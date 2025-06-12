Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch preview: Release date, new hero, and more

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update will go live soon, and it will bring a new hero, hero adjustments, a new skill for the Lord, and more. The Phoenix is set to soar in the Land of Dawn's upcoming striking new map, the Lord in the jungle has developed a special lethal skill, and there is a ton of new content in this update.

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch preview will discuss the new content arriving in the update.

MLBB Phoenix Empress Rising patch notes: Release date

According to the X post, currently live on the title's official X page, the MLBB Phoenix Empress Rising patch update is scheduled to go live on June 12, 2025. However, the patch notes are not live in the game yet.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch notes: New hero, new map, and more

New Hero: Wu Zetian

The MLBB Phoenix Empress Rising patch update is arriving with a new mage, Wu Zetian. The queen of Cadia Riverlands is finally prepared to set foot in the Land of Dawn. The burst-heavy crowd control mage is arriving with a unique passive that grants her a brief shield.

According to the Advanced Server, the new mage can summon a Phoenix to attack her enemies, and deal magic damage to all enemy heroes on the map with her skills. This insane range for a burst-heavy mage makes Wu Zetian one of the most formidable heroes on paper.

Moonton Games teased about the new hero during late May 2025. You can check out our previous article to find out more about the new Hero, ahead of her launch in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch update.

New lane pre-selection system

The new lane pre-selection system is another great addition to the overall gaming experience. Players must choose their Lane before the Pick and Ban phase for better clarity. This is expected to reduce instances where two of your teammates take the same lane, and the team suffers in the game because of that.

You have to select Lanes before entering a match (Image via Moonton Games)

Penalties may apply to players not choose their pre-selected lanes. This change is expected to make matches fairer and more efficient.

New map and new skill of the Lord

A new 'Alien Dinosaur" themed map of the Land of Dawn is also arriving in this update. This map will have a new scene and the Lord's mechanism. The Lord will receive a new lethal skill, so killing him will get harder than usual.

A new map will arrive with the new Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising Patch update (Image via Moonton Games)

There will be weaponized dinosaur statues in every corner of the map, and the jungle creeps will turn into different types of dinosaurs. It will be a limited-time map where players will encounter a huge dinosaur as Lord in the map.

The developer also enhanced the rewards for killing the River Creeps, maximizing the tactical possibilities in each game.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch preview: Balance adjustments

The official X post only talked about balance adjustments for Rafaela. However, in the last slide of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising patch preview, the developer teased multiple hero adjustments arriving in the update. According to the official video posted on YouTube, Rafaela's passive has been redesigned to help her revive teammates when activated.

According to the final slide, Roger, Aamon, Lesley, Arlott, Kalea, Kadita, Suyou, and some other heroes will receive the adjustments in this update. Aamon, Roger, Arlott, Lesley, Kadita, and other lesser-picked heroes will be buffed in the update, while Suyou, Kalea and others are expected to get nerfed.

We will cover the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Phoenix Empress Rising update as soon as it arrives in the game.

