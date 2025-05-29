Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Leomord "Nightmare Count" skin details explained

Moonton Games announced the launch of the Leomord "Nightmare Count" skin with an X post, and the community is excited to get their hands on it. As the developer revealed the launch of this new skin within days of teasing the launch of a new hero, it seems the developer plans to bring something big in the upcoming season.

No release date was mentioned in the X post for the Leomord "Nightmare Count" skin's launch. However, we got a preview of the skin from the official trailer video. Read on to explore more.

Leomord "Nightmare Count" skin in MLBB: Display and skill animations explained

The Leomord "Nightmare Count" skin in MLBB is an Epic-tier skin, and it is the ninth and second Epic-tier skin of this hero in the game. Drawing inspiration from the mythical Count himself, this skin turns Leomord into a gothic, vampiric knight, radiating the aura of nobility and supernatural power.

Leomord will arrive donning an elaborate suit of armor that fuses the deep purple and the midnight blue colors. The armor also features angular plates and intricate engravings that provide the elegance of a bloodthirsty count.

Barbiel, his horse, also dons a golden armor with a purple blade attached to its head, making it look like a unicorn.

Skill animation: Basic attack and movements

Whenever the hero performs any of his first or second skills, donning the skin, a brief purple trail follows, which matches the color palette of the skin. Besides the spectral effects of the basic display animation, there's an otherworldly glow to both Leomord and his horse.

First skill: Momentum

Leomord uses his first skill while donning the Nightmare Count skin (Image via Moonton Games)

When charging and releasing momentum, Leomord's sword glows with purple and blue energy. A blue orb with purple highlights also appears around Leomord when he uses the first skill.

Second skill: Decimation Assault

As Leomord dashes forward using his second skill, his landing effects feature a shockwave effect with crystalline edges and a flash of magenta lighting.

Ultimate skill: Phantom Seed

When the hero casts his ultimate skill while donning the Leomord "Nightmare Count" skin, Barbiel enters the battlefield through a portal. Surrounded by a purple hue, the horse's entry is a visual spectacle overall. Once mounted on the horse, the knight uses the first skill to stomp on the ground with his horse. With each stomp, stones rise from the ground, dealing damage to enemies.

Phantom Stomp gives rise to stones to damage enemies (Image via Moonton Games)

In the horse-mounted state, Leomord uses his second skill to charge at enemies and knock them back upon contact. Leomord leaves a bluish-purple trail behind with every charge.

When he attacks the enemies while in the mounted state, he casts his basic attack in a circular area. The sword glows up during each of the basic attacks in the mounted state, leaving a white trail behind.

While the developer did not confirm a release date for this skin, it is expected to appear after the conclusion of the MLBB x Naruto collaboration.

This is the second Epic-tier skin for Leomord; the Frostborn Paladin (Starlight skin) and the Triumph - Eagle (Special skin) remain fan-favourites. The Leomord "Nightmare Count" skin might still force players to spend some Diamonds after its launch.

