 8% Hybrid Lifesteal, Build Path adjusted accordingly.
Unique Passive - Divine Justice
- New Effect: When triggered, recover (80 + 40% of Total Physical Attack) HP.
- Removed Effect: When triggered, gain 10% Movement Speed.
Starlium Scythe
Price: Decreased from 2220 to 2120
Unique Passive - Crisis
- Cooldown: Increased from 1.5 seconds to 5 seconds.
- New Effect: When triggered, reduce the target's Movement Speed by 40%.
- Removed Effect: When triggered, gain 10% Movement Speed.
- Glowing Wand and Sea Halberd, and Dominance Ice.
- Healing Reduction Effect: Reduced from 50% to 40%.
Ares Belt
- Price: Reduced from 900 to 700.
- Max HP: Reduced from 770 to 600.
- Brute Force Breastplate.
Brute Force Breastplate
Attributes
- Max HP: Increased from 600 to 800.
- Price: Increased from 1870 to 2070.
Unique Passive - Brute Force
- Resilience at Max Stacks: Increased from 15% to 25%.
Queen's Wings
- Max HP: Increased from 600 to 750.
- Adaptive Attack: Reduced from 40 to 30.
- Adjusted build path; now requires an Ares Belt to build.
Cursed Helmet
- Adjusted build path; now requires an Ares Belt to build.
Twilight Armor
- Adjusted build path; now requires 2 Ares Belts to build.
Unique Passive - Redemption (New)
- When incoming damage reduces HP below 30%, recover 20% Max HP over the next 4s. This effect has a 60s cooldown.
Guardian Helmet
- Max HP: Increased from 1550 to 1800.
- Price: Increased from 2200 to 2500.
- Adjusted build path; now requires 3 Ares Belts to build.
Thunder Belt
- Max HP: Reduced from 800 to 600.
Tough Boots
Reduced the Resilience provided to align with the Resilience adjustments.
Unique Passive - Fortitude
- CC Duration Reduction: From 30% to 25%
Rapid Boots
Attributes
- New Effect: +12 HP Regen
- Price: Reduced from 750 to 700.
- Adjusted build path, now requires two additional Healing Necklaces.
Roaming Blessings
- Cooldown: Increased from 10 seconds to 15 seconds.
Immortality
- Max HP: Increased from 800 to 850.
- Adjusted build path, now requires an additional Vitality Crystal to build.
Rock Potion
- Removed Effect: 25% CC Duration Reduction
- New Effect: 5% Damage Reduction
Rose Gold Meteor
Reduced the early-to-mid-game durability of heroes with this equipment.
- Shield: Changed from 770 + 70 x Hero Level to 120 x Hero Level
Magic Blade
- Shield: Increased from 385 + 35x Hero Level to 60 x Hero Level
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update: Emblem adjustments
Fighter Emblem
Spell Vamp:
- Hybrid Defense: Increased from 6 to 8.
Weapons Master
- Attack Increase: Increased from 5% to 8%.
Festival of Blood
- Max Stacks: Increased from 8 to 12.
Quantum Charge
- Cooldown: Increased from 8 seconds to 10 seconds.
Fatal
- Crit Damage: Reduced from 10% to 5%.
Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising Patch update: Battlefield Draft
The new Battlefield Draft mode, Roaring Strike, is coming soon. Available for a limited time from June 27, 2025, to August 5, 2025 (server time), this limited-time Battlefield Draft mode is designed for the ALLSTAR event. A brand-new themed map, Dino Planet, is also available for a limited period. In it, the Lord Roar and other dinosaur Creeps await your challenge.
The developer recommends switching to the themed map for the best gaming experience. However, you can still enjoy all the content on the default map as well.
The Battlefield Effect applies to both Classic and Ranked matches at Epic rank or above, as well as in MLBB Rising Open matches. When entering a match, the system will inform you of the Battlefield Effect active for that match.
Mode Guide
- New Damage Skill: Bombardment: Every 3 seconds, the Lord locks onto nearby heroes and deals Extra Damage.
- New Special Ability: Roaring Launch: Heroes near the Summoned Lord can use a special skill to throw themselves to a designated position around the Lord.
- Lithowanderer Changes: Increased Movement Speed Bonus and granted continuous Mana Regen for the killer. During this time, heroes gain a Passive to detect nearby concealed enemy heroes. However, Stone Roamers will no longer spawn.
- EXP Scavenger Crab Changes: Gains Damage Reduction when HP falls below 50%. The killer gains additional benefits: Increased Max HP and a Shield when at low HP.
- Gold Scavenger Crab Changes: Gains Extra Damage, Attack Speed, and Movement Speed Bonus when HP falls below 50%. The killer gains additional benefits: Adaptive Attack, Attack Speed, and the ability to deal Extra Damage and slow enemy heroes when attacking them.
- New Lord Special Mechanics - Roaring Strike: If the Lord hasn't engaged in combat for a while after spawning, it will enter a charging state. After charging for 10 seconds, the Lord will move to the other river area. The Lord's charging can be interrupted by damage, but once it enters the movement state, it becomes invincible and cannot be interrupted.
Other Battlefield Adjustments
- Optimized the red-flash hit indicator feature: When players successfully hit a target, the target's model will briefly change color to provide better visual feedback for successful hits.
- Fixed an issue where the enhanced Basic Attack indicators for certain heroes and their skins wouldn't expand after purchasing Malefic Gun. Affected heroes: Lesley, Khufra, Khaleed, Nolan, Chip, Lukas, Layla, Saber, Yu Zhong, Kimmy, and Kalea.
- Enhanced Crowd Control Effects: Optimized the Ul display when heroes are under crowd control effects to improve clarity during combat.
- New Skill Duration Timer: A timer will now appear to the left of the HP bar when crucial persistent skills are activated to improve combat clarity.
- Flicker: Optimized the landing position detection when using the Flicker near walls to prevent displacement issues.
- Optimized the casting experience of short-range Ultimate skills with long foreswing animations, making them interruptible only by Suppression. These skills include: Arlott's Ultimate, Kadita's Ultimate, Khufra's Ultimate, and Lapu-Lapu's Skill 1 after activating Ultimate.
- Adjusted the recommended lanes and corresponding Battle Setup for some heroes based on current Ranked data.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Fanny's Skill 1 would trigger multiple times during flight.
- Fixed an issue where Brody's Basic Attacks could be interrupted by immobilizing effects.
- Fixed an issue where Balmond's Skill 2, Balmond's Ultimate, Dyrroth's Ultimate, Aulus's Ultimate, and Fredrinn's Ultimate could not be interrupted by Suppression.
- Fixed an issue where heroes with Retribution received more rewards from Creeps than intended. (This change will slow down the time it takes for fast-jungling heroes to reach Lv.4.)
- Fixed an issue where the indicator range of Natan's Skill 1 did not match its actual range.
- Fixed an issue where Lukas could use Skill 1 while inside Minsitthar's Ultimate.
System Adjustments
Ranked
- S36 will end at 21 on 06/17 (Server Time).
- S37 will start from 00:00:00 on 06/18 (Server Time). Complete Ranked matches to claim rewards, including S37 Seasonal Skin: Faramis "Enigmatic Wayfarer" and S37 Avatar Border "Phoenix Empress Rising".
That covers everything the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising Patch update currently offers. You can find more in-game adjustments made to other modes from the Event section within the title.