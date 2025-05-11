Mobile Legends Bang Bang x Naruto collaboration: How to get the Gaara skin in MLBB for free

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang x Naruto collaboration is in full swing, and you can get the Vale Gaara skin in MLBB for free during this collaboration. While you need to draw in the event banner using diamonds to collect tokens that will get you the other event-exclusive skins, you can get the Gaara skin by progressing through the reward progression path by completing tasks and earning tokens.

Ad

This article will provide a complete guide on getting the Vale Gaara skin in MLBB for free. Read on to explore more.

A complete guide to help you get the free Gaara skin in MLBB

Moonton Games has planned many events for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang x Naruto collaboration, such as the training challenge, which has three different sections. Each section has some simple tasks you must complete to earn Training Points, which will help you grab the Gaara skin in MLBB for free.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the complete step-by-step guide below to get the Gaara skin in MLBB for free:

Step 1: Enter the game.

Enter the game. Step 2: Click on the Madara icon in the upper left corner.

Click on the Madara icon in the upper left corner. Step 3: Complete the tasks in the Daily Training, Ultimate Challenge, and Specialized Training sections to earn the Training Points.

Repeat this process daily until you gather enough points to get the Vale Gaara skin for free.

You can get up to 2,565 Training Points by completing the Daily Training sub-event. The daily tasks reset every day. There are also some Speed-up tasks you can complete to earn more Training Points from this sub-event.

Ad

Also read: Kimmy revamp in MLBB

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Ultimate Challenge sub-event's tasks reset weekly, and you can get up to 90 Training Points each week. The event will run for six weeks, meaning you can get up to 540 Training Points from this sub-event. You can also earn Beads by completing these weekly tasks. You can exchange this for a large amount of MLBB x Naruto tokens, which you can use to draw from the event's banner.

Also read: How to get Diamonds in MLBB

Ad

Mini-games of the Specialized Training sub-event (Image via Moonton Games)

The Specialized Training sub-event lets you test your Ninja skills across three mini-games, and you can earn more Training Points from this sub-event.

Ad

You can test your Genjutsu skills by training with Sasuke, where you must spot differences between two images. Complete them within 60 seconds for 5 Training Points, or under 20 seconds for a perfect score and 10 Training Points.

Test your Ninjutsu skills with Naruto in the second mini-game, where you must throw shuriken at moving targets, and reach the 500-point goal to earn Training Points and move up.

Also read: MLBB tier list

You can practice and test your Taijutsu skills with Sakura in the final mini-game, where you must complete hand seal combos to earn Training Points. You can earn up to 100 Training Points from each of these mini-games.

Ad

All the rewards in the reward progression path of the event (Image via Moonton Games)

You will keep progressing the event's reward progression path as you keep collecting these Training Points. You can get the Gaara skin in MLBB for free by collecting 1800 points. Check out the rewards you will get along the way from the progression path.

Ad

0 Points: Hero Choice Pack (You can choose any hero among Hayabusa, Suyou, Vale, Lukas, and Kalea)

Hero Choice Pack (You can choose any hero among Hayabusa, Suyou, Vale, Lukas, and Kalea) 300 points: Special Gaara emote

Special Gaara emote 600 points: Hokage Cloak (30-day validity) and Genin title

Hokage Cloak (30-day validity) and Genin title 900 points: Elite Skin Choice Bundle

Elite Skin Choice Bundle 1200 points: Gaara Sacred Statue, and Chunin title

Gaara Sacred Statue, and Chunin title 1500 points: MLBB x Naruto elimination effect (30-day validity)

MLBB x Naruto elimination effect (30-day validity) 1800 points: Vale "Gaara" skin and Jonin title

Vale "Gaara" skin and Jonin title 2400 points: " Sand Prison" animation

Sand Prison" animation 2700 points: Collab Achievement: Legend of the Ninja World and Kage title

If you only want to get the Vale Gaara skin in MLBB for free, completing the Daily Training sub-event tasks every day will be enough. However, if you want to earn the final two rewards to get the Legend of the Ninja World achievement, you must try to earn as many Training Points as possible from the rest of the sub-events mentioned in this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More