Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2025: New skins, perks, and more

Moonton Games has announced the details of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2025 edition. Next month's pass will bring a new painted skin and its variants, 10 returning MLBB skins, and other perks for players who purchase it. Furthermore, there will also be quite a few rewards for free-to-play (F2P) gamers.

This article offers a breakdown of the contents of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2025, to help readers decide whether they want to spend their Diamonds on next month's pass.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2025: Schedule and new skins

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2025 edition will go live on June 1, 2025, and remain throughout the month before expiring on June 30, 2025. It features 60 levels that you can complete by playing the game and earn their corresponding rewards.

The Starlight Pass for June 2025 will feature three variants of a painted hero skin, Sacred Statues, EXP and BP boosters, and more.

While F2P gamers will not get these many rewards, they can still get certain in-game assets from the free reward track. These include Diamond Coupons, Skin Trial Card Packs, Trail Effects, and more.

The MLBB Starlight Pass for June 2025 brings the Gord "Imperator Vitals" and "Imperator Stellaris" skins

Gord is getting the Starlight painted skins in June 2025. In the first variant of the "Imperator Vitals" skin, Gord dons a regal gold and white outfit with intricate golden armour accents on his shoulders, legs, and arms. His hoverboard is golden, with blue highlights, and there is a stylized golden bird motif at the front. His hair is dyed silver-white in this variant.

Variants of Gord "Imperator Vitals" skin (Image via Moonton Games)

The developer, however, incorporated a more vibrant color palette in the second variant of the skin. In this variant, blue and green replace most of the golden and white colors from the previous version. The hoverboard also catches this shift in colors, with its greenish hues and golden accents. Gord's hair is dyed blonde in this variant.

Gord "Imperator Stellaris" skin (Image via Moonton Games)

The "Imperator Stellaris" skin features Gord with vibrant blue hair. He gets a dark armor and a white and gold accent when using this skin. His hoverboard has a futuristic design with a metallic bird-like figure at the front.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2025: The returning skins

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2025 edition will bring 10 returning Starlight skins in the Starlight Fragment Shop, along with some other beloved MLBB skins. Their prices will range from 3500 to 5000 Starlight Fragments. You can check out this guide to learn how to get more fragments if you're low on the resource.

Other perks of buying the June 2025 Starlight Pass

There are plenty of other perks of purchasing the June 2025 MLBB Starlight Pass, including an exclusive Trail Effect and Sacred Statues of Gord. You can turn the ally turrets into these Sacred Statues.

Moonton Games brings Avatar Borders for players who purchase the MLBB Starlight Pass June 2025 edition (Image via Moonton Games)

You can also get Avatar Borders, Killing Notifications, Recall Effects, Chat Bubbles, 10% EXP and 5% BP boosts, and more.

How much does the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2025 cost?

The base version of MLBB's June 2025 Starlight Pass costs only 300 Diamonds, for which you can get the Scared Statues, Trail Effects, and both variants of the Gord "Imperator Vitals" skin. By purchasing it, you also become a Starlight Member, after which the Gord Imperator Stellaris skin will become available for 100 additional Diamonds.

The cost of Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass June 2025 (Image via Moonton Games)

However, if you want to purchase the advanced tier of the pass for extra rewards like the boosters, Chat Bubbles, and more, you will have to spend 750 Diamonds.

