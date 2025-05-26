Moonton Games teased a new MLBB hero in the upcoming Phoenix Empress Rising patch update

New MLBB hero Wu Zetian is arriving in Mobile Legends Bang Bang via the upcoming Phoenix Empress Rising patch. Moonton Games teased the arrival of the 129th hero in the MLBB roster, and the community is excited to learn more about it. However, the live video in the official X post does not reveal much about the upcoming champion.
This article explores all the available information about the new hero from the teaser video and the rumors surfacing in the community.
The Empress of Cadia Riverlands is coming to MLBB: New MLBB hero in the Phoenix Empress Rising patch update
Wu Zetian, the new mage, is expected to be the 129th hero in the Land of Dawn. This popular mage has been a part of the Advanced Server for quite some time, and the community anticipated her arrival in the game soon after Kalea's launch.
While the video posted on the official X page does not reveal the name of the hero or a tentative release date, it features the heroes of the Cadia Riverlands in MLBB. At first, we see Zilong going somewhere riding a horse. Then, we see one person from a crowd running around in the town to spread the good news he read on the notice board.
After that, you see heroes like Baxia and Wanwan being elated after hearing the news, and at the end, watch a lady getting prepared in a majestic attire. Since, according to her lore, Wu Zetian is the Queen of the Kadia Riverlands, it seems like she will be the new MLBB hero arriving in the Phoenix Empress Rising patch update.
Who is Wu Zetian in Mobile Legends Bang Bang?
According to the Advanced Server, Wu Zetian in Mobile Legends Bang Bang is the 129th hero on the roster. The new MLBB hero is a burst-heavy crowd control mage like Pharsa, the princess of the Crow Clan from Askati Forest.
While we don't have the official details of the new hero, Wu Zetian can knock enemy heroes back with her passive, which can also help her earn a three-second shield. Besides, her passive can help her increase her magic damage and mana regeneration rate.
As per the Chinese Server, the Empress can attack with a three-hit AOE burst damage at a targeted area with her first skill. Among these, the third strike can slightly knockback the enemies and clear the minion waves.
The new MLBB hero summons a spirit of the phoenix to attack enemies, dealing AOE damage, reducing their movement speed by 70% and Magic Damage Def by 10%, and she can recast this skill to relocate the spirit's position.
Wu Zetian's ultimate is probably her coolest skill, helping her deal Magic Damage to all the enemy heroes in the map, slowing them, and stunning them briefly on impact. Teamfight situations for the enemy heroes will become harder than usual with Wu Zetian.
While there is no official Wu Zetian release date yet, it is expected that the people of Cadia Riverlands can embrace their Empress after the MLBB x Naruto collaboration event. It brings in five event-exclusive hero skins, and you can get one of them for free.
Since the Naruto collaboration will end on June 16, 2025, the Phoenix Empress Rising patch update will probably arrive during mid-to-late June 2025.