Mobile Legends Bang Bang: How to get Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin in MLBB for free

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Allstar event is live now, allowing you to grab the event-exclusive Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin in MLBB for free. In the new event-exclusive skin, Kupa turns into a dinosaur, and together with his buddy Popol (a tribal hunter), they try to hunt down enemies in the land of dawn.

The community is eager to grab the event-exclusive limited-time Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin in MLBB for free. A painted variant of this skin, called the "Proto Guardian" skin, will also arrive in the event shop for free on July 5, 2025. Read on for more.

How to get free Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin in MLBB

The Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin in MLBB arrived on June 27, 2025, as a part of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Allstar event. It will be available in the Dino Adventure event shop, and you can earn it by playing a board game in the main event.

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Click on the Allstar event icon on the upper left-hand side of the screen (or tap on "Events" and find the Allstar event tab and click on it).

Click on the Allstar event icon on the upper left-hand side of the screen (or tap on "Events" and find the Allstar event tab and click on it). Step 3: Claim your Magic Balls and Fossil Tokens from the "Tasks" option.

Claim your Magic Balls and Fossil Tokens from the "Tasks" option. Step 4: Roll the Magic Ball by tapping on the ball icon (bottom right corner of the screen) to generate a number between one to six.

Roll the Magic Ball by tapping on the ball icon (bottom right corner of the screen) to generate a number between one to six. Step 5: Land on different tiles and participate in mini-games to earn more Fossil Coins.

The Fossil Coins are the event-exclusive currency of the Dino Adventure main event of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Allstar event. Once you have collected enough tokens, enter the event shop to exchange them for the Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin in MLBB for free.

The Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin in MLBB is available in the event shop (Image via Moonton Games)

You will need to collect 40,000 Fossil Coins to purchase the skin in MLBB. The Allstar Nostalgic Selection Chest and the Popol and Kupa "Proto Guardian" skin will arrive in the game on July 5, 2025, and you can also purchase them using the Fossil Coins from the event shop.

You can also get other rewards from the event, such as the 30-day Allstar Special Elimination Effect for 5000 Fossil Coins, ten 3-Day Savage Claw Graffiti for 2,000 Fossil Coins each, and 99 Allstar Surprise Packs for 1,500 Fossil Coins each.

How to get the Fossil Coins to get the free Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin in MLBB

Moonton Games has provided different ways for players to grab the Fossil Coins from the Dino Adventure event.

You can get Fossil Coins by completing daily tasks and challenges. You can grab up to 300 coins by completing all the daily tasks every day, and 2.5K coins by completing all the Challenges.

Hatch eggs to earn tokens (Image via Moonton Games)

Landing on the egg tiles on the board game will allow you to hatch eggs. Click on the Hatch icon below the event shop and choose a location to hatch the eggs. This will also help you accumulate Fossil Coins.

Apart from that, when you land on the game tiles, you can participate in certain mini-games like fishing, shooting dinosaurs with a spear, and more. Participating in these side quests can also help you earn Fossil Coins.

There are certain tiles on the board, landing on which can earn you 100-105 Fossil Coins each time.

Complete tasks, earn Fossil Coins, and exchange them to get the dino hunting Popol and Kupa "Proto Hunter" skin in MLBB for free.

