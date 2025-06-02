3 best picks to counter Melissa in MLBB

Picking the best heroes to counter Melissa in MLBB is an important task for any Gold Laner facing Melissa and her doll. While it feels great to use her long-range pokes to disturb enemy heroes when she is on your side, her poking skills can be very irritating when you are on the receiving end. Besides, once she completes her core items build, the hero deals severe damage within a few moments to secure kills.

Ad

Generally, Marksman heroes are naturally squishy, which makes them vulnerable to Fighter heroes. However, Melissa's ultimate allows her foolproof protection from the Fighters as well. The ability helps her build an energy dome around her so that Fighters cannot come close to her.

Although her skill set makes Melissa seemingly invincible against most of the MLBB heroes, rest assured that she does have weaknesses. Certain heroes can utilize these weaknesses to give her a hard time.

Ad

Trending

This article discusses three top picks to counter Melissa in MLBB and provides some tips to help you get the upper hand in battle.

Best picks to counter Melissa in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

The best way to counter Melissa in MLBB is to ban her. However, with limited ban slots in Ranked, it might feel like a waste of a slot. Furthermore, players won't get the option to ban her in Classic games.

Ad

Thus, it is best to learn about certain tips and heroes to counter her in the game and use them every time you see an enemy pick Melissa in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

1) Harley

Harley might not be among the top meta Assassins in the game, but this little magician gives a hard time to all the squishy heroes, especially Mages and Marksman. As a Harley user, you need to reach level four as soon as possible to unlock the Ultimate. You can achieve this by taking the two jungle buffs within the first few minutes. Then go to Melissa's lane and wait in the bushes near her.

Ad

Also read: Leomord "Nightmare Count" Epic skin details

Harley can assassinate Melissa easily after unlocking his ultimate skill (Image via Moonton Games)

Whenever you see Melissa pushing alone or busy retreating after her roamer caught your Marksman in a gank, use the second skill to catch her by surprise, then use the Ultimate, and then instantly use the first skill, followed by continuous basic attacks until her health bar turns yellow. Then quickly retreat to the bushes by tapping on your second skill, or run away using the joystick.

Ad

Do note that Harley is not a traditional hero to counter Melissa in MLBB like Franco, X.Borg, and others. Being an Assassin, Harley can be quite Squishy, too, so use her cautiously.

2) Franco

Franco is a well-known counter for Melissa, mainly because his first skill can pierce through her Ultimate's barrier, making the barrier completely useless. The best part is, once Franco catches Melissa using his hook, her Ultimate's barrier will vanish instantly. Thus, if you have good coordination with your teammate or nearby allies, you can simply hook Melissa and kill her every time.

Ad

Also read: MLBB Starlight pass June 2025

Franco can pull Melissa out of her ultimate (Image via Moonton Games)

Franco is also the natural carrier of Dominance Ice, which helps him reduce the attack speed, shield, and HP regen of nearby enemies. Since Melissa depends quite a lot on her mobility and attack speed to deal damage, once caught in Franco's hook, almost nothing can save her from getting eliminated. Such aspects make Franco a great pick to counter Melissa in MLBB.

Ad

3) Moskov

Moskov, especially after his revamp back in November 2023, has emerged as one of the best heroes to counter Melissa in MLBB. While many Marksman can give Melissa a hard time during the early game, most of them fall prey to the might of Melissa during the late game. Moskov is one of those heroes who can square off throughout the match.

Also read: Kimmy revamp in MLBB

Moskov is a great Marksman to counter Melissa in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

Moskov can use his first skill to get out of the range of Melissa's poking abilities. His first skill helps increase his attack speed briefly so players can intimidate Melissa. Moskov's second skill can help him push Melissa out of her Ultimate's barrier. Furthermre, his passive helps him reduce cooldown for his first two skills, giving him the upper hand over Melissa during late games.

Ad

Some tips to counter Melissa in MLBB

Melissa has decent damage, mobility, and high wave-clearing abilities, and she becomes incredibly strong in the late game. Therefore, picking a hero that can CC and kill Melissa fast can be helpful, especially when you don't want to give her the chance to farm to buy new items.

Also read: How to get Gaara skin in MLBB for free

Ad

If you are playing a Fighter or an Assassin against Melissa, try to ambush her when she is alone in the lane. To counter Melissa in MLBB, you can approach her from behind when she's least suspecting an enemy attack.

Try to finish her off before she can use her ultimate, but never push Melissa when it is active. Remember that the barrier will vanish when you forcefully pull or push her out of it, but if she is roaming willingly, the barrier will keep appearing around her every time she steps out of it. So, by the time the effects of a retreating Melissa's Ultimate wear off, her team will be ready to gank you.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More